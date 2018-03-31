 Dachshund gets its own museum amid revived popularity | Lifestyle | DW | 01.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Lifestyle

Dachshund gets its own museum amid revived popularity

With its sausage-like body and notorious stubbornness, the revered dachshund had lately fallen from favor among pooch lovers. But the opening of the world's first wiener dog museum means the hound is back in vogue.

  • A golden Dachshund statue wearing a crown stands on a pedestal in a museum with little dachshunds around it (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    A dash through the Passau Dachshund Museum

    All shapes and sizes

    You won't find the crown jewels here, but you will find a crowned golden dachshund statue. The curators behind the Passau museum have assembled some 2,000 objects related to the affectionately termed "wiener" or "sausage" dog. Found in flea markets and kitsch shops, the items come in all sizes and materials. Dachshund-themed salt shakers, beer mugs and plates are just a few of the exhibits.

  • Dachshund statues stand on a little piece of grass (picture-alliance/dpa/A.Weigel)

    A dash through the Passau Dachshund Museum

    Enjoying the great outdoors

    In real life, the dachshund is a hunting dog that can dig underground into fox and badger burrows. The breed enjoys being outside. That's why the new museum placed the hunting hound's porcelain relatives in nature-inspired artistic scenes.

  • A bobble head dachshund sits next to a roll of toilet paper that has a crocheted hat around it (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    A dash through the Passau Dachshund Museum

    Bobblehead kitsch

    For many Germans, nothing more epitomizes middle-class kitsch than a bobblehead dachshund toy figure placed on a car's rear window shelf next to a crochet-covered roll of toilet paper. The decoration was popular in the 1960s and '70s and made a comeback at the end of the 1990s following an advertising campaign. Today, you can probably only see this unique combination at the Passau museum.

  • A colorful stripped stuffed animal dachshund wears a gold medal around its neck picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    A dash through the Passau Dachshund Museum

    Waldi, the Olympic mascot

    The dachshund was the center of attention in 1972 when Waldi (above) served as the mascot for that year's Summer Olympics in Munich. The then-president of Germany's National Olympic Committee, Willie Daume — himself a dachshund owner — supported the short-legged breed, which is considered to be agile and full of fighting spirit. Exactly the qualities that Olympians should possess.

  • A dog statue holds white veal sausage in its mouth while sitting on a table with soft pretzels at its feet (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    A dash through the Passau Dachshund Museum

    A sausage (dog) to go with your beer?

    Some 30 years ago, the dachshund could be seen all over Bavaria, often at the end of a leash held by a man dressed in lederhosen. Today, other dog breeds have overtaken the dachshund in terms of popularity — but a proper Bavarian snack of white veal sausage, a soft pretzel and beer is still in order for master and hound. The museum pays tribute to this custom.

  • A dachshund gingerbread with a blue and white bavarian bow around its neck (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    A dash through the Passau Dachshund Museum

    Culinary specialty

    Before the Dachshund Museum opened its doors, few bakers would have thought of offering cakes in the shape of the bow-legged canine — topped off with a Bavarian blue-and-white bow. But the museum has caused business to boom when it comes to dachshund-themed offers. There are now dachshund pralines and pizza — before you know it, there will be dachshund beer!

  • A dachshund wearing a crown and a jeweled cape walks down the street as part of a parade (picture-alliance/PAP/J. Bednarczyk)

    A dash through the Passau Dachshund Museum

    Dachshund on parade

    Dog shows take place in almost every country, and dachshund parades can't be left off the list. A particularly famous one takes place in Krakow, Poland (above). But do the dogs really like it when their owners dress them up? Many dachshund photographs can been seen at the museum in Passau.

  • Two men wearing traditional Bavarian jackets carry their pet dachshunds in their arms (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    A dash through the Passau Dachshund Museum

    The humans behind the museum

    Josef Küblbeck (left) and Oliver Storz are well-known figures in Passau. The pair ran a flower shop for many years before becoming museum curators. The initiative lies close to their hearts; both consider the dachshund to be a Bavarian icon. You never see the two humans without their dogs, Seppi (left) and Moni. All four have brushed aside criticism that their museum does not deal with culture.

