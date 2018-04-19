 Can Eurovision avoid politics in 2018? | Music | DW | 20.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Can Eurovision avoid politics in 2018?

When the finals of this year's Eurovision Song Contest kick-off in Lisbon next month, Thomas Schreiber, coordinator for Germany’s competition entry, hopes that musical — and not political — voices take center stage.

Deutscher ESC-Vorentscheid 2018 Sieger Michael Schulte (L) (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

Germany ESC candidate Michael Schulte (l) with TV host Elton

The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2018 will soon kick off, the semi-finals scheduled for May 8 and 10, and the final on May 12. With the country representatives already selected, many are already touring through European cities to perform their songs in front of international audiences.

Traditionally, the ESC is a celebration of song that tends to shun politics. But given the current tensions between Russia and western Europe over the war in Syria, for example, some observers wonder whether the ESC will succeed in staying apolitical.

Read more: Ukraine faces hefty fine after Russia Eurovision row

Last year when the ESC took place in Kyiv, Ukraine, Russian singer Julia Samoylova was banned by the hosts because she had performed in Crimea after it was annexed by Russia in 2014.  But while Russia then withdrew its participant, Julia Samoylova will represent the country in Lisbon this year.

Russische ESC Kandidatin Julia Samoilowa (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Chesnokova)

Julia Samoylova sings "I Won't Break"

In 2016, Ukrainian singer Jamala won the ESC with a powerful, albeit controversial, song about the expulsion of Crimean Tartars under Stalinist rule. While the entry was almost excluded from the contest under the "no politics" rule, the singer was able to convince ESC officials that the song was simply about her own family's history.

Another political song that made it into the contest was the 1982 German winner by Nicole, "Ein bisschen Frieden" ("A Bit of Peace"). The song was a plea to end the ongoing nuclear arms race between the US and the Soviet Union yet still took the top prize.

Read more: Portugal Eurovision winner Salvador Sobral gets new heart 

Will similar tensions ongoing to this very days, will it be possible to focus only on the music at this year's Eurovision? That's what DW's Andreas Brenner asked Thomas Schreiber, who is responsible for Germany's ESC contribution.

DW: Over the last few years, the Eurovision Song Contest has been partly overshadowed by wider political debates. Will this also be the case in year's contest in Lisbon?

Thomas Schreiber: In these times, that's very hard to judge. I hope that the contest will focus on music, the artists and their songs. But we don't know what will happen until then. There's a lot going on right now in world politics. And yet I believe that we won't witness controversies of the kind that took place during the last few years. I think that the Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon will be a purely musical contest, and not a political one.

To what extent did the political discussions of the last few years, including the entry ban of a Russian singer in the Ukraine last year, affect the contest?

Eurovision Song Contest 2018 (picture-alliance/dpa/ESC)

I don't think that the debates did any damage to the ESC and the contest as such. But they did play a role, and in the end, they showed how important the Eurovision Song Contest is as a platform for many different people and their interests. If there were only political debates, then this would kill the contest. But if such debates come up once in a while — and there could be a wide variety of themes — then they rather show that the contest is seen as an important event. Whether or not the ESC really has that significance, or whether it's "only" an entertainment event on television, that's a different question.

Read moreEurovision winner Conchita Wurst reveals he has HIV

Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest (Reuters/L. Foeger)

The 2015 winner, Conchita Wurst, also gave the contest a political edge

There have been numerous discussions in Germany about the lack of success of German participants. tell us about the changes to the complex preliminary rounds in Germany, and  about Michael Schulte's victory.  

I'm very pleased about Michael Schulte's victory on a national level. Three groups were involved in the preliminary rounds, consisting of a total of 20 international jurors, as well as 100 people who represented the taste of European audiences, and also German television viewers played a role. All three juries decided in favor of Michael Schulte.

It was a very clear outcome showing that German viewers who called in, as well as international experts, unanimously decided in favor of this very authentic artist and his very personal song. In our view, that's a very positive sign. Besides, our international jury consisted of high-ranking experts from various countries, as well as some artists who have themselves been successful at a ESC contest.

