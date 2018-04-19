Germany's Angela Merkel meets India's Narendra Modi amid industry worries

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin at a time of heightened concerns about protectionist policies from German industry representatives.

Although Berlin and New Delhi didn't offer details about the meeting, government officials suggested that their economic relationship was on the agenda.

Read more: Indo-German ties and India's independence

"It is clear that the prime minister of a nation of 1.3 billion people is always a welcome guest and discussion partner for us. We have intensive economic interests in common," said German government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet that the "visit demonstrates our mutual desire to strengthen our strategic partnership."

Free trade on the horizon?

German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported that Germany's automotive industry was particularly worried about new tariffs on foreign-made components, noting that industry leaders urged Merkel to discuss the matter with Modi.

With more than 300 offices in the industrial city of Pune, German companies have also called for more access to Indian markets. But more than ten years after the EU and India agreed to start work on a free trade agreement, both sides have yet to clench a deal.

"A free trade agreement would create trust and show foreign companies that they are welcome here," Thomas Fuhrmann, president of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, told Handelsblatt. "India must send a signal that its market is open."

Read more: Op-ed: Make in India and do it right

Germany is considered India's "largest trading partner in Europe," according to the Indian Foreign Ministry. Bilateral trade hit €17.42 billion ($21.44 billion) in 2016.

Last month, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Germany is "heavily invested in India."

India's global CEOs Satya Nadella Born in Hyderabad, India, Satya Narayana Nadella became the CEO of the US technology giant Microsoft in early 2014. After completing his Bachelor's in India, he went to the US to pursue higher education in Computer Science. Nadella had worked with Sun Microsystems before joining Microsoft in 1992.

India's global CEOs Sundar Pichai An Indian Institute of Technology alumnus, Pichai is the new CEO of Internet giant Google. The Chennai-born soft-spoken Pichai joined the company in 2004. Larry Page, one of Google's two founders, said this in his recent blog about Pichai: "I feel very fortunate to have someone as talented as he is to run the slightly slimmed down Google."

India's global CEOs Indra Nooyi Nooyi has been the CEO of PepsiCo - the second-largest food and beverage comapny in the world by net revenue - since 2006. She has consistently ranked among the world's 100 most powerful women. Like many others, she attended schools and colleges in India before leaving the country for higher education in the US.

India's global CEOs Shantanu Narayen Like Microsoft's chief Nadella, Narayen is an alumnus of the Hyderabad Public School. He is the CEO of Adobe Systems. Narayen started his professional career at Apple.

India's global CEOs Rajeev Suri Nokia's CEO Rajeev Suri went to the Manipal Institute of Technology. He became Nokia's boss after the sale of Nokia's phone division to Microsoft Mobile was completed.

India's global CEOs Ajaypal Singh Banga Ajay Banga has been in charge of MasterCard since 2010. An Economics graduate from Delhi University, Banga did his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

India's global CEOs Ivan Menezes Another graduate of the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, Menezes is currently CEO of Diageo, a multinational alcoholic beverages company. Author: Zahidul Haque



ls/jm (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.