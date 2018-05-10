Germany's Joachim Löw unveils preliminary World Cup squad, signs new deal

Head coach Joachim Löw named a squad of 27 players, who will accompany him to the national team's training camp in Austria next week. This means he will have to cut four players from the roster before departing for the tournament.
Aside from the omission of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Götze, who scored the winner in Germany's 2014 triumph, there were no major surprises in the squad, which was announced during a press event at the German Football Museum in Dortmund on Tuesday. However, a few questions were answered. Some had wondered whether first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer would be invited, given the fact that he hasn't played a competitive match since September due to his foot injury. However, Neuer's name is on the list, one of four goalkeepers who will travel to Austria.
There had also been speculation that Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner could make the team, but the nod has gone instead to the in-form Freiburg striker Nils Petersen.
Some had also called for two of Germany's players, Mesut Özil and Ilkay Gündogan, to be left out following a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in London on the weekend. However, both were included in the squad.
Both have been widely criticized for Sunday's meeting, which came while Erdogan is campaigning to be elected for a second term as president. Both presented Erdogan with a jersey and Gündogan has come in for particular criticism for the inscription: "With respect for my president" written on the one he gave the Turkish leader.
German football association (DFB) President Reinhard Grindel reacted to the news shortly after it became public on Monday.
"Football and the DFB stand for values that are not sufficiently respected by Mr. Erdogan," Grindel said. "Our players have not helped our integration work."
Gundogan later issued a statement saying that he had not meant to make a political statement or get involved in an election campaign.
From Grindel's comments prior to the announcement of the squad on Tuesday, it was clear that neither Erdogan nor Özil would be left out of the squad due to their actions. Grindel said that "people make mistakes but we should deal with it in proportion."
Löw's contract extended
The extension of Joachim Löw's contract came as little surprise, as Grindel, had previously said that the coach would remain in charge of the national team, even if Germany were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the upcoming World Cup. The contracts of assistant coach Thomas Schneider and goalkeeper coach have also been extended until 2022.
The contract of DFB director and national team general manager Oliver Bierhoff has been extended until 2024.
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Manuel Neuer
Will Germany's best goalkeeper be fit enough to play? Joachim Löw has brought his captain along, even though he missed most of the season with injury issues, in the hope that he recovers.
International games: 74 / Goals: 0 / World Cup tournaments: 2
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Marc-André ter Stegen
The Barcelona goalkeeper has been Löw's go-to option with Neuer on the shelf. With Germany's captain back in the fold, ter Stegen may have to make do with the bench but he could also start while Neuer works on his fitness.
International games: 19 / Goals: 0 / World Cup tournaments: 0
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Bernd Leno
The Leverkusen shot stopper is another member of the goalkeeping troupe. Though he's enjoyed a decent season, he is firmly behind Neuer and ter Stegen on the depth chart.
International games: 6 / Goals: 0 / World Cup tournaments: 0
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Kevin Trapp
Trapp is the main beneficiary of Neuer's failure to recover. He had an underwhelming season, making just 12 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain and some high profile errors, but he's made the cut, for now.
International games: 3 / Goals: 0 / World Cup tournaments: 0
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Jerome Boateng
The Bayern Munich man is arguably Germany's best defender and one of the first names on Löw's teamsheet. But Boateng picked up a thigh injury against Real Madrid in March, casting doubt as to whether he will be fit in time for the World Cup.
International games: 70 / Goals: 1 / World Cup tournaments: 2
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Mats Hummels
Boateng's central defensive partner at club and international level is one of Löw's key men. The question is not whether he is going to start at the World Cup, but who will be starting alongside him.
International games: 63 / Goals: 5 / World Cup tournaments: 1
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Antonio Rüdiger
The Chelsea defender evidently has Löw's trust, as proven by his regular minutes during World Cup qualifying. He will likely be the primary backup to Boateng and Hummels.
International games: 23 / Goals: 1 / World Cup tournaments: 0
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Jonathan Tah
The Bayer Leverkusen man is also likely to provide cover in case of injuries. The 22-year-old has himself had an injury-hit campaign for Bayer Leverkusen but is very much seen as one for the future. However, he may be one of the four names for the chop come June 4, when the squad must be reduced to 23.
International games: 3 / Goals: 0 / World Cup appearances: 0
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Niklas Süle
He had a strong first season at Bayern and has experience playing with both Hummels and Boateng. The 22-year-old is now poised to make his first World Cup squad.
International games: 9 / Goals: 0 / World Cup tournaments: 0
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Matthias Ginter
His transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Borussia Mönchengladbach hasn't done Ginter's international chances any harm. The utility man was the youngest squad member of the 2014 team but didn't play a minute at the tournament. He'll be hoping for more this time but may also struggle to make the final 23.
