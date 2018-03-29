Germany's Cardinal Marx calls on Christians to engage with Muslims

The highest representative of the Catholic Church in Germany has urged reconciliation between Christians and Muslims. Cardinal Marx's remarks come as the issue of the place of Islam in Germany comes under renewed debate.
Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the head of the German Bishops' Conference, has called on Christians to seek contact to Muslims and non-believers in view of what he described as an era of "verbal, political and military rearmament."
In comments to be delivered at a religious procession in Munich on the Christian holy day of Good Friday, Marx said Christian believers should say "no" when hate and violence were preached and condemn attacks on churches, synagogues or mosques.
He urged those of the Christian faith to go the path of non-violence and love when encountering people of other religions or those who professed no faith.
"For we know from our own experience as Christians in Europe and the world: Without friendship, without encounters, without openness for others, there is no understanding, no reconciliation, no community, but instead the creation of mistrust, fear and violence," he said.
Read more: Are immigrants unfairly portrayed in the media?
Islam debate
He also warned of a growing rhetoric of winners and losers and an increased reliance on weapons to assert national interests.
"People want to create peace with more and more weapons, they say. Where is that to lead? I cannot accept a logic of this kind," he said, adding that Christians were called upon to advocate peace and non-violence.
Marx's comments come amid renewed debate about the role of Islam in Germany, sparked by recent remarks made by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer of the Bavarian Christian Social Union, who maintained that the religion did not "belong to Germany."
Seehofer's assertion echoes similar statements made by the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which campaigned on an anti-immigration platform in last year's federal election and is now Germany's largest opposition party.
However, Seehofer's remarks met with criticism across the rest of the political spectrum and are at odds with the view espoused by Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Germany has seen a recent rise in anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic incidents, which some see as symptomatic of rising nationalism across Europe and the world.
Read more: 6 facts about Catholic and Protestant influence in Germany
tj/kms (KNA, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
How Christian is Germany? Judging by a sharp decline in church attendance, not very. But a look at tax revenue, board memberships and land holdings suggest that its two biggest churches still have a wealth of influence. (23.03.2018)
What's wrong with the EU? Poland and Hungary, who only joined the bloc 13 years ago, are increasingly turning to nationalism. DW examines a phenomenon that has been smoldering for some time. (08.01.2018)
In the first major speech of her new term, German Chancellor Angela Merkel struck a conciliatory tone on immigration while offering an inclusive message on Islam. "Germany can do it," she said, and "we are all Germany." (21.03.2018)
Cardinal Lehmann, who held the highest representative post of the Catholic Church in Germany for 21 years, has died. He has been described as a "bridge-builder" between the religions. (11.03.2018)
Munich Archbishop Reinhard Marx has been voted to head the German Bishops Conference. He is one of the most influential figures in the German Catholic Church. (12.03.2014)
Three major German Muslim associations have demanded that politicians and media pay more attention to violence against mosques. They said the recent spate of arson attacks were an attack on society at large. (15.03.2018)
Chancellor Merkel led the response to the new interior minister's remarks, saying the 4 million Muslims living in Germany and their religion belong in the country. SPD ministers called for practical integration measures. (17.03.2018)
In a slight to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, new Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Islam is not part of German culture. His comments underscore his efforts to push the government to the right. (16.03.2018)