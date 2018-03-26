 BMW faces lawsuit in US over alleged emissions cheating | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 27.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

BMW faces lawsuit in US over alleged emissions cheating

German premium carmaker BMW is forced to deal with a class-action lawsuit filed in a New Jersey Court for allegedly using illegal software to manipulate emissions levels and providing false efficiency parameters.

BMW logo (picture-alliance/dpa)

The lawsuit filed in the US District Court of New Jersey on Tuesday accused BMW of emissions cheating on diesel vehicles, including the carmaker's X5 and 335d models.

"BMW's representations were misleading for failure to disclose emissions manipulations," the suit said. It was filed by law firms Steve W Berman from Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and James E. Cecchi.

BMW's X5 model built between 2009 and 2013, and the 335d model which was sold between 2009 and 2011 emitted levels of nitrogen oxide "many times higher than their gasoline counterparts," the suit alleged.
Watch video 01:30

How widespread is emissions cheating?

'Joining the likes of Volkswagen'

It added that the vehicles' promised power, fuel economy and efficiency were obtained only be turning off or turning down emissions controls when the software in those vehicles sensed that the cars in question were not in an emissions testing environment.

"Why did BMW go out of its way to tout the environmental friendliness of these cars," Steve Berman, managing partner of Hagens Berman, asked. "Because it knew that doing so would accelerate sales. Instead of making good on those promises of protecting the environment, BMW chose to join the likes of Volkswagen and so many others to build an illegal emissions-cheating system."

BMW had emphasized in the past that it had never used any illegal defeat devices to manipulate emissions tests.

Shares in the German carmaker reduced earlier gains sharply, with traders pointing to a Bloomberg report saying that the Munich-based auto manufacturer was being sued for emissions cheating in the US.
Watch video 01:27

Even Porsche cheated (2017)

hg/jd (Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

Opinion: Car industry going from bad to worse?

A huge emissions-cheating scandal, accusations of widespread collusion and now experiments exposing monkeys and people to diesel fume gases. The German car industry seems to be involved again, fears DW's Henrik Böhme. (29.01.2018)  

The US market: Volkswagen's Waterloo

CEO Martin Winterkorn fought for VW's relevance on the US market, but achieved notoriety instead. VW's cheating on emissions tests in the world's most important car market may mean Winterkorn has lost the battle. (21.09.2015)  

BMW searched over suspicious emissions software

German public prosecutors have searched BMW premises at the carmaker's Munich headquarters and in Austria, investigating suspected defeat devices capable of manipulating exhaust emissions. (20.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

How widespread is emissions cheating?  

Even Porsche cheated (2017)  

Related content

Deutschland BMW Hauptquartier in München

BMW to recall 12,000 cars over faulty emissions software 24.02.2018

German auto giant BMW has announced it plans to recall nearly 12,000 cars after it admitted the vehicles had the wrong emissions software installed. BMW 5-series and 7-series built between 2012 and 2017 are affected.

Diesel - Fahrverbot - Dieselgipfel

The death of diesel? What the German court verdict could mean 27.02.2018

Germany’s top administrative court has paved the way for potential bans on diesel cars in cities. Does this ultimately mean the death of diesel? Or can the beloved diesel engine adapt and survive?

Österreich Prachtstraße Ringstraße in Wien

Austria follows German drive to make diesel cars cleaner 22.08.2017

Owners of diesel cars in Austria will get free emissions-reducing software updates and will be offered incentives to buy cleaner cars. This is the result of a meeting between government officials and carmakers.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & Asia

Report: Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan to be ousted - Shifting diesel pollution eastwards for a profit 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & Afrika

US Federal Trade Commission probes Facebook - Egypt in the age of al-Sisi 