    Author: Suzanne Cords


  • A golden Dachshund statue wearing a crown stands on a pedestal in a museum with little dachshunds around it (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    A dash through the Passau Dachshund Museum

    All shapes and sizes

    You won't find the crown jewels here, but you will find a crowned golden dachshund statue. The curators behind the Passau museum have assembled some 2,000 objects related to the affectionately termed "wiener" or "sausage" dog. Found in flea markets and kitsch shops, the items come in all sizes and materials. Dachshund-themed salt shakers, beer mugs and plates are just a few of the exhibits.

  • Dachshund statues stand on a little piece of grass (picture-alliance/dpa/A.Weigel)

    A dash through the Passau Dachshund Museum

    Enjoying the great outdoors

    In real life, the dachshund is a hunting dog that can dig underground into fox and badger burrows. The breed enjoys being outside. That's why the new museum placed the hunting hound's porcelain relatives in nature-inspired artistic scenes.

  • A bobble head dachshund sits next to a roll of toilet paper that has a crocheted hat around it (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    A dash through the Passau Dachshund Museum

    Bobblehead kitsch

    For many Germans, nothing more epitomizes middle-class kitsch than a bobblehead dachshund toy figure placed on a car's rear window shelf next to a crochet-covered roll of toilet paper. The decoration was popular in the 1960s and '70s and made a comeback at the end of the 1990s following an advertising campaign. Today, you can probably only see this unique combination at the Passau museum.

  • A colorful stripped stuffed animal dachshund wears a gold medal around its neck picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    A dash through the Passau Dachshund Museum

    Waldi, the Olympic mascot

    The dachshund was the center of attention in 1972 when Waldi (above) served as the mascot for that year's Summer Olympics in Munich. The then-president of Germany's National Olympic Committee, Willie Daume — himself a dachshund owner — supported the short-legged breed, which is considered to be agile and full of fighting spirit. Exactly the qualities that Olympians should possess.

  • A dog statue holds white veal sausage in its mouth while sitting on a table with soft pretzels at its feet (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    A dash through the Passau Dachshund Museum

    A sausage (dog) to go with your beer?

    Some 30 years ago, the dachshund could be seen all over Bavaria, often at the end of a leash held by a man dressed in lederhosen. Today, other dog breeds have overtaken the dachshund in terms of popularity — but a proper Bavarian snack of white veal sausage, a soft pretzel and beer is still in order for master and hound. The museum pays tribute to this custom.

  • A dachshund gingerbread with a blue and white bavarian bow around its neck (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    A dash through the Passau Dachshund Museum

    Culinary specialty

    Before the Dachshund Museum opened its doors, few bakers would have thought of offering cakes in the shape of the bow-legged canine — topped off with a Bavarian blue-and-white bow. But the museum has caused business to boom when it comes to dachshund-themed offers. There are now dachshund pralines and pizza — before you know it, there will be dachshund beer!

  • A dachshund wearing a crown and a jeweled cape walks down the street as part of a parade (picture-alliance/PAP/J. Bednarczyk)

    A dash through the Passau Dachshund Museum

    Dachshund on parade

    Dog shows take place in almost every country, and dachshund parades can't be left off the list. A particularly famous one takes place in Krakow, Poland (above). But do the dogs really like it when their owners dress them up? Many dachshund photographs can been seen at the museum in Passau.

  • Two men wearing traditional Bavarian jackets carry their pet dachshunds in their arms (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    A dash through the Passau Dachshund Museum

    The humans behind the museum

    Josef Küblbeck (left) and Oliver Storz are well-known figures in Passau. The pair ran a flower shop for many years before becoming museum curators. The initiative lies close to their hearts; both consider the dachshund to be a Bavarian icon. You never see the two humans without their dogs, Seppi (left) and Moni. All four have brushed aside criticism that their museum does not deal with culture.

