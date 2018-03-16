Far-right German PEGIDA founder Lutz Bachmann refused entry into UK | News | DW | 19.03.2018

The figurehead of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA was detained at a London airport before being deported. He was due to speak at a far-right rally in central London's Hyde Park.
Lutz Bachmann said on his Facebook page that he was not allowed to enter the UK because he carried a copy of a speech by far-right Austrian activist Martin Sellner, who himself had been denied entry last week.
Read more: The far-right's push to enter the German judicial system
Both the dpa news agency and daily Bild say the UK's Home Office had confirmed to them that Bachmann had been detained at London's Stansted Airport and then deported back to Germany as his presence in the UK was deemed "not conducive to the public good," without going into more detail.
Speakers' Corner rally
Bachmann had planned to go to a far-right rally at Speakers' Corner in Hyde Park, where former English Defence League (EDL) leader Tommy Robinson read out Sellner's speech.
Read more: Germany sees almost 1,000 anti-Muslim crimes in 2017
On Facebook, Bachmann says the fact that he was to attend the event was the sole reason for him being denied entry, as he had recently attended other events in London, Manchester and Birmingham – all in the UK.
Sellner, of the white supremacist Generation Identity group, and his girlfriend Brittany Pettibone, a YouTube commentator, were detained at London's Luton Airport on March 12 and refused entry into the UK.
Bachmann, whose PEGIDA movement organizes regular anti-foreigner and anti-Islam marches through German cities, has been previously been convicted of inciting racial hatred in Germany.
DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Head of the far-right 'Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the West' (PEGIDA) movement, Lutz Bachmann, has been found guilty of inciting hatred. He has been handed a fine of almost 10,000 euros. (03.05.2016)
The group that calls itself PEGIDA attracted international attention when it began its Monday marches in Dresden in late 2014. But where is the far-right group now, and what do they stand for? (06.06.2017)
Germany's Interior Ministry says that at least 950 hate crimes were committed against Muslims or mosques in the country in 2017, a newspaper has reported. Thirty-three people were injured in attacks. (03.03.2018)
With thousands of "lay judge" positions needing to be filled by next year, far-right groups are calling on their members to apply and "ensure justice" is done. Despite concerns, officials say there's no cause for alarm. (09.03.2018)