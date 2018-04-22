Ex-Council of Europe members engaged in 'corruptive activities' with Azerbaijan: report

Independent investigators on Sunday released a report suggesting former members of the Council of Europe's parliamentary assembly engaged in "corruptive activities" and violated the human rights body's code of ethics.

"The investigation found that, in their activities concerning Azerbaijan, several members and former members of PACE had acted contrary to the PACE ethical standards," the report said, referring the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) by its acronym.

"The parliamentarians involved are invited to suspend their activity while a committee examines their situation on a case-by-case basis," PACE President Michele Nicoletti said following the release of the report.

Laundering Azerbaijan's image

The allegations stem from a scandal known as "Caviargate," in which Azerbaijan is alleged to have exerted undue influence on members of the assembly to avert probes into its election and soften criticism of its human rights record.

Last year, corruption watchdog Transparency International urged European authorities to investigate and sanction "politicians, banks and business that helped to launder the reputation of Azerbaijan across Europe."

"It is shocking to see that some politicians at respected bodies like the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe are up for sale and are willing to turn a blind eye to corruption and human rights abuses for cash," said Transparency International chair Jose Ugaz. "They must be sanctioned and we will put pressure on the authorities to take action."

