 Extra tour: Touring Rome on a Vespa | Euromaxx extra tour | DW | 27.03.2018
euromaxx extratour

Extra tour: Touring Rome on a Vespa

Every year, some ten million tourists come to Rome. One authentically Italian way of taking in the city's sights is on a Vespa scooter. We give it a whirl, visiting sites like the Colosseum and the Trevi Fountain.
Watch video 05:02

Extra tour: Touring Rome on a Vespa

   

Audios and videos on the topic

Related content

Italien Winter & Schnee in Rom | Petersdom

Rome blanketed in heavy snow 26.02.2018

Rome has experienced the heaviest snowfall for the end of February in decades. Schools were closed, and many people couldn't get to work. Police asked residents to stay at home if possible.

Wie vermeidet man Touristenmassen in Venedig

How to avoid the tourist masses in Venice 21.02.2018

"Tourists destroy what they are looking for by finding it," wrote German writer Hans-Magnus Enzensberger — and that applies to Venice today. Still, DW reporter Juan Martinez has found ways to avoid the crowds.

Pressebild CrescentRating - Menschen auf Ninebots

Fazal Bahardeen: 'No Muslim traveler solely wants to spend time in the hotel doing prayers' 08.03.2018

The travel market catering to Muslims is growing, but also attracts criticism. Entrepreneur Fazal Bahardeen is advocating for Halal Tourism at Berlin's world leading travel trade show.

DW Euromaxx (Sendunglogo)

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe

Dancing in the air against a spectacular backdrop. Stores that look like your friend’s apartment. And also, tourists explore Rome on Vespa scooters.  

DW euromaxx Baselitz meets Dürer (DW)

Baselitz meets Dürer

The works of contemporary artist Georg Baselitz meet those of 16th-century Old Masters at the Kupferstich-Kabinett in Dresden. An exciting juxtaposition.  

EMXD_16_13_06_Extratour_Rom (DW)

DW euromaxx Apartment-Stores: Shoppen neu gedacht (DW)

Apartment-stores: A new take on shopping

At a time when online shopping is flourishing, stores such as aptm in Berlin’s Wedding district are also popping up. They look like well-furnished living rooms, but everything here is for sale.  