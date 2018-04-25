 Ex-president of Council of Europe assembly under fire for Azerbaijan-linked corruption | News | DW | 26.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Ex-president of Council of Europe assembly under fire for Azerbaijan-linked corruption

Luxury gifts, money and prostitutes: a report concluded that Pedro Agramunt likely accepted bribes from Azerbaijan in exchange for silencing criticism. He denied the charges — though he wished in part it were otherwise.

Pedro Agramunt (picture alliance/TASS/dpa/V. Gerdo)

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will vote on Thursday whether to sanction current and former members, including its former president Pedro Agramunt, for corruption and breach of its code of conduct.

The emergency proceeding in the parliamentary arm of the Council of Europe — an international organization dedicated to defending human rights, law and democracy in Europe — is the fallout of a 10-month-long independent investigation into alleged corruption by PACE lawmakers related to Azerbaijan, one of PACE's 47 members.

After the investigation's report was released on April 22, the group's Procedure Committee called for those suspected of "activity of a corruptive nature" to be punished, as well as those who had breached PACE's code of conduct.

"The failings of some members and former members clearly involve corrupt practices extending far beyond the scope of the Parliamentary Assembly itself," the committee wrote, calling on member states to "take appropriate action."

President Aliyev casts his ballot (Reuters/V. Amrullayev)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev casts his vote in the country's 2015 election, which many international monitors and mainstream opposition members shunned

'Caviar diplomacy'

The corruption allegations revolve around lobbying activities undertaken by Azerbaijan to silence criticism from the human rights body in exchange for gifts and money in what the report termed "caviar diplomacy."

Read more: 'Azerbaijani Laundromat' brings German ex-politician into spotlight

The investigation indicted more than a dozen current and former members of PACE, including Agramunt.

The conservative Spanish lawmaker was found to have violated the code of conduct. Additionally, the report concluded, "There is a strong suspicion that Mr. Pedro Agramunt was party to activity of a corruptive nature."

Among other things, Agramunt has been accused of accepting €200,000 ($243,665) to assure his election as PACE president, luxury gifts including vacations, jewelry and watches, and prostitutes as bribes during an electoral mission to Azerbaijan in 2015.

Read more: Azerbaijan's strongman Ilham Aliyev re-elected for fourth consecutive term

Prostitutes? I wish...

Agramunt denounced the report's findings as "219 pages of total lies" in statements made to Spanish broadcaster SER on Wednesday. With the respect to the prostitute allegations, he replied, "I wish I were able to do those things." He then clarified that the "I wish" referred to sexual capacity and not relations with prostitute.

Agramunt meets with the Dalai Lama (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/E. Cegarra)

Agramunt (with scarf) met with the Dalai Lama in September 2016 while serving as PACE president

He also accused the Open Society Foundation, headed by billionaire George Soros, of being the origin of the "campaign" against him and other PACE members.

Agramunt has said he will not step down as an MP in PACE. He resigned from the group's presidency in October, pre-empting a motion to boot him.

The Spanish politician also drew anger from his fellow assembly members after he traveled to Syria to visit with President Bashar Assad, triggering a vote of no confidence and resulting in a ban on official visits on behalf of PACE.

Agramunt is expected to appear Thursday before the Procedure Committee in a closed-door session before the plenary vote.

PACE is the parliamentary arm of the Council of Europe (CoE). It is made up of 234 members from the CoE's national parliaments.

Read more: Opinion: Corruption charges have Council of Europe teetering on the brink of irrelevance
Watch video 01:59

Council of Europe members suspected of corruption

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Ex-Council of Europe members engaged in 'corruptive activities' with Azerbaijan: report

Investigators said they have "strong suspicions" that former members of the human rights body engaged in corruption. Azerbaijan is believed to have exerted influence to whitewash its human rights record. (23.04.2018)  

Azerbaijan election: Ilham Aliyev all but certain to win another term

Polls opened in Azerbaijan Wednesday morning in a snap election set to see President Ilham Aliyev re-elected for a seven-year term. Past elections have been neither free nor fair. (11.04.2018)  

'No confidence' in EU human rights head Agramunt after meeting with Syria's Assad

The Council of Europe's human rights body has withdrawn its confidence for a Spanish senator for his breach of the group's integrity by meeting Syria's president. He had also been accused of blocking a corruption probe. (28.04.2017)  

George Soros' Open Society Foundations may move Budapest office to Berlin

The Open Society Foundations, backed by US-Hungarian billionaire George Soros, is considering closing its Budapest branch and opening a new one in Berlin. Soros has faced pressure in Hungary. (20.04.2018)  

Opinion: Corruption charges have Council of Europe teetering on the brink of irrelevance

When individual members would rather illegally accept money and gifts instead of fighting corruption, there's no need for the Council of Europe anymore, says DW's Max Hofmann. (23.04.2018)  

'Azerbaijani Laundromat' brings German ex-politician into spotlight

An investigation into Azerbaijani influence peddling in Europe has brought attention to an ex-German lawmaker turned lobbyist. The allegations raise questions of whether Azerbaijan has undermined the Council of Europe. (06.09.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin newsletter registration

Newsletter registration  

Report of the Independent Investigation Body on the allegations of corruption within the Parliamentary Assembly

PACE investigation into corruption

Audios and videos on the topic

Council of Europe members suspected of corruption  

Related content

Frankreich Europarat in Straßburg

Ex-Council of Europe members engaged in 'corruptive activities' with Azerbaijan: report 23.04.2018

Investigators said they have "strong suspicions" that former members of the human rights body engaged in corruption. Azerbaijan is believed to have exerted influence to whitewash its human rights record.

Syrien Präsident Assad - Rede vor Diplomaten in Damaskus

Lawmaker visits to Syria — an overview 07.03.2018

Lawmakers with Germany's far-right AfD aren't the only ones to have made a controversial "private" trip to Syria. From France to the US, DW breaks down the unofficial visits officials have made.

Spanien Pedro Agramunt

'No confidence' in EU human rights head Agramunt after meeting with Syria's Assad 28.04.2017

The Council of Europe's human rights body has withdrawn its confidence for a Spanish senator for his breach of the group's integrity by meeting Syria's president. He had also been accused of blocking a corruption probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 