Berlin’s bid for UN Security Council seat was well received, but questions remain

Making his inaugural UN visit this week, Germany's new foreign minister Heiko Maas struck many of the right notes.

He praised the UN headquarters in New York's Turtle Bay neighborhood as "a special place" which is "where the world meets." He hosted a dinner for representatives of small Caribbean and Pacific islands at Germany's UN mission outlining Berlin's goal to combat climate change – a key issue facing those nations.

Maas highlighted the fact that Germany is one the largest UN contributors. He also expressed how grateful he was for the trust he felt was given to Germany at the UN, describing Berlin's bid for a rotating Security Council seat as a way to try to give back some of the trust.

"We are shouldering responsibility already and we are prepared to shoulder responsibility in the future,” Maas said in New York. "And we show this through our candidacy for a non-permanent seat for the UN Security Council 2019 and 2020.”

Foreign Minister Maas met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Appeal to reason

He also took two thinly-veiled swipes at a US president who has repeatedly lashed out the UN.

"We live in a time where we need more United Nations and not less as some may think,” Maas said. He noted that it was important, together with other nations, to help allow reason to prevail in discussions at the UN during what he called "the age of fake news.”

Maas also spoke at the UN Security Council about Berlin's commitment to peacekeeping, met representatives of the African Group, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. He capped off his New York trip by meeting with leaders of American Jewish organizations.

Support for a bigger role

Taken together, Germany's long-established track record as a highly engaged UN member coupled with Berlin being increasingly perceived as somewhat of a counterweight to the Trump administration has led to support for a larger international role for the country in New York.

"Its last membership was productive," Michael Doyle, former UN Assistant Secretary-General and current director of Columbia University's Global Policy Initiative, told DW in an email. "And Chancellor Merkel is the only statesperson who is a credible candidate for the role of 'leader of the Free World.'"

"Berlin has been a stalwart leader in Europe and is increasingly visible on the world stage," noted Michael John Williams, a professor and director of New York University's International Relations Program.

"I'd say prospects for Germany are pretty good," predicted Richard Boucher, a Brown University scholar and former US ambassador who was the longest serving spokesman in the history of the US State Department.

"Countries are looking to find a 'Western' representative who can counter-balance Trump," he said.

Alleged deal for Israel seat

Though Germany enjoys broad support for its increased global role, a recently surfaced issue has led to questions about its Security Council bid. It was raised in a tweet by Richard Grenell, the Trump administration's designated ambassador to Germany, who claimed that a deal was cut some 20 years ago for Israel to run unopposed in 2018 as part of the so called Western European and Others Group (WEOG).

Grenell stated that Richard Holbroke, the deceased former US ambassador to Germany and the UN orchestrated the agreement. Germany is currently one of three countries campaigning for two UN rotating Security Council seats from the WEOG region. Belgium and Israel are each also vying for a seat which Israel has never held. Israel became part of WEOG in 2000.

Asked about allegations that Berlin's bid violated an agreement allegedly made by WEOG members allowing Israel to run unchallenged for a seat, German Foreign Minister Maas said in New York that that it had always been practice that there have been different candidacies.

"We are not campaigning against anyone,” he said. "We are a candidate for a seat for the UN Security Council. We are doing this every eight years and this has always been the case and that's what we have agreed.”

Presidential tweet storm?

Asked whether he was aware of an alleged non compete deal among WEOG nations, Michael Doyle, the former third-highest ranking UN official, said that he was not. But he added that discussions about such a deal could complicate Germany's bid, especially because Israel had never been on the council before.

"Thus competing may come with a great deal of adverse publicity and will almost certainly ignite a US presidential tweet storm," Doyle wrote. "Germany might want to reconsider and wait two years", he noted. Queried about his two picks for the two available WEOG seats, Doyle named Israel and Germany.

Recollection of an agreement

But Suzanne Nossel, a former top aide to Richard Holbrooke who has also held several other high-ranking State Department positions in the Obama and Clinton administrations said a deal had been made.

Foreign Minister Maas had met Israeli Premier Netanyahu prior to his UN visit

"While I did not work on this specific issue on Holbrooke's staff my understanding is that the agreement to allow Israel into the WEOG included an understanding that they would not be part of the Security Council rotation for a long initial period and would then run unopposed as a WEOG candidate in 2018, because it was recognized at the time that it would be difficult, if not impossible, for Israel to garner more votes than another WEOG member," Nossel told DW in an email.

She said that in order to not only rely on two decades-old recollections, diplomatic cables that were exchanged by WEOG members at the time could be consulted to clarify whether there was in fact such an agreement and how firm it was.

"While recollections are not enough if the existence of an agreement can be substantiated it should be honored so that the viability of future long-range diplomatic accords is not undermined," Nossel added.

The election for the two reserved WEOG seats is scheduled for June 8.