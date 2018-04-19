 Germany′s Angela Merkel meets India′s Narendra Modi amid industry worries | News | DW | 20.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany's Angela Merkel meets India's Narendra Modi amid industry worries

Industry representatives have urged the German chancellor to discuss increased business ties with India during the meeting. Some business leaders are hoping Germany can close on a free trade deal 10 years in the making.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin at a time of heightened concerns about protectionist policies from German industry representatives.

Although Berlin and New Delhi didn't offer details about the meeting, government officials suggested that their economic relationship was on the agenda.

Read more: Indo-German ties and India's independence

"It is clear that the prime minister of a nation of 1.3 billion people is always a welcome guest and discussion partner for us. We have intensive economic interests in common," said German government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet that the "visit demonstrates our mutual desire to strengthen our strategic partnership."

Free trade on the horizon?

German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported that Germany's automotive industry was particularly worried about new tariffs on foreign-made components, noting that industry leaders urged Merkel to discuss the matter with Modi.

With more than 300 offices in the industrial city of Pune, German companies have also called for more access to Indian markets. But more than ten years after the EU and India agreed to start work on a free trade agreement, both sides have yet to clench a deal.

"A free trade agreement would create trust and show foreign companies that they are welcome here," Thomas Fuhrmann, president of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, told Handelsblatt. "India must send a signal that its market is open."

Read more: Op-ed: Make in India and do it right

Germany is considered India's "largest trading partner in Europe," according to the Indian Foreign Ministry. Bilateral trade hit €17.42 billion ($21.44 billion) in 2016.

Last month, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Germany is "heavily invested in India."

  • Microsoft-Chef Satya Nadella bei der Vorstellung von Windows 10

    India's global CEOs

    Satya Nadella

    Born in Hyderabad, India, Satya Narayana Nadella became the CEO of the US technology giant Microsoft in early 2014. After completing his Bachelor's in India, he went to the US to pursue higher education in Computer Science. Nadella had worked with Sun Microsystems before joining Microsoft in 1992.

  • Sundar Pichai Google Manager USA

    India's global CEOs

    Sundar Pichai

    An Indian Institute of Technology alumnus, Pichai is the new CEO of Internet giant Google. The Chennai-born soft-spoken Pichai joined the company in 2004. Larry Page, one of Google's two founders, said this in his recent blog about Pichai: "I feel very fortunate to have someone as talented as he is to run the slightly slimmed down Google."

  • Indien Indra Nooyi

    India's global CEOs

    Indra Nooyi

    Nooyi has been the CEO of PepsiCo - the second-largest food and beverage comapny in the world by net revenue - since 2006. She has consistently ranked among the world's 100 most powerful women. Like many others, she attended schools and colleges in India before leaving the country for higher education in the US.

  • Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen

    India's global CEOs

    Shantanu Narayen

    Like Microsoft's chief Nadella, Narayen is an alumnus of the Hyderabad Public School. He is the CEO of Adobe Systems. Narayen started his professional career at Apple.

  • Rajeev Suri CEO Nokia

    India's global CEOs

    Rajeev Suri

    Nokia's CEO Rajeev Suri went to the Manipal Institute of Technology. He became Nokia's boss after the sale of Nokia's phone division to Microsoft Mobile was completed.

  • Ajay Banga CEO MasterCard

    India's global CEOs

    Ajaypal Singh Banga

    Ajay Banga has been in charge of MasterCard since 2010. An Economics graduate from Delhi University, Banga did his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

  • Ivan Menezes, CEO of Diagio

    India's global CEOs

    Ivan Menezes

    Another graduate of the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, Menezes is currently CEO of Diageo, a multinational alcoholic beverages company.

    Author: Zahidul Haque


ls/jm (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Indo-German ties and India's independence

Although diplomatic relations between Germany and independent India were established in 1951, links between their two peoples can be traced back centuries, says Joachim Oesterheld, a German Indologist. (15.08.2017)  

Op-ed: Make in India and do it right

The welcome afforded to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi by German Chancellor Angela Merkel is a sign of the potential Germany sees in India, says Wilfried Aulbur from Roland Berger consultants. (30.05.2017)  

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier lauds economic ties with India

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has held talks with Indian officials, including Narendra Modi, on the third day of his India tour. Steinmeier will focus the rest of his visit on deepening Indo-German trade ties. (24.03.2018)  

Will Modi's Germany trip give thrust to free trade?

Indian PM Narendra Modi has been welcomed in Berlin ahead of talks with Chancellor Merkel. Modi said the visit would "open a new chapter" in the countries' strategic partnership. (29.05.2017)  

Indian PM Modi to meet German Chancellor Merkel in Berlin

The meeting between Modi and Merkel is expected to focus on ways to boost economic cooperation between the two countries. Post Brexit, India's reliance on Germany and France has been increasing, say experts. (20.04.2018)  

India's global CEOs

DW profiles some of the India-born chief executive officers (CEOs), who are currently in charge of global companies, including Microsoft and PepsiCo. Google's Sundar Pichai is the latest addition to this list. (18.08.2015)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Großbritannien London Besuch Narendra Modi, Premierminister Indien | Protest gegen sexuelle Gewalt in Indien

India's Narendra Modi greeted by protestors in London as outrage mounts over rape cases 18.04.2018

Hundreds have protested near the British parliament ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. Modi's government stands accused back home of failing to protect women amid a rising tide of brutal rape cases.

Deutsch-indische Regierungskonsultationen in Berlin | Angela Merkel & Narendra Modi

Indian PM Modi to meet German Chancellor Merkel in Berlin 20.04.2018

The meeting between Modi and Merkel is expected to focus on ways to boost economic cooperation between the two countries. Post Brexit, India's reliance on Germany and France has been increasing, say experts.

Indien Premierminister Narendra Modi

India's Narendra Modi in hot water over alleged app data-sharing 26.03.2018

A row has broken out in India between Modi's BJP party and the opposition INC over the prime minister's alleged misuse of data. An anonymous hacker claims Modi's official app shared users' data without consent.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 