International games: 17 / Goals: 0 / World Cup appearances: 1
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Joshua Kimmich
The Bayern defender has not only become Germany's best right back, but one of the best right backs in the world. Löw will need him at his best at the World Cup.
International games: 27 / Goals: 3 / World Cup appearances: 0
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Jonas Hector
He will be playing in the second division next season after Cologne were relegated from the Bundesliga. Before then, Hector is likely to make his World Cup debut as Löw's starting left back.
International Games: 36 / Goals: 3 / World Cup tournaments: 0
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Marvin Plattenhardt
Despite making his international debut at the Confederations Cup last year, the Hertha Berlin man finds himself with a decent chance of travelling to Russia. A set piece specialist, the 26-year-old will be back up to Hector.
International Games: 6 / Goals: 0 / World Cup tournaments: 0
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Toni Kroos
A metronomic presence, Kroos is expected to run the show in midfield for the defending champions. The Real Madrid midfielder has been an automatic selection for Germany for some time and could enter the tournament with another Champions League title under his belt.
International games: 82 / Goals: 12 / World Cup appearances: 2
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Sami Khedira
At 31, the Juventus midfielder may no longer be at the height of his powers. But his leadership is what Löw covets most and his commanding presence on the field will, almost certainly, earn him a starting spot.
International games: 73 / Goals: 7 / World Cup tournaments: 2
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Sebastian Rudy
He missed out on the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the 2016 European Championship in France. After starting every game at the 2017 Confederations Cup, Rudy is trying to convince Löw to finally bring him to a major tournament.
International games: 24 / Goals: 1 / World Cup tournaments: 0
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Ilkay Gündogan
The Manchester City midfielder is finally fit after missing Germany's last two major tournaments with various injuries. He is another deep-lying playmaker who can make things happen in midfield.
International games: 24 / Goals: 4 / World Cup tournaments: 0
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Mesut Özil
The Arsenal midfielder is one of the best playmakers in the world, but has often drawn criticism for a perceived propensity to disappear in the biggest moments. Despite the political furore earlier in the week, he will be one of Löw's primary options in Russia.
International games: 89 / Goals: 22 / World Cup tournaments: 2
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Thomas Müller
"Müller always plays," former Bayern coach Louis Van Gaal once said. He is not a forward in the conventional sense, but he always seems to find a way to score goals. He has World Cup pedigree too - he won the Golden Boot in 2010 and the Silver Boot in 2014.
International games: 90 / Tore: 38 / World Cup tournaments: 2
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Marco Reus
The 29-year-old finally seems set to make his World Cup debut. He just has to get through a training camp in South Tyrol without injuring himself...
International goals: 29 / Goals: 9 / World Cup tournaments: 0
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Julian Draxler
Another Löw favorite, Draxler captained Germany at the Confederations Cup last year. After not getting the playing time he craved at Paris Saint-Germain this term, Draxler is looking to seize his opportunity at international level.
International games: 42 / Goals: 6 / World Cup tournaments: 1
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Leon Goretzka
The soon-to-be Bayern midfielder followed up his impressive Confederations Cup showing with a strong season for Schalke. However, he's likely to be back on the bench with Germany's stars back in the fold.
International games: 14 / Goals: 6 / World Cup tournaments: 0
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Leroy Sané
Speed might as well be Leroy Sané's middle name. He will provide Löw with pace and skill on the wing after winning the Premier League title with Manchester City.
International games: 11 / Goals: 0 / World Cup tournaments: 0
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Julian Brandt
The 22-year-old winger took on more responsibility at Leverkusen this season. Now he's aiming to cement his place in Löw's squad for years to come.
International games: 14 / Goals: 1 / World Cup tournaments: 0
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Timo Werner
The Leipzig forward is small, quick and explosive — unlike most of Germany's other striking options. The 22-year-old is likely Löw's first choice up front after winning the golden boot at last year's Confederations Cup.
International games: 12 / Goals: 7 / World Cup tournaments: 0
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Mario Gomez
The Stuttgart forward has fallen down the pecking order since his terrific performance at Euro 2016. Even at 32, he is still one of Germany's most prolific goal scorers, but he has to be in tip-top shape in order to convince Löw to bring him to Russia.
International games: 73 / Goals: 31 / World Cup tournaments: 1
-
Germany's initial squad for World Cup 2018
Nils Petersen
The Freiburg striker was the biggest surprise in Löw's squad announcement on Tuesday despite finishing the Bundesliga season as the join-highest Geman scorer with 15 goals. Petersen hasn't won a senior cap but will be keen to make up for missing a penalty in the Olympic gold medal match in 2016 (above).
International games: 0 / Goals: 0 / World Cup tournaments: 0
Author: Davis VanOpdorp