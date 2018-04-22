 Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans election rally in Europe | News | DW | 24.04.2018
News

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans election rally in Europe

The Turkish leader said he was planning a campaign rally in Europe ahead of June elections. But several European countries, including Germany, have banned Turkish politicians from campaigning on their soil.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he was planning to hold an election rally in a European city in May to reach out to Europe's Turkish communities ahead of snap parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey.

Erdogan's plans could put Turkey on a collision course with the European Union, several of whose members have banned Turkish politicians from campaigning on their soil.

'All preparations are complete'

In a speech to members of his ruling AK party, Erdogan said:

  • "God willing, in May, we will hold our first meeting in a closed sports hall in Europe in a European country."
  • "All preparations are complete."
  • But he did not identify the European country in question

ap/rt (Reuters, dpa)
