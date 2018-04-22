German lawmakers slam Turkish foreign minister's Solingen trip

No other foreign official has had German politicians across party lines rushing to find a microphone like Mevlut Cavusoglu. The Turkish foreign minister caused a stir this week after he announced plans to travel to Solingen next month to commemorate the five Turkish victims of a 1993 racially-motivated firebomb attack in the western German town.

"Solingen has a dignified, reflective commemoration planned for May 29," said Jürgen Hardt, the foreign policy spokesman for the conservative faction of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), along with their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU). "It would be very unfortunate if the event were overshadowed and the peace disturbed by Turkish domestic disputes."

Read more: Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans election rally in Europe

He warned that Cavusoglu's planned attendance could be viewed as promotion for Turkey's upcoming snap elections. Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced he was bringing forward a presidential vote by a year-and-a-half, from November 2019 to June 24, 2018.

"There is no room for Turkey's election campaign in Solingen on May 29," Hardt said.

Alexander Graf Lambsdorff of the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) said that Turkey and Germany can work side-by-side to combat racism and commemorate events like the Solingen attack, but that cooperation stopped at election promotion. "The German government needs to take a clear stance," he told DW. "There can be no Turkish election campaign on German territory."

Erdogan announced last week he was moving Turkey's presidential vote up to June 24 of this year

Dilemma for German politicians

According to Yasar Aydin, a sociologist at the Hamburg-based Protestant University for Social Work and Deaconry, uninviting Cavusoglu from the service would risk harming relations between Germany and Turkey. Nevertheless, he does understand Berlin's dilemma. "Democracy has been declining in Turkey for years, the country is moving away from Western values and human rights abuses are on the rise," Aydin said. "That's why German politicians are opposed to senior Turkish politicians making appearances in Germany — they don't want to stand accused of supporting the Turkish government's election campaign."

Read more: Turkey's snap elections cannot be fair, says Left Party MP Sevim Dagdelen

In April 2017, Turkey held a controversial constitutional referendum granting sweeping new powers to the presidency. Ahead of the vote, a bitter dispute broke out between Berlin and Ankara over Turkish campaign appearances in Germany that hogged the headlines for weeks. A month before the referendum, Cavusoglu used a visit to the Consulate General in Hamburg to lobby in favor of the referendum. In June 2017, Germany's Foreign Ministry stipulated that foreign officials are banned from campaigning in Germany three months before an election or referendum in their country.

Cavusoglu visited Hamburg in March 2017, shortly before Turkey's constitutional referendum

Not just another mourner?

Now politicians in Germany are concerned Cavusoglu might use the Solingen remembrance event to dodge that regulation. "I hope Mevlut Cavusoglu is aware of where he is on that day, and why people are getting together," Cem Özdemir, a German Green party politician, told DW. "He shouldn't use this memorial service to stage an election campaign."

Rolf Mützenich, a foreign policy expert for the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), told DW he expects that out of respect, the Turkish foreign minister will consider remembrance of the victims and the consequences of the bomb attack. "In that case, I'm not worried about further strains in German-Turkish relations," he said.

Read more: Turkey getting a last shot at democracy

Aydin, however, is convinced the Turkish foreign minister will not be regarded as simply another mourner. "Even if Cavusoglu participates as a mourner, he will still be seen as a politician, you can't separate the two," he said. "Even if he doesn't mention the Turkish elections it will be an election campaign appearance."

With 1.4 million Turks living in Germany who are eligible to vote, Cavusoglu's planned Solingen visit will likely be seen as a win-win situation for Turkey's ruling AKP party and President Erdogan. Turks living in Germany are expected to cast their ballots in the presidential poll in the first half of June.