Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans election rally in Europe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he was planning to hold an election rally in a European city in May to reach out to Europe's Turkish communities ahead of snap parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey.

Erdogan's plans could put Turkey on a collision course with the European Union, several of whose members have banned Turkish politicians from campaigning on their soil.

'All preparations are complete'

In a speech to members of his ruling AK party, Erdogan said:

"God willing, in May, we will hold our first meeting in a closed sports hall in Europe in a European country."

"All preparations are complete."

But he did not identify the European country in question