    Author: Suzanne Cords


What do Napoleon Bonaparte, Abraham Lincoln, Kaiser Wilhelm II, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol and Adele have in common? What else but their love for dachshunds, better known in the English-speaking world as "wiener" or "sausage" dogs.

For decades, the robust little guy rated high on the popularity scale of dog owners. But the Labrador, Chihuahua and pug have long since eclipsed the dachshund, knocking it down to 29 on the most popular dogs list, according to German animal registry association, Tasso.

Like the German shepherd, the dachshund is today considered to be the epitome of Germanness, even more so than the cliched Bavarian lifestyle — explaining why a connotation of middle-class kitsch often clings to the pooch.

Read moreLong live the pug: Cuddly canine gets its own exhibition

Tieren Hunderassen (picture-alliance/PAP/J. Bednarczyk)

Some owners love to dress up their dachshund

'When the dachshund looks in the mirror, he sees a lion'

In dog circles, it's well-known that the dachshund belongs to those most idiosyncratic of four-legged friends; usually, the human at the other end of the leash isn't the one calling the shots. This pugnacious pooch has a healthy self-esteem and sometimes suffers from delusions of grandeur when fearlessly facing up to larger peers. It's not for nothing that the German saying goes: "When the dachshund looks in the mirror, he sees a lion."

The dachshund likely inherited this bravery from its forefather, the Celtic hound, said to have been hunting over 2,000 years ago. During the Middle Ages, dogs with short bowed legs were bred for their strong hunting instinct, and their ability to dig, because foxes and badgers were constantly eating chickens and crops but couldn't be caught in their underground homes. As early as 1560, dachshunds were mentioned in a publication on dogs, where it was said that they were "bred specifically for hunting in badger and fox holes."

Read moreMiniature sleuths to sniff out transnational wildlife crooks

In 1888, the Prussian officers and dog nuts Klaus Graf Hahn and Emil Illgner founded the German Dachshund Club, which still exists to this day and counts more than 20,000 members. Even Kaiser Wilhelm II, Germany's last emperor, was an avowed dachshund fan — his canine hunting companion, Erdmann, even got his own gravestone after his death in 1901.

About a century earlier, Napoleon declared he would share the grave with his best friend — his dog was laid out in the foot area of his grave. The hunting dog become a fashionable breed among the English aristocracy when Queen Victoria was seen accompanied by the loyal pooch.

  • Painting Wendy and Me George Rodrigue (REUTERS/George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts)

    Pop culture's most iconic canines

    Dogs are often better than human beings

    "Man's best friend" lives in about seven million German households. The arts have provided more than a few iconic canines to remember while the World Dog Show takes place in Leipzig from November 8-12. This smartly dressed blue dog in the painting "Wendy and Me," created by George Rodrique, is so popular that it was once stolen from an art gallery.

  • Herakles und Kerberos / Vasenmalerei Griechische Vasenmalerei

    Pop culture's most iconic canines

    Straight from hell

    Humans' ties to dogs dates all the way back to ancient Greece. However, they weren't man's best friend back then. With his three heads, the mythological Cerberus was a horrific sight. He guarded the entrance to the underworld. Heroic Heracles, pictured here, managed to overcome the beast.

  • Nipper EMI Electrola

    Pop culture's most iconic canines

    The sound of music

    Nipper, the mascot of the music label EMI Electrola, became famous at the end of the 19th century. He loved the gramophone that belonged to his owner, Francis Barraud. He was a painter and captured the moment in which Nipper got caught up in the music and simply forgot the world around him.

  • Liegender Hund im Schnee von Franz Marc

    Pop culture's most iconic canines

    A dog at play

    Painter Franz Marc loved his Siberian husky, Russi. He painted him in 1911, as he was getting up close as personal with the freezing landscape around him. It became one of his most famous works and can now be seen in Frankfurt's Städelmuseum.

  • Japan Hachiko Hund

    Pop culture's most iconic canines

    The epitome of faithfulness

    This faithful dog Hachikō was not a piece of fiction. In the 1920s in Japan, he waited everyday for his master to come pick him up at the end of the day. When his owner passed away, the dog continued to wait - for nearly a decade. In 1934, a memorial was built to Hachikō and in 2009, his story was turned into a movied starring Richard Gere.

