 German cabinet paves way for class-action lawsuits | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 09.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

German cabinet paves way for class-action lawsuits

Around 2 million diesel car owners in Germany could soon join class-action lawsuits to seek compensation from Volkswagen, the country's justice minister has said. But they'd have to be quick about it, she added.

VW exhaust pipes (picture-alliance/dpa/J.Stratenschulte)

The German cabinet on Wednesday put forward a new framework that would allow consumers to jointly sue companies for damages, basically allowing class-action lawsuits in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal.

Volkswagen's huge pollution scandal has seen the carmaker paying out billions of dollars to settle class-action lawsuits in the United States and Canada, but no such instrument has been in place for consumers in Germany.

The draft law to rectify this situation still needs parliamentary approval and would take effect on November 1, just ahead of the year-end statute of limitations for claims against auto manufacturer Volkswagen.

German Justice Minister Katarina Barley reckoned that up to 2 million owners of VW diesel cars could potentially join class-action lawsuits.

The head of the federal association of consumer protection organizations, Klaus Müller, said the Volkswagen scam was only the tip of the iceberg, adding the new law could help consumers make use of their rights in many other areas, too.

Some obstacles in place

To prevent a never-ending flood of US-style class-action suits, the German plans involve some procedural hurdles.

Complainants will invariably have to be presented by consumer protection associations. The first step for a given association would be to comprehensively process 10 cases and present a lawsuit to the court.

A total of 50 affected people would have to sign up to a litigation register within a two-month period for the case to be brought forward.

The consumer body representing the claimants would need to have been registered for at least four years and have at least 350 members.
Watch video 00:55

Australians sue VW in class action (2015)

hg/jd (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

VW in Canada class action settlement

German carmaker VW has negotiated a deal to compensate Canadian drivers for buying 2.0-liter cars affected by the automaker's large emissions-cheating scandal. There's no solution yet for manipulated 3.0-liter vehicles. (19.12.2016)  

EU top court dismisses class action suit against Facebook

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled an Austrian privacy activist can not bring a class action lawsuit against Facebook. Max Schrems had been seeking damages for himself and 25,000 others for privacy violations. (25.01.2018)  

Brussels proposes class-action suits for EU consumers

Presenting a raft of proposals for its New Deal for Consumers, the European Commission has said it aims to strengthen citizens' rights by allowing the filing of class-action suits. Business organizations are not amused. (11.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Class action against Google claims gender discrimination (2017)  

Australians sue VW in class action (2015)  

Related content

Vera Jourova EU-Kommissarin

Brussels proposes class-action suits for EU consumers 11.04.2018

Presenting a raft of proposals for its New Deal for Consumers, the European Commission has said it aims to strengthen citizens' rights by allowing the filing of class-action suits. Business organizations are not amused.

Deutschland Volkswagen Abgasuntersuchung

Australian consumers given a rough deal by VW? 09.02.2017

Australian consumers are unhappy about the way German carmaker VW has been treating them after the company's emissions-cheating scandal broke in 2015. VW car owners are waiting for "proper compensation."

Schlüsselanhänger mit US-Flagge

VW: Compensation claims and a lot more 28.06.2016

German carmaker Volkswagen and US authorities are expected to reach a settlement agreement, which might make it clear for the first time how much the "Dieselgate" emissions-cheating scandal would cost the company there.

ADVERTISEMENT
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America

Trump ends Iran nuclear deal - Lufthansa's sockholder's meeting 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  