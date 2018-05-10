 Germany: Nine-year-old boy nabs parents′ car for joyride to local fair | News | DW | 11.05.2018
News

Germany: Nine-year-old boy nabs parents' car for joyride to local fair

A young boy was stopped by German police after he used his parents' car to drive to a local fair. Propped up by his booster seat, the boy was barely able to see over the steering wheel, but managed to walk away unharmed.

A young child pretends to drive a car

While this child is only pretending, Recklinghausen police said the nine-year-old driver actually used his booster seat to drive

After sneaking out of the bathroom window and nabbing the keys to his parents' car, a nine-year-old boy's joyride was cut short on Friday after police pulled the young driver over.

Police in the western German town of Recklinghausen said they approached the car at about 2:00 a.m. local time (0000 UTC) after realizing a child was behind the wheel.

"The boy placed his booster seat in the driver's seat and could just barely look over the steering wheel," local police said in a statement.

Besides the car seat, the nine-year-old was helped by the car's automatic transmission. "The boy didn't have to change gears or operate the clutch," a police spokesperson told German news outlet "RP Online."

When questioned, the boy said he was on his way home after driving to a local fair. 

Police said they couldn't determine exactly where the young driver stopped on his night out.

The young boy was luckily unharmed during his late night joyride.

His parents' car also came away from the event with only minimal damage to a side mirror.

According to police, the unexperienced driver must have driven into a hedge while parking, as some of the hedge's needles were still stuck to the damaged mirror.

rs/aw (AFP, dpa)

