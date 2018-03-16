French food fest to whet the world′s appetite | DW Travel | DW | 21.03.2018

The festival is dedicated to the memory of Paul Bocuse, the "pope" of French cuisine, who died in January aged 91.
Some 3,300 restaurants in more than 150 countries are taking part in the "Good France" festival, from small village cafes in rural Gascony to three-star Michelin chef Paul Pairet's hip "multi-sensory" dining club, Ultraviolet, in Shanghai.
Dinners are also being held in French embassies across the world as a part of the festival which was inspired by the legendary chef Auguste Escoffier's "Epicurian dinners" in 1912 when diners in the great global capitals sat down to the same menu.
The French menus will vary this time, however, with Good France's founder, superchef Alain Ducasse, saying Japanese chefs might be making boeuf bourguignon with local beef. "It is about influence, about exporting French food culture," he told. "Even if the beef for the boeuf bourguignon in Japan is Japanese it would be better to drink a French wine with it," he joked. Ducasse insisted that France was the "world leader in gastronomy and it should not be shouted down by countries who came late to the table but shout louder than us."
This is the fourth year in which the dinners have been held, with French President Emmanuel Macron aiming to have 10,000 restaurants taking part by 2020.
is/ks (AFP)
-
Vive la France!
Paris
Stroll along the banks of the Seine, admire the Mona Lisa in the Louvre, look at the Arc de Triomphe, or, as here, enjoy the view of the French capital from the Eiffel Tower: Paris offers infinite opportunities for visitors. After you finish sightseeing, you can go to a café in the fashionable Saint-Germain-des-Prés quarter or a bar in trendy Belleville.
-
Vive la France!
Provence
Fragrant lavender fields, medieval mountain villages, shimmering heat and that very special light. Provence in the summer is a celebration of the senses. Famous artists like Picasso, Chagall or van Gogh were so taken by this special place that they chose to stay here. With some 30 million visitors every year, the south of France is the country's most popular holiday destination.
-
Vive la France!
Côte d'Azur
The desire for sun brings many in France to the Mediterranean. The Côte d'Azur is known for luxury and glamour, enticing white beaches, exotic flowers and stylish palaces. In the 19th century, it was the privilege of the European aristocracy to spend their holidays here. These days the area between Marseille and Menton caters to all tastes and budgets.
-
Vive la France!
The Alps
The Alps are located in the south-eastern French border region. The mountain range Mont Blanc massif attracts mountaineers from around the world. The Mont Blanc itself, with its 4,810 meters (15,777 ft.), is the highest peak of the Alps. The first recorded ascent to its summit in 1786 marked the birth of modern mountaineering. Today there are over 100 routes leading to the roof of France.
-
Vive la France!
Pyrenees
In the south-west of France, the Pyrenees form the border to Spain. The oversized racing bikes on the Col d'Aubisque (1,709 meters/5,607 ft.) pay homage to the fact that since 1951 this steep mountain pass has been part of the Tour de France cycle race. Those who manage to bike up here are really fit. Hikers can enjoy this mountain range from the Mediterranean to the Atlantic on the GR10 trail.
-
Vive la France!
Loire Valley
The Loire is the longest river in France. It winds its way over 1,020 kilometers (634 miles), from the Massif Central to the Atlantic. Nowhere else in Europe will you find so many castles in such a small area: 400 chateaux line the shores of Europe's last large wild river. One of the most famous is Chateau de Chambord (picture). The Loire Valley has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2000.
-
Vive la France!
Bretagne
Holidays on the Atlantic are all about the elements. The Breton coast in the far west of France has a rugged beauty, wild and wind-swept. The ever changing weather is part of what makes this landscape so fascinating. After the Côte d'Azur, the Bretagne is the second most visited region in France.
-
Vive la France!
Normandy
Normandy experiences the strongest tides in Europe - measuring a difference of up to 14 meters (46 ft) between high and low water marks! Only a few times every year is this island completely surrounded by water. Mont-Saint-Michel with its Benedictine monastery is one of the most visited attractions in France. It has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1979.
-
Vive la France!
Côte d'Argent
The name means "silver coast" and it refers to the Atlantic coast west of Bordeaux. 100 kilometers of fine, white sand which shimmers silver in the sunlight, promise dream holidays. Located in the centre of the coastline is Europe's tallest walk-able dune, the "Dune du Pilat." Its height varies from 100 to 117 meters. It is 500 meters wide and three kilometers long.
-
Vive la France!
The vineyards between Bordeaux and the Alsace
France makes hedonists happy. The quality of French wines sets the global benchmark. There are 14 wine-making regions, each with its own characteristics, promising a pleasurable wine-tasting trip from chateau to chateau. Many premium wines come from the area around Bordeaux.
-
Vive la France!
Good food everywhere
There are 600 Michelin star restaurants in France. The Alsace is a region which attracts many food lovers with its rich regional cuisine. To go out for a good meal here doesn't have to cost the earth. The food traditionally is rich and the portions large. So everyone from the picky gourmet to the hungry traveler will find something to their taste here.
Author: Anne Termèche