  • 1943 - Lassie Come Home Film

    Pop culture's most iconic canines

    Cinema star

    Lassie first appeared in a short story in 1938, but her big break came five years later with the film "Lassie Come Home." It was the beginning of unparalleled stardom, even culminating in a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood. Her star can be found right next to those of the famed German Shepherd Strongheart and comic dog Rantanplan.

  • Susi und Strolch

    Pop culture's most iconic canines

    First kiss

    Schmaltzy violin music, spaghetti on checkered table cloths and romantic love scenes – "The Lady and the Tramp" (1955) stars two of the most famous animated dogs of all time. They're not the only hounds that Disney has catapulted to stardom, however. In "101 Dalmatians" (1961), just as many spotted puppies take to the screen and "The Fox and the Hound" (1981) features an unusual animal friendship.

  • Scott & Huutsch

    Pop culture's most iconic canines

    Slobbering star

    In the 1989 Hollywood comedy, Hooch the dog turns police offer Scott Turner's life upside down. The slobbering Dogue de Bordeaux is the only witness in a murder and the cop, played by Tom Hanks, has to give him refuge in his own apartment. It takes a while for the two to get used to each other, which is evident in the film's most famous line: "This is not your room."

  • Idefix

    Pop culture's most iconic canines

    Small but smart

    Dogmatix is Obelix's loyal companion in the "Asterix" comic series. He follows his beloved obese Obelix around wherever he goes. He doesn't need any magic potions; his canine instincts are enough to save his master from a variety of tricky situations. Just the thought of a dog bone once helped the whole troop out of an Egyptian tomb.

  • Tim und sein Hund Struppi

    Pop culture's most iconic canines

    Ready for adventure

    In the world of comic dogs, size isn't a measure of intelligence. Snowy is the clever fox terrier who accompanies reporter Tintin on his exciting journeys around the world. The duo was first created by Belgian illustrator Georges Remi, alias Hergé, in 1929.

  • Thierry Poncelet Une famille Huppée

    Pop culture's most iconic canines

    Classy canines

    French artist Thierry Poncelet portrayed people, but with a catch: He gave them dogs' heads. He came up with the idea while painting a wealthy lady whose face was so ugly that Poncelet thought he'd rather paint his dog. While she likely wasn't thrilled, it was the beginning of his artistic trademark.

  • Der Hund von Baskerville / Hound of the Baskervilles Filmplakat

    Pop culture's most iconic canines

    The hound of the Baskervilles

    A spooky hound kills one person after another in the Baskerville family. Is it a curse? Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are on the case in Arthur Conan Doyle's 1902 novel. A relative is after the family's inheritance and has a motive for getting rid of the whole clan. He starved and tortured the poor dog, which made his appearance so eerie. The book was named one of the best-loved novels in the UK.

  • Symbolbild Zungenbrecher Knoten in der Zunge

    Pop culture's most iconic canines

    What dogs do...

    "Otto's Pug" was created by Austrian poet Ernst Jandl in 1963. He wrote a short poem about master Otto who sends his pug away, only to miss him terribly. The dog returns and does what dogs do: He pukes. The poem is required reading in many German schools and has entertained children for decades.

  • William Wegman Weimaraner

    Pop culture's most iconic canines

    Only the best

    A noble dog needs a noble environment. Photographer William Wegman is famous for capturing his Weimaraners in the most luxurious of poses. His images are sold as books and posters.

    Author: Silke Wünsch / kbm


All shapes and sizes

In the 20th century, the dachshund began its triumphant march around the world. Bred with short, long and rough hair, the increasingly chic breed was idealized by everyone from Picasso, who loved his Lump and immortalized him in a famous black-and-white drawing; to artists Andy Warhol and David Hockney, who also featured their dogs Archie, Stanley and Boogie in their works. Singer Adele built her house directly across from a park, out of sheer love for her dachshund Louie.

