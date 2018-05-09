 Despite Holocaust remarks, AfD lawmaker Björn Höcke allowed to remain in party | News | DW | 09.05.2018
News

Despite Holocaust remarks, AfD lawmaker Björn Höcke allowed to remain in party

Björn Höcke will be allowed to remain a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, an arbitration tribunal has ruled. Höcke claimed last year that Germany was "crippled" by its "stupid" politics of remembrance.

AfD chief for Thuringia Björn Höcke (imago/Steve Bauerschmidt)

Björn Höcke, the head of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the state of Thuringia, should not be ousted from the far-right party over remarks he made about the Holocaust, an AfD arbitration court ruled on Wednesday.

The arbitral tribunal dismissed the motion filed last year by the AfD's federal executive committee, which claimed that Höcke had demonstrated an "affinity to National Socialism" during a speech to the party's youth wing in January 2017. The court said the claims were unfounded and that Höcke had not intentionally violated the party's values.

Read more: 'Höcke's apology is part of a strategy,' expert says

In his speech, Höcke chided Germany's commemoration of its Holocaust crimes, saying that "these stupid politics of coming to grips with the past cripple us."

The right-wing lawmaker went on to call for "nothing other than a 180-degree reversal on the politics of remembrance." Referring to Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, Höcke added: "We Germans, that is to say, our people, are the only people in the world who have planted a monument of shame in the heart of their capital."

Read more: Guerrilla artists build Holocaust memorial next to far-right leader's home
Watch video 02:24

AfD again questions German memorials to Nazi era

AfD leadership backs Höcke

The motion against Höcke was filed by the AfD's old executive under then party leader Frauke Petry, who openly called for the disgraced lawmaker to be expelled.

However, Alexander Gauland and Jörg Meuthen, who now preside over the AfD's national executive, have since come out in defense of Höcke. Speaking after the tribunal decision, Gauland only said it was now up to federal executive committee to discuss whether to appeal the verdict. However, party sources told Germany's DPA news agency that the party leadership is unlikely to take the case before the Federal Court of Arbitration, let alone even discuss it when it meets next month.

Stefan Möller, Höcke's spokesperson, said he hoped the federal committee would accept the arbitral tribunal's verdict and ultimately put an end to the party infighting that defined the "Petry-era."

Read more: AfD: What you need to know about Germany's far-right party
Watch video 01:58

AfD moves further to the right at party conference

Opposition lawmakers irate by verdict

Politicians in Germany responded to the AfD's tribunal with outrage.

"Why would this party exclude someone whose nationalist, racist, anti-Semitic and ethnic slogans are the spiritual foundation of the AfD?" SPD lawmaker Burkhard Lischka said. The arbitration court's decision underlined the fact that "the AfD is dependent on guys like Höcke."

Read more: AfD tries to redefine German hate speech laws

The deputy chairman of the Green Party's parliamentary group, Konstantin von Notz, said the decision demonstrated how the AfD's contingent of "ethnic nationalists" was becoming increasingly extremist and influential within the party. "This is a very serious development, which those who seek to defend democracy and rule of law must keep a close eye on," Notz said.

  • Siegbert Droese

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Siegbert Droese

    The head of the AfD in Leipzig was the center of controversy in 2016 when newspapers reported that a car in his motor pool had the license plate: "AH 1818." "AH" are the initials of Adolf Hitler. 1 and 8, the first and eighth letters of the alphabet, are considered a code for Adolf Hitler among neo-Nazi groups.

  • Sebastian Münzenmaier der AfD Rheinland-Pfalz (Imago/S. Ditscher)

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Sebastian Münzenmaier

    As the AfD's lead candidate in Rhineland-Palatinate, the 28-year-old Münzenmaier cruised to a seat in the Bundestag. Münzenmaier made headlines in October when he was convicted of being an accessory to assault in a case of football hooliganism. But because that's considered a minor offense, he is able to exercise his mandate.

  • Deutschland Berlin - AfD Fraktionssitzung - Albrecht Glaser (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Albrecht Glaser

    The 75-year-old former CDU man is the AfD's choice for Bundestag vice-president, but members of the other parties say they won't approve his candidacy. Glaser once opined that Muslims shouldn't enjoy freedom of religion because Islam is a political ideology. Critics reject that view as unconstitutional.

  • Deutschland Markus Frohnmaier in Stuttgart (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Weißbrod)

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Markus Frohnmaier

    Frohnmaier is the chair of the party's youth organization, Junge Alternative. The 28-year-old wrote in August 2016 on Facebook that "our generation will suffer the most" from Merkel's decision to "flood this country with the shoddy proletariat from Africa and the Orient."

  • Martin Reichardt

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Martin Reichardt

    The former soldier from Lower Saxony once told a journalist that he had no problem with "Germany for the Germans," a phrase that is often used by neo-Nazi groups. He has also collectively described the Green Party and The Left party as "constitutional enemy No. 1."

  • Wilhelm von Gottberg

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Wilhelm von Gottberg

    The 77-year-old from Brandenburg was vice president of the Federation of Expellees (BdV) until 2012. He wrote in the newspaper "Ostpreussenblatt" in 2001 that he agreed with the statement that the Holocaust was a "myth" and an "effective instrument to criminalize the Germans and their history."

  • Jens Maier

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Jens Maier

    In January, the Dresden judge railed against the "creation of mixed nationalities" that are "destroying national identity." He has also called for an end to Germany's "culture of guilt" surrounding the country's actions in the Second World War.

  • Beatrix von Storch

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Beatrix von Storch

    The AfD's vice-chair is an MP in the European parliament and is known for her hardline conservative views. In 2016, she replied affirmatively to a Facebook user who had asked her whether armed force should be used to stop women with children from illegally entering Germany. She later apologized for the comment.

  • Alexander Gauland

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Alexander Gauland

    One of the AfD's top candidates, Gauland was widely criticized after suggesting that the German government's commissioner for integration, Aydan Özoguz, should be "disposed of" in Turkey because she had said that there was no specifically German culture beyond the German language.

  • The AfD's Alice Weidel at a party event in Cologne (Getty Images/S. Schuermann)

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Alice Weidel

    The 38-year-old economist was the AfD's other top candidate. Despite living in Switzerland, Weidel ran for the Baden-Württemberg constituency of Bodensee. She drew criticism for describing Germany's integration commissioner Aydan Özoguz, who has Turkish roots, as a "stain" and a "disgrace." In a contested email attributed to Weidel, she called Angela Merkel's government "pigs" and "puppets."

  • Frauke Petry at a press conference in the Bundestag (picture-alliance/Eventpress)

    The friendly faces of the AfD? Germany's new parliamentary representatives

    Frauke Petry

    For a long time Frauke Petry was the face of the AfD, and she's one of the more recognizable figures in the Bundestag. But she's no longer a member of the right-wing populist party. Petry quit shortly after the election after falling out with other leaders. Because she won her voting district outright, she still gets a Bundestag mandate, where she sits as an independent.

    Author: Alex Pearson


dm/kms (dpa, epd)

