Donald Trump orders National Guard to US-Mexico border

US President Donald Trump was set on Tuesday to sign an order that would deploy National Guard troops to the Mexican border.

The White House said the move would tighten security at the southern border and help local officials combat drug crime and illegal immigration.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump tweeted that the US' "Border Laws are very weak" and that his administration would be "taking strong action today."

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told reporters that National Guard troops would not be involved in enforcement but would support border officials until Trump's promised wall is built.

"The president has directed that the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security work together with our governors to deploy the National Guard to our southwest border to assist the Border Patrol," Nielsen said.

She added that, despite steps taken by the Trump administration, the levels of drug smuggling, illegal immigration and gang activity on the US-Mexico border continued to be "unacceptable."

Congressional approval needed

Trump will still need congressional approval before National Guard troops make their way to the border, as federal law prohibits active-duty soldiers to be deployed inside the US without authorization from Congress.

According to White House officials, the administration has been seeking to warm congressional leaders to the idea for several weeks.

US Presidents have twice deployed National Guard troops at southern border in past 12 years. Nielsen said the White House was considering a similar model to the 2006 order signed by President George W. Bush, which assigned some 6,000 troops to assist US Customs and Border Protection personnel.

Four years later, President Barack Obama sent around 1,200 National Guard troops to the Mexico border to bolster efforts against drug smuggling and illegal immigration.

Trump's border frustrations

The president has become increasingly frustrated by slow action on the southern border, particularly when it comes to building the wall.

"Until we can have a wall and proper security we're going to be guarding our border with the military," Trump told reporters said on Tuesday, scolding what he described as the "horrible" US laws that had left the border poorly protected.

The President last month grudgingly signed a spending bill that included only $1.6 billion (€1.3 billion) in funding for the border wall — a fraction of the $25 billion he had hoped to secure. That money can also only be used to fortify existing segments of the wall, rather than build new sections.

The President has broached using the Pentagon's budget to finance the building of the wall, despite rules that prohibit spending that hasn't been authorized by Congress. Trump has sought to bypass congressional approval, arguing that the border wall is a national security concern, albeit with no success of yet.

Films about the US-Mexican border John Wayne at war The US and Mexico went to war in the mid-19th century over the state of Texas, which had belonged to Mexico but was then annexed by the US. This long-running border dispute was often portrayed by Hollywood in westerns that detailed violent skirmishes between American settlers and the Mexican army. Among the most spectacular was "Alamo" (1960), starring John Wayne and Richard Widmark.

Films about the US-Mexican border Dietrich and the border In 1958, Marlene Dietrich made an impressive guest appearance in the brilliant frontier thriller "Touch of Evil." Director Orson Welles, who played a lead role in the film, made the border region between Mexico and the US the scene of corruption, drug trafficking and crime.

Films about the US-Mexican border The Rio Grande When John Wayne appeared in "Alamo," the great era of the American western was almost over. But when the genre boomed in the 1950s, many westerns were set in the borderland between the US states of Texas, New Mexico and Arizona on one side and Mexico on the other. A symbolic landmark was the border river, the Rio Grande, namesake for director John Ford's legendary western from 1950.

Films about the US-Mexican border The border in later westerns However, the border between the two countries managed to retain its prominence in numerous later westerns. The region played an especially prominent role in Sam Peckinpah's "Wild Bunch" (1969), a blood-soaked wild west epic that tells of lawlessness in a forgotten land.

Films about the US-Mexican border Modern variations The American director Robert Anthony Rodriguez has a passion for the border region, which is perhaps due to his Mexican roots. Many of his films play with the collision of cultures in this borderland. His 1996 film "From Dusk Till Dawn," for example, saw Quentin Tarantino and George Clooney play bank robbing brothers who hightail it to the Mexican border.

Films about the US-Mexican border No place to grow old "No Country for Old Men," the 2007 Oscar-winning film directed by brothers Joel and Ethan Coen, is about drugs, mafia, murder, and fraud. It also plays out in a dangerous place where death is common and few grow old - at the US-Mexican border.

Films about the US-Mexican border South of Albuquerque Albuquerque in New Mexico is the setting for the immensely popular TV series "Breaking Bad," which was produced between 2008 and 2013. The series again repeats the theme of so many stories that are situated in the region: drugs. And so, not far away, a short distance south of Albuquerque, lies the legendary border.

Films about the US-Mexican border The dark side of trade If a movie is titled "Trade," then it's probably either a comedy or a drama. The Bavarian director Marco Kreuzpaintner picked for his 2007 drama, telling the story of Mexican children who cross the border to the US as part of human sex slave trafficking. Hollywood star Kevin Kline played the lead role.

Films about the US-Mexican border Drug wars at the border "Sicario" examines the impact of the drug wars on the border area between Arizona and Mexico. Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve made the fast-paced drug thriller in 2015 with Benicio del Toro in the lead. It was filmed in southern Arizona.

Films about the US-Mexican border Narcotic attraction The issue of cross-border drug dealing seems to have a magical pull on directors. British Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott tried his hand in 2013 with a thriller from the border region. "The Counselor," starring Brad Pitt and Michael Fassbender, was filmed in El Paso, Texas and in Spain.

Films about the US-Mexican border Crime and politics It was director Steven Soderbergh who rang in the era of drug war films 17 years ago. In "Traffic," he portrays the complex relationship between the police, drug gangs, politicians and authorities - whose ties to each other are all inextricably interwoven across the border.

Films about the US-Mexican border Detective stories at the border In addition to westerns and drug thrillers, numerous detective stories and murder mysteries have been set at the US-Mexican border. A classic from the genre is Robert Altman's 1973 film "The Long Goodbye," based on a novel by Raymond Chandler. The film was shot in California, but also in Tepoztlán in Mexico.

Films about the US-Mexican border The border in times of globalization Star Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu filmed the multiple narrative drama "Babel" in 2006. It traces the interlaced fates of various people from different regions in the world. "Babel" is a cinematic parable about the question of what the border means to people in times of globalization.

Films about the US-Mexican border Border comedy There isn't much to laugh about at the border. Most of the films that deal with US-Mexican ties tend to be serious. But in 2004, James L. Brooks made the comedy "Spanglish" about a cliché encounter between a wealthy American (Adam Sandler) and a Mexican house cleaner (Paz Vega).

Films about the US-Mexican border Immigration drama In recent years, more and more films have been made about immigration and poverty in the region. Last year, the German-French-Mexican co-production "Soy Nero" premiered at the Berlinale film festival. Director Rafi Pitts, with roots in Iran, tells the story of a young Mexican who crosses the border to the US in search of a better life.

Films about the US-Mexican border A modern classic Perhaps the most impressive film about South-to-North migration was made by Cary Fukunaga in 2009. "Sin Nombre" portrays the fate of several young people from Mexico who are trying to make it to the US. While some are trying to escape criminal gangs from their hometowns, others are hoping for heaven on earth. Author: Jochen Kürten (kbm, sb)



