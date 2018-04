Europe's stunning parks and gardens

Herrenhausen Gardens in Hanover

The heart of Herrenhausen is the Great Garden. It is the only surviving original baroque garden in Germany. It only survived because the Kings of Hanover never really took an interest in the gardens. From 1714 until 1823 they ruled from England and therefore decided to cut expenditure back home in Germany. So while landscape gardens were created elsewhere, Herrenhausen remained unchanged.