DW recommends

Portugal Eurovision winner Salvador Sobral gets new heart

Salvador Sobral, the winner of the 2017 Eurovision song contest, is doing well after a heart transplant, doctors say. Sobral, who suffered from a longstanding heart condition, is Portugal's first Eurovision winner. (10.12.2017)  

Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst reveals he has HIV

Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst has revealed he has been receiving regular treatment for HIV for several years. The Austrian singer said he was forced to share his diagnosis after being blackmailed by an ex-boyfriend. (16.04.2018)  

Michael Schulte to represent Germany at Eurovision Song Contest

A successful professional pop musician with a convincing rendition of a very intimate song: the northern German was the clear favorite at the country's national finals for the Eurovision Song Contest. (23.02.2018)  

Russia drops Eurovision after Kyiv bans singer

Russia's Channel One will not be broadcasting the Eurovision Song Contest this year, the state-owned TV channel has said. They accused the Ukrainian hosts of trying to politicize the show by banning Russia's candidate. (14.04.2017)  

Ukraine faces hefty fine after Russia Eurovision row

After Ukraine barred Russia's singer from the Eurovision song contest held in May in Kyiv, it now faces a "substantial fine" from to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). There were no details on the amount. (29.06.2017)  

Rappers Kollegah, Farid Bang stir controversy at Germany's biggest music awards

A punk rock vocalist has criticized two award-winning artists for invoking Auschwitz to describe their "defined" bodies. The hip-hop artists have distanced themselves from anti-Semitism after public outrage in Germany. (13.04.2018)  

Eurovision Song Contest receives prestigious award for contribution to European unity

The Charlemagne Medal pays tribute to media work that promotes European identity. This year's accolade, awarded on April 28, went to the popular Eurovision Song Contest, the world's largest non-sporting live TV event. (29.04.2016)  

Romania kicked out of Eurovision Song Contest

Romanian officials have been told they'll be excluded from this year's song contest over outstanding debts to the organizer. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is owed 16 million Swiss francs (14.5 million euros). (22.04.2016)  

Germany searches for Eurovision star material

After three disastrous years at the Eurovision Song Contest, Germany is seeking an act that will lead the country out of its ESC doldrums. Six strong contenders vie for the honor at the national level on February 22. (22.02.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

PopXport: The German Music Magazine  

Eurovision and the also rans  

Related content

Deutscher ESC-Vorentscheid 2018 Sieger Michael Schulte

Michael Schulte to represent Germany at Eurovision Song Contest 22.02.2018

A successful professional pop musician with a convincing rendition of a very intimate song: the northern German was the clear favorite at the country's national finals for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision Song Contest in Stockholm Jamala Ukraine Finale Gewinnerin

Ukraine expected to host the coming Eurovision Song Contest, with no Plan B 09.12.2016

Although the rules are clear, Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a dispute over the coming Eurovision Song Contest. The organizers are optimistic that it can take place in Ukraine, rumors notwithstanding.

Eurovision Song Contest in Stockholm Jamala Ukraine Finale Gewinnerin

The final results at the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest 17.05.2016

It was an extremely suspenseful evening. Although Australia was a clear favorite for the national juries, Ukraine won - and Russia came in third. Germany finished last.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

A scene from the film 'The Pianist' (TOBIS STUDIOCANAL)

Revisiting the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in film

The uprising by Jewish people entrapped in the Warsaw Ghetto 75 years ago has been well documented in art and literature. Here, a look at how the event has served as fodder in films.  

Books

England Preisverleihung Man Booker Prize 2015 Laszlo Krasznahorkai (Getty Images/S.C. Wilson)

Man Booker International Prize 2018 shortlist celebrates indie publishers

With story settings ranging from the Parisian music scene to the invaded streets of Baghdad, the international edition of the prestigious British literary prize shortlists diverse titles all published independently.  

PopXport

Quiz: Who first recorded "Little Hollywood"?

Take the quiz, and you could win great CDs. We play a cover version of a German hit, and you tell us who did the original. Who did “Little Hollywood” first? a) Boys Noize b) Alle Farben c) Westbam We’re giving away CDs by Eunique, Prada Meinhoff, Ace Tee and Feine Sahne Fischfilet. 

Arts

Serie von Joe Ouakam (DW)

How interest for African contemporary art is growing

As DW unveils its new art collection featuring two major Senegalese artists — the "Joseph Beuys of Africa," Joe Ouakam, and Paris-based Soly Cissé — we look at a booming trend in the global art market. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  