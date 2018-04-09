 Brussels proposes class-action suits for EU consumers | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 11.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Brussels proposes class-action suits for EU consumers

Presenting a raft of proposals for its New Deal for Consumers, the European Commission has said it aims to strengthen citizens' rights by allowing the filing of class-action suits. Business organizations are not amused.

EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova (Getty Images/AFP/T. Charlier)

Consumers from across the European Union may in future be able to join forces and file class-action lawsuits with a view to getting compensation from companies that break the law.

Under a proposal made by the EU executive Wednesday, consumers' rights are to be strengthened considerably. Calls for the EU to introduce collective lawsuits, a tool used extensively in US litigation, had grown after Volkswagen clients were outraged to learn that the German car giant had cheated on emissions tests.

"In a globalized world where the big companies have a huge advantage over individual consumers, we need to level the odds," EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said in a statement.

Adding firepower

Brussels actually proposed two instruments. One would be for situations in which a limited group of people suffered comparable harm. The second would be for low-value cases in which many consumers suffered a small loss which would be hard to compensate.

In the first case, consumers would be able to collectively sue and receive compensation.
Watch video 01:02

Class action against Google claims gender discrimination

In the second category, any payout would go to a public cause benefiting consumers.

Separately, the European Commission is proposing EU-wide fines of up to 4 percent of a company's annual turnover in each member state for firms found guilty of widespread infringements.

"Consumer authorities will finally get teeth to punish the cheaters," Jourova said, adding that "it cannot be cheap to cheat."

Abusive litigation ahead?

Business organizations warned Brussels against introducing a US-style lawsuit culture. "EU collective redress would only enrich law firms," argued Markus Beyrer of the BusinessEurope industry association.

The EU executive insisted it was taking a balanced approach by only allowing recognized consumer groups and independent public bodies to file class-action lawsuits, thus avoiding the risk of abusive litigation.

The proposals are part of a package of laws called New Deal for Consumers and require the approval of EU governments and lawmakers to come into effect.
Watch video 03:41

Consumers and the auto industry

hg/ap (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

EU top court dismisses class action suit against Facebook

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled an Austrian privacy activist can not bring a class action lawsuit against Facebook. Max Schrems had been seeking damages for himself and 25,000 others for privacy violations. (25.01.2018)  

BMW faces lawsuit in US over alleged emissions cheating

German premium carmaker BMW is forced to deal with a class-action lawsuit filed in a New Jersey Court for allegedly using illegal software to manipulate emissions levels and providing false efficiency parameters. (27.03.2018)  

VW executive Oliver Schmidt sentenced to seven years in jail over Dieselgate

Former Volkswagen executive Oliver Schmidt has been handed down a seven-year prison sentence in a US court, after pleading guilty to charges stemming from his role in the German carmaker's emissions-cheating scandal. (06.12.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Consumers and the auto industry  

Class action against Google claims gender discrimination  

Related content

Facebook F8 Conference

EU top court dismisses class action suit against Facebook 25.01.2018

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled an Austrian privacy activist can not bring a class action lawsuit against Facebook. Max Schrems had been seeking damages for himself and 25,000 others for privacy violations.

Europarat Gebäude Straßburg

New EU car emissions tests slammed as 'paper tiger' 29.05.2017

EU industry ministers have moved to crack down on VW-style emissions cheating, giving Brussels more powers to monitor car approvals. But critics say the draft reform has been watered down on pressure from the car lobby.

Wolfsburg LOGO VW Konzern

EU says VW broke consumer laws in 20 countries 05.09.2016

Volkswagen wronged European consumers when it rigged its diesel engines to emit more toxic gases than allowed and then lied about it in the company's advertising, an EU commissioner has told German media.

ADVERTISEMENT
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe

Uncertain future for Volkswagen CEO - Ukraine asks Germany to abandon Russian pipeline 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  