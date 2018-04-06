France: Travel chaos as rail workers hold renewed strike against Macron's reforms

Train travel in France has been disrupted for a third time this month as SNCF workers protest at an economic overhaul. The strikes pose the biggest challenge so far to President Emmanuel Macron's reform plans.
French commuters and holidaymakers were facing another day of disruptions to train services on Sunday as rail workers laid down their work in protest at President Emmanuel Macron's planned overhaul of state-run railway company SNCF.
The company has said, however, that fewer trains were to be cancelled than during strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday.
One out of every five high-speed TGV services was still running on Sunday, while in the regional network, two-thirds of trains were to be cancelled. This compares with six out of seven TGV trains and four-fifths of regional trains affected on Wednesday.
Train travel from France to Germany has also been hit. A German railway spokesman said that just eight long-distance trains would travel between the two countries on Sunday.
Read more: The great train debate: what's to be done with France's SNCF?
Widespread resistance
Train staff last week launched three months of nationwide rolling strikes in protest at the planned overhaul, with unions calling walkouts for two days out of every five until the end of June.
The planned reforms would include ending job-for-life guarantees and early retirement for rail workers. SNCF staff say they fear the plans in the end aim at privatizing the company, which still holds a monopoly on train travel in France.
Nearly two-thirds of the French public say they support the government in facing down the strikes, according to an Ifop poll published on Sunday in the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.
Macron, who came to power last May on the back of promises to modernize France's economy, is facing protests not only in the rail sector, but also among students opposed to a planned new selection system in higher education. Garbage collectors and other public workers have also held demonstrations.
Read more: Emmanuel Macron — French savior or tormentor?
tj/jlw (dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Elected six months ago on a platform of hope and change, French President Emmanuel Macron is taking no prisoners both at home and abroad in a bid to make his country great again. Elizabeth Bryant reports from Paris. (14.11.2017)
Few trade disputes can get as bitter as those between French governments and the country's strongly protected railway workers. The state-owned SNCF and the unions have won previous battles. Will this one be different? (03.04.2018)
The French government will abolish jobs-for-life at state-owned railways SNCF. Macron, who won power in May 2017 pledging to modernize France's labor market, faces fierce opposition from powerful unions. (26.02.2018)
The dean of a university in southern France has been charged with abetting a violent attack on students protesting reforms. Three people were injured in the incident, which sparked solidarity protests in other cities. (30.03.2018)