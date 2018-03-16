10 dog breeds that originated in Germany | Meet the Germans | DW | 21.03.2018

Could you name 10 off the top of your head? DW walks you through some breeds whose origins are very much German, even if their names might suggest otherwise. They've since become famous around the world.
Some are cuddly, others might bite your hand if they got the chance. These dog breeds are popular the world over, but have one thing in common: their German roots.
Click through the gallery above for more about some of the most beloved German dog breeds. In the gallery below, animal lovers will appreciate these Germans words that appear to be inspired by the animal kingdom — but, at second glance, don't actually have anything to do with furry or feathered friends.
For more about German culture, language and lifestyle, visit dw.com/meetthegermans.
In Germany, wishing someone happy birthday on the wrong day could get you in big trouble — and getting old can also get expensive. Join Kate Müser on Meet the Germans for more birthday dos and don'ts. (14.03.2018)
When you get a country's humor, you're a step further in understanding its culture. Some of these 10 different types of German jokes may get lost in cultural translation — but Germans actually do have a sense of humor. (07.03.2018)
Is German a harsh language? Not if you're talking to your sweetheart. From "mouse-bear" to "Schnucki," Meet the Germans presenter Kate Müser discovers lots of cute and funny nicknames Germans use for their loved ones. (14.02.2018)
Germans are very attached to the books they grew up with as children, which is why they often end up reading these classics to their own kids later on. Here are some of the country's most famous authors. (13.12.2017)
You can argue about just how tasty German cuisine is. But these dishes have such quirky names, you just have to sink your teeth into them. Here's a look at our favorite 10 unusually named dishes. (04.10.2017)
German is known for its long, hard-to-pronounce words. Join Meet the Germans presenter Kate Müser as she tracks down native speakers to help with the pronunciation of some of German's best tongue twisters. (27.09.2017)
Do you "spider" or "talk around the hot porridge"? In German, you can. Meet the Germans host Kate Müser asks bilingual colleague Michael Knigge to explain some of the best German idioms. (Watch for outtakes at the end.) (22.03.2017)
They were once guarded by the king and are sometimes eaten with apple sauce. Here are some things you maybe didn't know about potatoes in Germany. (15.03.2017)