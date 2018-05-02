German police catch fugitive asylum seeker following raid

Police in the southern German state of Baden-Württemberg re-established their authority by force at a home for asylum seekers in the small town of Ellwangen, after a large and extraordinary operation was carried out at the scene on Thursday morning, in the wake of an aborted deportation.

A 23-year-old from Togo – whose deportation to Italy was prevented by a group of between 150 and 200 asylum seekers in the early hours of Monday morning – was recaptured during the operation.

Some 27 asylum seekers offered resistance during Thursday's police action, which involved hundreds of armed officers. Some asylum seekers were injured jumping out of windows, while three police officers also sustained mild injuries, though were able to continue working.

Police arrested five asylum seekers on suspicion of theft or drug-related crime; 17 inhabitants are to be moved to other homes.

The operation was still ongoing at noon, with asylum seekers being led away, though the situation was described as "under control."

"We will not allow any law-free zones to be established," Bernhard Weber, vice president of the local police force, said at a press conference on Thursday morning. Peter Hönle, the local officer who directed Thursday's operation, described the situation as "very tense and very overheated."

"It was our aim to approach these people in a very determined, professional manner," he said.

Deportations had already been carried out "hundreds of times" before without any violent incident, Weber told German channel N24, keen to underline how unusual the situation was. "It was very simple at first, until the four officers tried to leave, when hundreds of people prevented them."

Read more: Thousands of deportations fail due to lack of papers

Seehofer's solution is to be build more asylum centers

'A slap in the face'

The incident has created an enormous political media conflagration in Germany, where conservative politicians – spooked by the rise of far-right populists – have been lining up to impose more stringent measures on asylum seekers.

Germany's newly-sworn-in interior minister, Horst Seehofer, staged his own press conference on Thursday morning to denounce the events in Ellwangen as a "slap in the face for the law-abiding population." "The right to hospitality must not be trampled on."

Seehofer's solution is to build new "anchor centers" for asylum seekers across Germany – large-scale centers where entire asylum procedures can be processed under one roof, and where asylum seekers are forced to spend their entire time – not unlike the first-reception center in Ellwangen. The law was changed last year to allow states to keep asylum seekers in the first reception centers for up to two years – which critics say further hinders their chances of being integrated into communities.

Five or six pilot anchor centers are to be prepared for testing across the country in the coming months, Seehofer said.

Seehofer is head of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister-party to Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which is facing a bitter battle with the far-right, anti-refugee Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the Bavarian state election in September.

But others have questioned whether creating even more large-scale centralized shelters for asylum seekers was a wise option, considering the events in Ellwangen. "That creates a dynamic and a potential for violence, and it all goes on the backs of police officers," commented Green party interior policy spokeswoman Irene Mihalic.

A system programmed to fail

Stephan Dünnwald, of the Bavarian Refugee Council, described the living conditions in large-scale homes in distressing terms. "Imagine you're stuck there with three or four hundred other people and every other night the police comes and picks one of you up, and you don't know who is going to be next," he told DW. "That creates enormous tension among the inhabitants."

Protests against the EU's Dublin system have been increasing in Germany

In many homes asylum seekers have taken to setting up "night watches" to alert each other when the police arrive, and that many deportations have to be called off because people swap rooms to avoid being found or hide elsewhere on the premises.

"But there are often protests against these deportations," Dünnwald said. "But they're not usually violent. I understand that they hit police cars in this case, but I think that was an attempt at intimidation."

Asylum seekers are often left to live in the homes for months at a time while they wait for their applications to be processed – they are not allowed to look for work in that time, or even to take German classes or do any job training, which leaves them facing some difficult choices. "They sit around and wait to see what happens to them," he said. "For one month you might think of it as a holiday, but if you've been sitting there for half a year and you can't do anything – nothing at all – then of course you think about what you're going to do: do I stay here? Do I go into hiding? Do I try and find a job illegally? Or do I start doing something criminal?"

Meanwhile, in large centers like the one at Ellwangen, conflicts are bound to happen: "You have to stand in line to take a shower, to go to the toilet, to get into the canteen, to get a consultation," said Dünnwald.

Asylum policy in the European Union is regulated through the so-called Dublin system, which stipulates that migrants must be transferred to the member state where they first enter the EU – which in practise often means Greece or Italy, where the Togolese man was due to be deported to on Monday.

According to Dünnwald, these countries often don't maintain the EU's basic humanitarian standards. "In Italy, most people aren't looked after – they don't get shelter, they live on the streets. They don't get any money, so they have to get by through doing illegal work, or begging, or prostitution," he said. "So obviously people don't want to go back there."

The whole of the EU's asylum policy, in other words, is based on the principle of trying to "scare people off," Dünnwald said.