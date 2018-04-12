 Germans divided over impact of globalization: study | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 19.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Germans divided over impact of globalization: study

A new study by the Bertelsmann Foundation has shown that many Germans are concerned about the long-term impact of globalization. Many feel that the domestic economy needs better protection from foreign competitors.

Children holding a globe (Fotolia/DragonImages)

Roughly 57 percent of Germans say the government should do a lot more to protect domestic companies from foreign rivals, a survey by the Bertelsmann Foundation revealed Thursday. In more general terms, 52 percent of respondents feel insufficiently protected against the potentially negative consequences of globalization.

"Germans want to have globalization with a safety belt," said the chairman of the Bertelsmann Foundation, Aart De Geus.

He warned, though, that the findings of the study should not prompt policymakers to embark "on the wrong track of protectionism," pointing out that Germany as an export-oriented country was among the nations that had profited most from globalization and free trade that came along with it.

De Geus acknowledged, though, that the structural changes that globalization had brought about had been challenging for many workers in Germany, too.
Watch video 01:56

Globalization's winners and losers

Higher growth — higher wages?

The study also finds that 61 percent of those polled see a clear correlation between globalization and higher economic growth prospects. But only 23 percent believe that globalization has had a positive impact on their wages.

The majority of Germans are in favor of foreign investments, the survey shows. At the same time, 63 percent of respondents say it's not a good thing for German companies to be completely taken over by foreign investors.

Germans are not the only Europeans who want to see more safeguards in place against the potential downsides of globalization. In France, 75 percent of respondents say the government needs to do more to protect the domestic economy, while in the UK, 59 percent are of the same opinion.

The Bertelsmann Foundation's Aart De Geus concluded that people's concerns about globalization must not be ignored. He emphasized that globalization "is a process that we can and should help shape and influence."
Watch video 26:01

DW's Globalization Program

hg/mm (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Europeans look to EU for protection from globalization

While nearly half of Europeans regard globalization as a threat, the majority also see the EU as part of the answer, according to a new study. Terrorism and migration ranked as the main concerns on Europeans' minds. (11.01.2018)  

The Internet is the backbone of globalization

At the opening of the Global Media Forum in Bonn, Germany, Director General of Deutsche Welle Peter Limbourg calls the Internet "today's ultimate platform for information and participation." (30.06.2014)  

Globalization: Even Davos gets the blues

The global elite is doing a lot of soul-searching at this year's World Economic Forum in Switzerland. But does globalization need to be fixed? And is Davos the place to answer such a question? (23.01.2018)  

WWW links

Bertelsmann study

Audios and videos on the topic

DW's Globalization Program  

Globalization's winners and losers  

Related content

Otto von Bismarck

Protectionism: from Bismarck to Trump 26.03.2018

Europeans are still taking in the reality of a trade dispute with the US. Yet, economic historian Werner Abelshauser tells DW the topic should not be overly dramatized, not least because protective tariffs can be useful.

Slowakei VW Produktion

Volkswagen agrees inflation-busting rise 21.02.2018

Workers at Volkswagen in Germany have won a considerable pay hike. Wages at the world's largest carmaker are in line with the rest of Germany's metalworking sector, as the ECB sees an inflationary upside.

Schweiz, World Economic Forum in Davos

Davos is looking for jobs 24.01.2018

One reason for rising nationalist and protectionist sentiments in advanced economies is that millions of jobs there are threatened. What can be done about this is a hotly debated topic in Davos, says DW's Andreas Becker.

ADVERTISEMENT
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - Europe & Africa

Dieselgate Reloaded - For Macron, a red carpet but no reform promises - Czexit – a real possibility? 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  