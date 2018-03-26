euromaxx extratour

Extra tour: Touring Rome on a Vespa

Every year, some ten million tourists come to Rome. One authentically Italian way of taking in the city's sights is on a Vespa scooter. We give it a whirl, visiting sites like the Colosseum and the Trevi Fountain.

