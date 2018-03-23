 Trump threatens to veto, then signs budget deal | News | DW | 23.03.2018
News

Trump threatens to veto, then signs budget deal

Lawmakers in Washington approved the deal, which includes President Donald Trump's border wall and increased military spending. Proposed cuts to environmental programs were rejected.

The Capitol Building

The US Congress approved a $1.3 trillion (€1.05 trillion) budget on Friday which funds the government through September, avoiding another government shutdown. The spending bill was a bipartisan effort to avoid another quick stopgap measure, of which there have already been five in this fiscal year alone.

US President Donald Trump had threatened to veto the bill but relented at the end "as a matter of national security."

"There are a lot of things I'm unhappy about in this bill. There are a lot of things we shouldn't have had in this bill but we were, in a sense, forced (to have) if we want to build our military," he said after signing it.

"My highest duty is to keep America safe."

Military spending

The new budget increases funding for domestic programs and the military, including more money for new Navy ships, anti-opioid programs, the FBI and NASA. The deal also includes $1.57 billion for Trump's border wall and other related security measures and $380 million to improve election security.

"This bill starts construction on the wall," Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan told reporters. 

Although the president had wanted to cut funds to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the bill keeps the agency's budget the same at $8 billion. Lawmakers also rejected calls from Trump to cut spending for clean-up programs in the Great Lakes and the Chesapeake Bay.

Despite the Democrats pushing for protection from deportation for the "Dreamers" who came to the US illegally as children, that did not make it in to the final deal. The Democrats were however able to secure money for building better roads.

The bill also prompts state governments and federal agencies to send the necessary records for the national gun-purchasing background check system. Although they were already obliged to do so, the process has remained slow and incomplete.
Watch video 02:04

'Dreamers should not be held hostage'

'A pox on both your houses'

The budget passed the House of Representatives by a margin of 256-167, but it nearly stalled in the Senate when an Idaho lawmaker tried to stop the entire process over the renaming of a forest in his home state.

Senator James Risch, a Republican, was unhappy that the forest was to be renamed after Cecil Andrus, a four-term Democratic governor.

Finally, Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee, another Republican, told Risch he was being "ridiculous."

Not every lawmaker was pleased with the final outcome. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky tweeted "a pox on both your houses," and criticized his colleagues for not giving themselves time to read the 2,200 page bill.

  • Washington Capitol Senate Congress (picture-alliance/CNP/A. Edelma)

    US government shutdowns: A chronology

    Sundown shutdown

    As midnight approaches on September 30 of each year, it's go time for Congress: approve a budget or shut down government operations. Originally, Article I, Section 9 of the constitution required lawmakers to approve the budget. Honing it further in 1870, the Anti-Deficiency Act targeted agencies that spent money without asking. But meeting deadlines was a chronic problem. That is, until the 1980s.

  • Carter 1979 Control Room Three Mile Island (picture alliance / Everett Collection)

    US government shutdowns: A chronology

    No money, no pay, no work

    At the behest of President Jimmy Carter, the US attorney general revisited the Antideficiency Act in 1980 to answer the question: "Without a budget, are government employees required to work?" According to Benjamin Civiletti's legal opinion, no money meant no work. Carter's presidency saw only small shutdowns, but the new interpretation of the law turned shutdowns into a negotiating tactic.

  • Ronald Reagan gives a thumbs up (AP)

    US government shutdowns: A chronology

    Ronald Reagan and the first shutdown

    The first real shutdown – over 240,000 workers furloughed, more than $80 million (€65 million) down the drain – occurred in November 1981. Still in his early days, President Reagan refused to sign a budget without billions in tax cuts. The Republican-controlled Senate and the Democrat-controlled House found a solution by the next day. This happened seven more times by his last year in 1989.

  • US President Bill Clinton seated between Newt Gingrich and Trent Lott Washington (POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

    US government shutdowns: A chronology

    Bill Clinton and the rise of the partisan shutdown

    Budget impasses were largely drama-free until 1995, when President Clinton faced off against Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole and House Speaker New Gingrich (pictured left). The Republican-led Congress wanted a balanced budget within seven years, higher Medicare premiums and rollbacks on environment regulations. It took 27 days in total to strike a deal. The cost: at least $1 billion.

  • A close-up of pills still in the package (picture-alliance/BSIP/B. Boissonet)

    US government shutdowns: A chronology

    A game for Congress, a headache for the agencies

    Many departments such as the military, national security and any deemed essential to the protection of life, continue working during shutdowns. But agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service, the Federal Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Prevention must cease operations. This results in delays on tax decisions, food inspection and disease research, among other problems.

  • US President Barack Boama signs a law at his desk in the Oval Office (picture-alliance/AP Photo/C. Dharapak)

    US government shutdowns: A chronology

    Barack Obama and Congress on Cruz-control

    The next major shutdown came in 2013 under President Obama. His Affordable Health Care Act – or Obamacare – faced stark opposition from conservative House Republicans. Led by Senator Ted Cruz, the group pushed for drastic curbs on the healthcare act in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. The 18-day shutdown resulted in the furlough of some 850,000 workers. The cost: $24 billion.

  • US 100 dollar bills (Imago)

    US government shutdowns: A chronology

    The cost of playing politics

    The prohibitive cost of shutting down some government operations has not tamed the trend. Washington loses millions not just in revenue, but also in back pay, even though furloughed employees stay at home. So, time lost, work lost – and money lost. According to Standard and Poor's, the current rate for a shutdown will cost the US roughly $6 billion per week in 2018.

  • A picture of Ronald Reagan next to a picture of Barack Obama (AP/DW)

    US government shutdowns: A chronology

    Shutdowns contributing to distrust of Washington?

    But the biggest loser is not the economy, or the party that makes the most concessions. Arguably, it is the government itself. According to a Gallup poll in the aftermath of the 2013 shutdown, public dissatisfaction with the government in general rose to 33 percent. The previous all-time high regarding political dysfunction was 26 percent during the Watergate scandal.

    Author: Kathleen Schuster


es/rt (AP, AFP)

