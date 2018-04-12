 Ghana asks mosques to turn down the noise and use WhatsApp for call to prayer | Africa | DW | 14.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Ghana asks mosques to turn down the noise and use WhatsApp for call to prayer

Urban Africans contend with a great deal of noise day in and out. In a bid to curb noise pollution, authorities in Ghana want Muslims to use WhatsApp rather than loudspeakers for the call to prayer.

Muslims kneel during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Ghana (picture alliance/AA/J. Perdigo )

Chaotic traffic, speakers blasting music, street vendors and thousands of people going about their business are typical on the streets of most of Africa's big cities.

But in Ghana, mosques and churches are seen to be compounding the problem of excessive noise.

In the capital Accra, authorities are seeking to deal with the racket caused by these places of worship — and mosques in particular.

Mosques are being asked to use mobile text or WhatsApp messages to call the Muslim community to prayer.

Buses, stalls and vendors seen in Kaneshi market in Accra (picture-alliance/ZB/T. Schulze)

The bustle of outdoor food vendors and shoppers add to the noise in African cities

Reducing 'noise pollution'

"Why is it that time for prayer cannot be transmitted with text message or WhatsApp? So the imam would send WhatsApp messages to everybody," said environment minister Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng. 

"I think that will help to reduce the noise. This may be controversial but it's something that we can think about," he told DW.

The government says it is hopeful such a change could contribute to a reduction in excessive noise.

Muslims reject WhatsApp idea

For many Muslims living in the capital, the idea of a mobile call to prayer is more difficult to embrace.

Fadama community mosque imam, Sheik Usan Ahmed, calls Muslims to prayer five times at prescribed times throughout the day. Although he agrees that the level of noise could be reduced, relying on text and WhatsApp messages could also have economic implications, he told DW. "The imam is not paid monthly. Where would he get the money to be doing that? We try to practice what is possible. So the text message or any other message is not a problem. But I don't think it is necessary," Ahmed said. 

People attending church service in Ghana

Ghana's churches have also been singled out as contributors to noise pollution, a growing concern in urban Africa

Other Muslim residents who spoke to DW also rejected the suggestion. "I don't find anything wrong with Muslims waking up at dawn and using the megaphone to call their people to come worship their god because we have Christian churches who use megaphones as well and they also preach at dawn," said Nora Nsiah.

Another Accra resident, Kevin Pratt, also dismissed Frimpong-Boateng's suggestion: "Not everyone is on social media, and not everyone is as literate as he is." The Muslim call to prayer is traditionally supposed to reach as far as possible, Habiba Ali added.

The government has signaled it ultimately intends to enforce laws in order to quiet things down in Ghana. 
The World Health Organization (WHO) has long warned of the harmful impact exposure to environmental noise may have on public health. It lists cardiovascular disease, sleep disturbances and cognitive impairment among some of the short and long-term problems people could develop. 

DW recommends

Too many churches in Ghana?

Is religious life in Ghana out of control? New Christian churches outside the main denominations are springing up, raising fears not only of spiritual confusion but also secular concerns about noise and inconvenience. (25.03.2016)  

WWW links

WHO data and statistics on noise pollution

Audios and videos on the topic

The 77 Percent: Ghana mulls over shisha ban  

My City: Accra  

ADVERTISEMENT
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show. 