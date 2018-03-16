 Germany′s top court rejects full-face veiled driver′s complaint | News | DW | 19.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany's top court rejects full-face veiled driver's complaint

The woman, who wears a niqab, had argued a law against driving with the face covered violated her religious freedom. Germany's top court rejected her motion.

Woman driving with full face veil (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Kremming)

File image of a woman driving with a full-face veil

Germany's top court on Monday rejected a Muslim woman's request to suspend a ban on driving while wearing a face veil.

The woman had argued that the face veil ban for drivers violated her religious freedom.

The Karlsruhe-based court found the woman, who has worn the niqab for seven years, failed to explain how the law violated her religious freedom or why she faced harm driving unveiled.

Read more: Europe's top court upholds Belgian full-face veil ban 

Recent change to traffic rules

According to traffic laws, drivers must have "unhindered all-around visibility" in order to protect other drivers and may "not cover up or obscure their face so that it is no longer recognizable."

The law, which was approved in September last year, also aims to help police identify and prosecute drivers for traffic violations.

Read moreGerman Bundesrat approves 'burqa ban' for drivers, beefs up road-race sanctions 

The decision means the woman won't be able to complete her driver's license, because she cannot finish the required driving lessons or do the test. The woman said she needed the driver's license because she is a single mother and lives in a rural area.

  • American teen Hannah Shraim wearing hijab (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Martin)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Hijab

    Most Islamic scholars agree that the hijab, which covers the head and neck, and comes in any number of shapes and colors, must be worn by Muslim women. American teen Hannah Schraim is seen wearing one here while playing with her brother.

  • Saudi Arabian woman wearing a chador (picture alliance/JOKER/K. Eglau)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Chador

    The chador, which is usually black, is a body-length outer garmet often worn in Iran and among modern-minded women in the Gulf States, as here in Saudi Arabia. It is not fastened with clasps or buttons and therefore has to be held closed by the wearer.

  • Women seen wearing niqab in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Niqab

    A niqab is a veil and scarf that covers the entire face yet leaves the eyes free. It covers a woman's hair as it falls to the middle of her back and some are also half-length in the front so as to cover her chest. Here it is being worn by women attending a rally by Salafi radicals in Germany.

  • Women wearing various abaya at an Arab fashion show (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Haider)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Abaya

    An abaya is a loose-fitting, full-length garment designed to cover the body. It may come in many different styles, as seen here at an Arab fashion show, and is often worn in combination with hijab or niqab.

  • Women wearing burqas cast votes in Pakistan parliamentary elections. (AP)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Burqa

    The burqa is the most extensive of all Muslim garments, covering the entire body from head to toe. It traditionally has a woven mesh area around the eyes to allow women to see. In this case enabling them to cast their ballots in Pakistani parliamentary elections.

  • Queen Rania of Jordan, wearing no veil as she speaks with women wearing hijab at a refugee facility in Greece. (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    No veil

    Queen Rania of Jordan says that Islam does not coerce women to wear any head coverings, and that it is more important to judge a woman by her ethics and values, rather than what she wears. She is seen here meeting with refugees in Greece.

    Author: Jon Shelton


cw/se (AFP, epd)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German Bundesrat approves 'burqa ban' for drivers, beefs up road-race sanctions

The German parliament's upper house sharpened traffic-related punishments, including a prohibition on face coverings while driving. It's being seen as a ban on burqas and niqabs — and one Muslim organization isn't happy. (22.09.2017)  

Europe's top court upholds Belgian full-face veil ban

The European Court of Human Rights has upheld a Belgian ban on the public wearing of the full-face veil. The case was brought to the court by two Muslim women who said the ban violated their rights. (11.07.2017)  

Austrian burqa ban: Police raid toy store over a Lego Ninja

Austria's new ban on covering the face was meant to target the burqa. But the law has had police responding to a Lego Ninja, a man dressed as a shark and even the parliamentary mascot. (21.10.2017)  

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

The Quran calls for women to dress modestly, though interpretations as to what that means vary. Here an overview of the most common types of clothing worn by Muslim women. (06.02.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter

DW newsletter  

Related content

Deutschland Brandanschlag auf Moschee in Baden-Württemberg

German Muslims call for solidarity over mosque attacks 15.03.2018

Three major German Muslim associations have demanded that politicians and media pay more attention to violence against mosques. They said the recent spate of arson attacks were an attack on society at large.

Pressebild CrescentRating - Menschen auf Ninebots

Fazal Bahardeen: 'No Muslim traveler solely wants to spend time in the hotel doing prayers' 08.03.2018

The travel market catering to Muslims is growing, but also attracts criticism. Entrepreneur Fazal Bahardeen is advocating for Halal Tourism at Berlin's world leading travel trade show.

Deutschland Salih Muslim bei der Grossdemo in Berlin

Turkey asks Germany to extradite Syrian Kurdish leader Salih Muslim 05.03.2018

The Syrian Kurdish politician, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey, was spotted at a pro-Kurdish demonstration in Berlin. Days earlier, he had been briefly detained in the Czech Republic on Turkey's request.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 