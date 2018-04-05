German prosecutor orders Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont's release on bail

Puigdemont's €75,000 bail fee has been met and the former Catalan leader is free to leave custody in Germany. He could still be extradited to Spain on charges of misusing state funds.
Catalan separatist and the former head of the regional government Carles Puigdemont paid bail on Friday, allowing him to walk out of jail after he was arrested last month on a European warrant.
After walking out of jail, Puigdemont called for the release of so-called political prisoners in Spain, notably those who were arrested for their involvement in the Catalan independence referendum.
He urged the Spanish government to start a dialogue with Catalonia's political leaders.
Blow to Madrid
Spanish authorities had issued an arrest warrant against Puigdemont for his involvement in a controversial Catalan independence referendum.
In a blow to Spanish authorities, a German court on Wednesday refused to extradite him on charges of high treason, the closest German legal equivalent to Spain's most serious charge of rebellion.
Extradition still on the table
However, Puigdemont may yet face extradition on separate charges of misusing government funds during his time in office.
The Schleswig prosecutor's office said Puigdemont was given an address in Germany, where he will reside until judges decide on Spain's extradition request.
"No information will be provided about his current whereabouts," said prosecutors in a statement.
At a press conference, a German government spokeswoman reiterated Berlin's position that it will not interfere into the judicial process, saying: "The proceedings are in the judiciary's hands."
Fractured independence movement
Last year, the Catalan government orchestrated an independence referendum, which was outlawed by Spain's Supreme Court. The referendum saw just 40 percent voter turnout and was marred by police violence at some polling stations. Those who did vote overwhelmingly favored secession.
After the election, Catalan lawmakers declared unilateral independence from Spain. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservative government responded by dissolving the regional parliament and calling snap elections.
Since December's regional election, Catalan's separatist parties have failed to agree on a government, preventing them from further pursuing their independence agenda. Infighting has witnessed parties aligned with the separatist movement fracture despite retaining a combined absolute majority in the regional parliament.
