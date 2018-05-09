10 very German passions

Is there really such a thing as passions that are shared by the entire population of a country? Obviously not, which is why lists claiming to enumerate them are usually based on stereotypes rather than on any scientific analysis.

Still, even if not all Germans are obsessed with the TV show "Tatort," garden plots, "Stammtisch" meet-ups and beer, these customs are deeply established in the country's culture and you're bound to encounter them one day or another if you visit or live in Germany.

Click through the gallery above to discover 10 "hobbies" many Germans are enthusiastic about — and add football if you're looking for an 11th one.

Explore the gallery below for 10 things you'll find in (almost) every German household. And for more about German culture, language and lifestyle, visit dw.com/meetthegermans.