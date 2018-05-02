German seat on UN Security Council likely as Israel withdraws bid

Israel has dropped out of the race for two seats on the United Nations Security Council.

Israel's withdrawal leaves only Germany and Belgium vying for two spots allocated to the Western European and others regional group, virtually assuring them of a nonpermanent seat at the 15-member council.

Israel's UN mission said in a statement Friday that "after consulting with our partners, including our good friends, the State of Israel has decided to postpone its candidacy for a seat on the Security Council."

"It was decided that we will continue to act with our allies to allow for Israel to realize its right for full participation and inclusion in decision-making processes at the UN," the statement said.

The UN General Assembly is due to vote next month on five new members for a two-year term starting 2019.

More to follow...

ap/sms (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.