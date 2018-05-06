 Eurovision gone wild: the contest′s most bizarre stage costumes | Music | DW | 07.05.2018
Music

Eurovision gone wild: the contest's most bizarre stage costumes

If ESC votes went to contestants with the strangest stage costumes, the winner's podium would likely look quite a bit different. The Barbara Dex Prize for the wildest or most courageous stage outfits has done just that.

  • women standing on stage holding flowers and a medal in bare feet (1967) (picture-alliance/United Archives/TopFoto)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Sandie Shaw

    By today's standards, the stage dress of the British singer Sandie Shaw is rather cute. But in 1967 two things caused minor public outraged. First, the singer wore a mink dress. Second, Shaw performed her song "Puppet On A String" barefoot. Nevertheless, she won. Many have since performed barefoot at the ESC, including the German candidate Levina in 2017. But it didn't help — she was next to last.

  • two men and two women perform on stage wearing colorful velvet, polyester and platform boots (AFP/Getty Images/O. Lindeborg)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Abba

    What look to us today like a collection of damaged Mardi Gras costumes was considered state-of-the-art style in the 1970s. Swedish pop band Abba scored points with these daring combinations of velvet, polyester and platform boots. Their song "Waterloo" won the contest in 1974 — and thus began one of the most successful careers in pop music history.

  • Nicole (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Oy)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Nicole

    The 80s were the decade of big hair, shoulder pads and bright colors. Not so with Nicole. In 1982, in the British spa town of Harrogate, the German contestant seated herself with her guitar in a brave black dress with a white lace collar and chanted "A little peace" before winning the contest — and reaching number one on the British pop charts.

  • man sings on stage in a turquoise velvet suit (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Lenz)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Guildo Horn

    In 1998, Guildo Horn, a long-time Schlager music satirist, performed for Germany in a garish turquoise velvet suit. The sweaty, long-haired contestant sang "Guildo hat euch lieb!" (Guildo loves you!) before tearing off his jacket and scaling a pole on the side of the stage. Horn placed seventh.

  • woman wearing feathers holds up her arms (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Dana International

    The transgender singer from Israel upstaged Guildo Horn's velvet suit in 1998 with a bolero featuring colorful plumage. With her song "Diva" she made a stand for tolerance and gender fluidity and won the competition. Her black dress with feather sleeves was designed by French fashion icon Jean Paul Gaultier and will be long-remembered by the Eurovision faithful.

  • five men wearing horror masks holding a Finnish flag (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb/J. Carstensen)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Lordi

    Many Eurovison fans might have been initially shocked by the appearance of the masked Finnish monster band in 2006. But the fainthearted audience ultimately embraced Lordi's outre horror garb, cheering the ghoulish band on as they easily won the 2006 song contest in Athens with the song "Hard Rock Hallelujah."

  • Finland ESC 2007 Verka Serduchka (picture-alliance/dpa/Lehtikuva/H. Saukkomaa)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Verka Serduchka

    The Ukrainian comedian and performer dressed in drag, and a futuristic sequined ensemble with a star atop her silver spangled swim cap, during the 2007 contest in Helsinki. Singing the upbeat "Dancing Lasha Tumbai" with her band who wore complementary outfits, she won second place but upset Russian fans — and officials — for apparently singing the lyric "Russia Goodbye."

  • Singers on stage with butterfly wings (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Cartensen)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    3 + 2

    Oslo 2010: At first, the three ladies and two gentlemen from Belarus stood on stage in the standard way and sang their sugary ditty "Butterflies." But suddenly butterfly wings shot out of the backs of the singers; the act of kitsch was punished with second-last place. German contestant Lena won that year — maybe because she wore a rather simple dress.

  • A woman singing with flames projected onto her ball skirt (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Aliona Moon

    In 2013 in Malmö, Sweden, the Moldavian contestant stood tall in high-tech fashion as she was hoisted onto a pedestal while donning a dress onto which LED lights projected fiery visual montages. Singing her flaming heart out on the epic ballad, "A Million," Aliona Moon's only problem was that she wasn't allowed to move for fear of revealing herself.

  • Conchita Wurst at the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 (AFP/Getty Images)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Conchita Wurst

    In 2014, Austrian singer and drag queen stunned the song contest in Copenhagen in a dazzling gold-laced dress set off with her signature beard. The transgender performer triggered some conservatives across Europe when she won Eurovision with her uplifting power ballad "Rise Like A Phoenix." Soon after, the diva featured on the runway at Paris fashion week.

Dresses aflame, boleros with bat wings, helmets and tassel tops: Contestants on Europe's kitschiest song contest sure have created some imaginative looks for their stage performances.

Read more: Eurovision Song Contest in numbers

While some of the more unusually dressed artists appear to have gone over well with the crowds — consider Finland's winning metal band, Lordi, who appeared in monster masks and horror costumes — others have suffered for their fashion faux pas. Like 19-year-old Belgian singer Barbara Dex, who took to the Irish stage in 1993 in an ankle-length chiffon gown resembling the curtains hanging at a grandmother's home and paired them with yellow ankle boots and blonde bangs.

Her love song took home just three points, all of them from Germany. Although there aren't any pictures of Dex in her unique attire, her legacy lives on both on Youtube and in an award that's been handed out every year since 1997: the Barbara Dex Award for the oddest, wildest or most courageous stage outfit. The prize was created by the fanpage "House of Eurovision," which now hosts the websitesongfestival.be.

While it remains to be seen just who will take home the Barbara Dex Award in 2018, there are a few strong contenders, including the Estonian entry.

A woman in a colorful ball gown (Andres Putting  )

Estonia's entry wears a futuristic opera gown that appears immovable

To see what good company she's in, we've collected a few of our favorite of these remarkable outfits to have appeared over the last 20 years in the picture gallery above.

 

