 Economic experts raise growth forecast | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 19.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Economic experts raise growth forecast

Germany's leading economic institutes expect the economy in Europe's powerhouse to expand slightly more than previously forecast. At the same time, experts warned of some trailing off in the mid-term.

Trainee in German company (Getty Images/J.-U. Koch)

In their Spring Joint Economic Forecast published on Thursday, Germany's leading economic research institutes said the EU's largest economy would grow by 2.2 percent this year and by 2.0 percent in 2019, versus 2.0 percent and 1.8 percent respectively as predicted in the fall of last year.

"The German economy is still booming, but the air is getting thinner as unused capacities are shrinking," said the head of Economic Forecasting at the Munich-based ifo institute, Timo Wollmershäuser.

He warned Germany's new government against a massive public spending spree despite the budget surplus at hand.

"It's precisely when the government's coffers are full that fiscal policy should reflect the implications of its actions for overall economic stability and the sustainability of public finances," he said.

"The extension of statutory pension benefits outlined in the coalition agreement runs counter to the idea of sustainability."
Watch video 01:24

Germany's new man for the money

Strong labor market

Despite tax breaks and slightly higher public spending, Germany's fiscal surplus remained almost unchanged at €36.6 billion ($45.3 billion) in 2017, and is expected to hit €37.8 billion this year thanks to the economy's strong performance.

The economic institutes said the number of people in employment would increase to 44.9 million this year (up from 44.3 million in 2017), with the nation's jobless rate to drop to 5.2 percent this year (down from 5.7 percent last year.)

The Joint Economic Forecast sees consumer prices in Germany rise to 1.9 percent in 2019, which would take inflation close to the level recommended by the Central European Bank.
Watch video 01:35

Brexit's impact on the German economy

hg/jbh (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Germany confirms 2017 surplus and GDP growth

Germany's statistics office has said the German state last year logged the highest annual surplus since the country reunited in 1990. The result came on the back of record-low unemployment and low interest rates. (23.02.2018)  

Germany's jobless rate hits fresh record low as economy booms

The number of unemployed people in Germany is continuing its downward trend, reflecting the current robustness of Europe’s largest economy, supported by strong domestic spending and solid global trade. (29.03.2018)  

What is Germany’s dual education system — and why do other countries want it?

The German economy is powered by products sold the world over. The strength of Europe's powerhouse depends on outbound shipments. We take a look at one of its latest exports and reveal the secrets behind its success. (06.04.2018)  

'Germany could get caught up in trade turmoil'

The escalating trade dispute between the US and China has already caused noticeable damage for Germany, Holger Bingmann, president of the German Federation of Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (BGA) tells DW. (06.04.2018)  

Germans divided over impact of globalization: study

A new study by the Bertelsmann Foundation has shown that many Germans are concerned about the long-term impact of globalization. Many feel that the domestic economy needs better protection from foreign competitors. (19.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany's new man for the money  

Brexit's impact on the German economy  

Related content

Produktion vom VW E-Golf in Dresden

German panel of economic advisers raises growth outlook 21.03.2018

Germany's economy will keep powering ahead this year, a group of economic advisers to the German government has said. The pundits appeared less optimistic for 2019 in light of increasing trade risks.

Deutschland Baustelle polnischer Arbeiter

Germany's jobless rate hits fresh record low as economy booms 29.03.2018

The number of unemployed people in Germany is continuing its downward trend, reflecting the current robustness of Europe’s largest economy, supported by strong domestic spending and solid global trade.

Frankreich Rennes kleine Neufahrzeuge Citroen

France logs fastest annual growth in a decade 30.01.2018

The 19-member eurozone's second-largest economy has seen its GDP expanding at the fastest pace since 2011. Analysts said the country benefitted from reforms initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron.

ADVERTISEMENT
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America

French Strikes - Dieselgate Reloaded - End of an Era 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  