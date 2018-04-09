Germany: Flights canceled as public sector strikes begin

A one-day "warning strike" has kicked off at airports across Germany, with at least half of scheduled flights delayed or canceled.

Significant traffic disruptions were reported at Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne, Bremen and Berlin.

"The walkout started in the morning and will probably last until the evening," said a spokesman for Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport — the largest in Germany.

Lufthansa said in a statement that only 800 of its 1,600 flights would go ahead. Some 90,000 travelers are expected to be affected.

The walkout, staged by major German labor union Verdi, aims to push for a pay rise of 6 percent or at least 200 euros ($245) per month for the 2.3 million public sector workers across the country.

The strike affects ground traffic personnel, customer support and some of the airport fire services, as well as local transport, public swimming pools, garbage collection and childcare.

