German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit India | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 21.03.2018

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has visited India several times as foreign minister and vice chancellor. His upcoming five-day visit, starting from Thursday, March 22, will focus on boosting economic and strategic ties between the two countries.

Germany is India's largest trade partner in the European Union bloc. Indian foreign ministry officials told DW the German president was expected to further enhance bilateral economic cooperation during his visit.

"New Delhi and Berlin realize they can achieve a lot more. That is why Steinmeier's trip is important, as Germany is not only an economic powerhouse but has an influence on the European Union's policies," a foreign ministry official told DW.

During his trip, Steinmeier will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other high-level government officials, including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. The German president will also visit the southern Indian city of Chennai, one of India's economic hubs with many German businesses.

G. Parthasarathy, a former diplomat, said Germany and France are expected to play a bigger economic role within the EU after the Brexit process is completed. Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron visited India and signed several trade and security deals with New Delhi.

"The reality is that India has to rely more on Germany if it wants to continue with its economic progress. The smaller European countries do not matter much," Parthasarathy told DW.

Rajendra Jain, a professor at the Centre for European Studies in New Delhi, said Germany is pivotal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy because of its economic and political clout in the world.

"India needs Germany to invest in its infrastructure, renewable energy projects, skills development and water management," Jain told DW.

Bilateral trade

Economic cooperation between India and Germany has been on the upswing. In 2016-17, the bilateral trade turnover was $18.76 billion (€15.3), with India exporting goods worth $7.18 billion to Germany and importing German products worth $11.58 billion.

According to a study conducted by Bertelsmann Foundation, the Confederation of Indian Industry and Ernst and Young, some 80 Indian companies in Germany generated combined revenues of $14 billion in 2016.

Since 2010, Indian companies have started around 140 major investment projects in Germany. On the other hand, Germany has invested in India in transportation, electrical equipment, metallurgical industries, services sectors, chemicals, construction activity, trading and automobiles. German auto industry giants such as Volkswagen, BMW and Audi have also entered the Indian market and established major manufacturing plants in the South Asian country.

Germany has also invested in the National Mission for Clean Ganga. In 2016, the German government committed 3 million euros for data management and capacity building to clean up the Ganges, India's longest river.

