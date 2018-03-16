10 dog breeds that originated in Germany | Meet the Germans | DW | 21.03.2018

Some are cuddly, others might bite your hand if they got the chance. These dog breeds are popular the world over, but have one thing in common: their German roots.

Click through the gallery above for more about some of the most beloved German dog breeds. In the gallery below, animal lovers will appreciate these Germans words that appear to be inspired by the animal kingdom — but, at second glance, don't actually have anything to do with furry or feathered friends.

For more about German culture, language and lifestyle, visit dw.com/meetthegermans.