 German seat on UN Security Council likely as Israel withdraws bid | News | DW | 04.05.2018
News

German seat on UN Security Council likely as Israel withdraws bid

Competition for two seats on the UN Security Council eased after Israel withdrew its bid to join the 15-member body. The move means Germany and Belgium will run unopposed for a pair of nonpermanent positions.

The UN Security Council (picture alliance/Xinhua/L. Muzi)

Israel has dropped out of the race for two seats on the United Nations Security Council.

Israel's withdrawal leaves only Germany and Belgium vying for two spots allocated to the Western European and others regional group, virtually assuring them of a nonpermanent seat at the 15-member council.

Israel's UN mission said in a statement Friday that "after consulting with our partners, including our good friends, the State of Israel has decided to postpone its candidacy for a seat on the Security Council."

"It was decided that we will continue to act with our allies to allow for Israel to realize its right for full participation and inclusion in decision-making processes at the UN," the statement said.

The UN General Assembly is due to vote next month on five new members for a two-year term starting 2019.

More to follow...

ap/sms (Reuters, AP)

