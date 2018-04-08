 German headscarf ban for children met with mixed response | News | DW | 09.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German headscarf ban for children met with mixed response

One of Germany's states is considering plans to ban girls under the age of 14 from wearing headscarves. The Islamic Council has criticized the proposal, but some teachers say it's a good idea.

A girl wearing a headscarf in the classroom

Germany's Teachers' Association on Monday welcomed a proposal from the government of the country's most-populous state North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) to prohibit girls under the age of 14 from wearing headscarves to school.

"A headscarf ban would help, at least generally speaking, to undermine discrimination on religious grounds and anti-religious bullying," the association's president, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, told the mass-circulation daily Bild newspaper.

He acknowledged that the reality may be different for older girls, but called for an end to the "deliberate display of religious symbols among children with religious backgrounds."

Read moreShould headscarves be allowed in the classroom?
Watch video 01:57

Max Hofmann on EU workplace headscarf ban

NRW Integration Minister Joachim Stamp announced the initiative over the weekend, saying young children should not be made to cover their hair for religious reasons. 

Susanne Lin-Klitzing, the head of the German Philological Association, told Bild that in a democracy no sex should be subordinate to another. "A headscarf can be seen as a symbol of that, and so there's no place for it in the classroom."

Read moreLiberal mosque in Berlin draws criticism

Liberal Muslim Seyran Ates, co-founder of the Ibn Rushd-Goethe Mosque in Berlin, said a ban was "long overdue."

Muslim girls usually only start wearing the hijab from puberty. But women's rights organization Terre des Femmes expressed concern over what it described as a growing number of veiled girls at elementary schools.

  • American teen Hannah Shraim wearing hijab (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Martin)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Hijab

    Most Islamic scholars agree that the hijab, which covers the head and neck, and comes in any number of shapes and colors, must be worn by Muslim women. American teen Hannah Schraim is seen wearing one here while playing with her brother.

  • Saudi Arabian woman wearing a chador (picture alliance/JOKER/K. Eglau)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Chador

    The chador, which is usually black, is a body-length outer garmet often worn in Iran and among modern-minded women in the Gulf States, as here in Saudi Arabia. It is not fastened with clasps or buttons and therefore has to be held closed by the wearer.

  • Women seen wearing niqab in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Niqab

    A niqab is a veil and scarf that covers the entire face yet leaves the eyes free. It covers a woman's hair as it falls to the middle of her back and some are also half-length in the front so as to cover her chest. Here it is being worn by women attending a rally by Salafi radicals in Germany.

  • Women wearing various abaya at an Arab fashion show (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Haider)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Abaya

    An abaya is a loose-fitting, full-length garment designed to cover the body. It may come in many different styles, as seen here at an Arab fashion show, and is often worn in combination with hijab or niqab.

  • Women wearing burqas cast votes in Pakistan parliamentary elections. (AP)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Burqa

    The burqa is the most extensive of all Muslim garments, covering the entire body from head to toe. It traditionally has a woven mesh area around the eyes to allow women to see. In this case enabling them to cast their ballots in Pakistani parliamentary elections.

  • Queen Rania of Jordan, wearing no veil as she speaks with women wearing hijab at a refugee facility in Greece. (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    No veil

    Queen Rania of Jordan says that Islam does not coerce women to wear any head coverings, and that it is more important to judge a woman by her ethics and values, rather than what she wears. She is seen here meeting with refugees in Greece.

    Author: Jon Shelton


'Populist' proposal

Germany's Islamic Council criticized the NRW proposal for fuelling a debate that was "populist, highly symbolic and devoid of substance."

The council's chairman, Burhan Kesici, said the idea that Muslim girls are forced to cover their hair was outdated. "Compulsory headscarves and a headscarf ban are in the same vein: they both harm Muslims."

He said that although there may be a small number who are forced to wear headscarves, it was "disproportionate and unconstitutional" for the state of NRW to "limit the religious freedom of all Muslim women" because of a suspected minority.

The head of the Conference of Ministers of Education, Helmut Holter, also rejected the idea, adding that there should instead be a greater focus on strengthening democratic education at schools.

"All children should be able to develop into free and self-determined individuals," he told Bild.

Read moreGermany's AfD wants ban on wearing a headscarf in street

Austria's conservative government last week announced a proposal to ban girls from wearing headscarves in nurseries and elementary schools. The chancellor said the so-called "child protection law" aimed to confront the development of "parallel societies."

nm/rt (epd, kna)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany's AfD wants ban on wearing a headscarf in street

The AfD's Alice Weidel has compared the wearing of a hijab to apartheid. "The headscarf doesn't belong in Germany," the right-wing candidate for chancellor said in an interview. (27.05.2017)  

Austria to ban girls wearing headscarves in kindergarten and elementary schools

The right-wing government wants to ban girls in kindergarten and primary schools from wearing headscarves. It's unclear how many children will be affected as most Muslim girls only start wearing the hijab from puberty. (04.04.2018)  

Liberal mosque in Berlin draws criticism

Men and women pray side-by-side, and there's a female imam who doesn't even wear a headscarf. For many in the Islamic world, these things are inconceivable. A new liberal mosque in Berlin has been causing a stir. (22.06.2017)  

Should headscarves be allowed in the classroom?

In 2003, Germany's Federal Constitutional Court ruled it illegal to prohibit Muslim teachers from wearing headscarves at school. Eight German states enacted laws to ensure the headscarf stays out of the classroom. (24.09.2013)  

German state lifts headscarf ban for public school teachers

Lower Saxony has lifted a ban on female Muslim teachers wearing headscarves while teaching in public schools. The move follows a high court ruling that such a ban is against principles of religious freedom. (08.09.2015)  

Mothers wearing headscarves 'blocked' from entering nursery school in Corsica

Two Muslim mothers wearing headscarves have been prevented by two other parents from entering a nursery school on the French island of Corsica. The incident comes amid simmering intercommunal tensions in France. (06.09.2016)  

Over 200 attacks on Muslims in first quarter of the year in Germany

Some 208 attacks on Muslims in Germany were reported in the first quarter of this year, with incidents including online attacks, threatening letters, attacks on women wearing headscarves, as well as damage to property. (01.06.2017)  

Hijab-less Iranian women arrested while protesting compulsory cover-up

Police in Iran have arrested 29 women who were waving their headscarves to protest the country's law making them obligatory. The protest has gained steam online as demonstrations continue in Iran. (02.02.2018)  

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

The Quran calls for women to dress modestly, though interpretations as to what that means vary. Here an overview of the most common types of clothing worn by Muslim women. (06.02.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Max Hofmann on EU workplace headscarf ban  

Related content

Aygul Kilic, FDP-Werbung bei Facebook

Germany: FDP defends Muslim candidate Aygül Kilic after hijab poster sparks right-wing 'hate' online 29.03.2018

Aygül Kilic was a little-known candidate for the Free Democrats until her electoral poster ignited an online controversy. One of Kilic's party colleagues says those vilifying her for wearing a hijab should "go to hell."

Kopftuch Gerichtssaal Gericht religiöses Symbol

German court allows courtroom headscarf ban 07.03.2018

A Muslim legal trainee was again denied permission to wear a hijab in court. A judge ruled in favor of a headscarf ban one month before a new law comes into effect and puts an end to years of debate.

Deutschland Alice Weidel AfD

Germany's AfD wants ban on wearing a headscarf in street 27.05.2017

The AfD's Alice Weidel has compared the wearing of a hijab to apartheid. "The headscarf doesn't belong in Germany," the right-wing candidate for chancellor said in an interview.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 