 German police arrest three terror suspects | News | DW | 13.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German police arrest three terror suspects

Three Syrian men have been detained in the German state of Saarland on suspicion of terrorist links. Two are thought to have been members of the jihadi group "Islamic State" in Syria.

Police sign on a car (picture alliance/dpa/P. Seeger)

Three Syrians have been arrested in the western German state of Saarland after half a year of investigations into their suspected links to terrorist groups, police and state prosecutors said on Friday.

Investigators say one of the detainees had tried to recruit fighters from Germany via the internet to take part in the civil war as members of the banned extremist group Ahrar al-Sham. The group belongs to the Salafist scene and wants to establish an Islamic state in Syria based on Sharia law. The others were said to have been members of the terrorist group "Islamic State" (IS) in Syria.

Read more: What is the Ahrar Al-Sham organization in Syria?

Two of the men are on a list of those people German police consider to be a terrorist threat.

Investigators said, however, that there was no information of any concrete plans for an attack.

Read more: Germany's domestic intelligence agency warns of IS sympathizers
Watch video 05:07

What next for Islamic State?

Looking at evidence

Officials said police secured large amounts of evidence in connection with the arrests, including mobile phones and computers.

The three men, who all live in the Saarlouis region, came to Germany in 2015 as refugees from Syria's civil war and applied for asylum.

The investigations into the men were triggered by an employee of a refugee center outside Saarland who reported having seen a video in which one of the men was seen with hand grenades and other combat weapons while dressed in combat uniform.
Watch video 04:23

How is Germany dealing with threat of terrorism?

tj/rt (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany's domestic intelligence agency warns of IS sympathizers

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency says IS sympathizers returning to the country could pose a security risk. The agency's head also warned of the increasing threat of cyberwarfare. (19.10.2017)  

Report: Germany planned to close border at height of 2015 refugee crisis

As thousands of refugees walked to Germany in September 2015, Merkel's government was ready to close the border, a report has found. The plan was stopped at the last minute only because no one wanted the responsibility. (05.03.2017)  

What is the Ahrar Al-Sham organization in Syria?

The ceasefire deal led by the United States and Russia on Sunday aimed to stop hostilities between the Syrian government and rebel factions. Syria’s second largest rebel group, Ahrar Al-Sham, has rejected the deal. (12.09.2016)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

What next for Islamic State?  

How is Germany dealing with threat of terrorism?  

Related content

Up close: the US fight against Islamic State 05.04.2018

In 2014, the US formed an international coalition to fight the so-called Islamic State. Up to a fifth of the mission’s air strikes are launched from the USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Persian Gulf. DW’s Juri Rescheto experienced the operation up close.

Deutschland Symbolbild Salafismus

Number of Salafists in Germany has doubled in past five years 04.04.2018

The number of individuals in Germany recognized as adherents of Salafism has reached a new all-time high, the interior ministry said. The growth is particularly fast in Germany's smallest states.

USA Bomben Symbolbild

Is the Syria conflict an economic war? 12.04.2018

Every war has economic impacts. Escalating the conflict in Syria, a multi-sided proxy war involving multiple regional and global powers, will have broad consequences. Higher oil prices may be among the outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 