In Berlin, dog fans can visit the hip bar Posh Teckel, named in honor of the owner's dog, Ella. The bar even serves dachshund-shaped fritters. Trend watchers are saying that the dachshund's cachet is again on the rise — indeed, the low-flying hound could soon be challenging the pug as the new hipster dog.

Nowhere, however, are there more dachshunds than in Japan, with around 20,000 puppies born annually. Not even a half as many wiener dogs were born in their German homeland in 2017. Besotted Japanese owners often dress their dogs in velvet and silk.

Read more: Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' is a Japanophile's feast

Monument to the dachshund

But while the dachshund is still a minority on German streets, the new Dachshund Museum in Passau, founded by former florist and souvenir shop owners Josef Küblbeck and Oliver Storz, aims to change that.

For 20 years, the two men have purchased all manner of dachshund curios before a collector from Belgium left them his sausage dog treasure trove. Among the 2,000 exhibits in the permanent exhibition: dachshunds made of porcelain, in the form of bottle openers, Christmas tree decorations, and, of course, a print of Picasso's famous dachshund drawing.

"Dachshunds are relaxed, sociable, quick, intelligent, persistent, affectionate, loyal, loving and devoted," said Küblbeck. He and his partner have read everything about dachshunds, including many anecdotes. One example: when the breed was going out of style at the turn of the millennium, English singer Liam Gallagher bought 10 dachshunds to ensure they wouldn't die out.

But the Oasis frontman need not have worried. Despite some opponents of the museum claiming it isn't a real cultural institution, Passau itself has gone pooch crazy with a local Italian restaurant creating a dachshund pizza, and bakers serving up sausage dog-shaped pretzels and chocolates.

Indeed, it seems the new star attraction could soon be back in the German top 10.
Watch video 05:01

Return of the dachshund

DW recommends

Miniature sleuths to sniff out transnational wildlife crooks

Bloodhounds and other sniffer dogs have been helping to track down villains for centuries — but when space is tight, Africa's "sniffer rats" could be perfect for the job. (27.03.2018)  

Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' is a Japanophile's feast

Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs," a stop-motion adventure featuring the director's ultra-stylized approach, premiered at the Berlinale to strong reviews. Now the political allegory is making its American debut. (23.03.2018)  

Long live the pug: cuddly canine gets its own exhibition

It's no hunting or watch dog; but the wrinkle-faced pug is a charming and adorable companion — and currently a very popular breed. So much so that a Düsseldorf museum has dedicated an exhibit to the irresistible pooch. (23.02.2018)  

A dash through the Passau Dachshund Museum

Easter usually brings the Easter Bunny, but this year it has brought the wiener dog — to the Bavarian city of Passau, at least. That's where the the world's first Dachshund Museum has opened its doors. (01.04.2018)  

Pop culture's most iconic canines

From Lassie to Struppi, our favorite four-legged friends have been with us through thick and thin. Here are the iconic dogs that we'll never forget. (10.10.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Return of the dachshund  

Dogs at work  

Related content

Deutschland - Dackelmuseum in Passau

A dash through the Passau Dachshund Museum 01.04.2018

Easter usually brings the Easter Bunny, but this year it has brought the wiener dog — to the Bavarian city of Passau, at least. That's where the the world's first Dachshund Museum has opened its doors.

USA Martin Luther King Jr. - Rede I have a dream, 1963 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

Martin Luther King: Hommage to the King

Civil right’s activist Martin Luther King died 50 years ago. He wasn’t only a role model in real life - he inspired films like "I Am Not Your Negro", "Selma" and “Boycott". 

Maxim Gorki Schriftsteller Russland (Getty Images/AFP)

Russian writer Maxim Gorky still courting controversy on his 150th birthday

Was he a literary genius or simply Stalin's stooge? Public opinion on Russian author Maxim Gorky continues to be divided, even on what would have been his 150th birthday. 

Simon Rattle (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

Simon Rattle named honorary conductor of Germany's National Youth Orchestra

Simon Rattle is leaving the Berlin Philharmonic later this year, but isn't out of a job. He'll continue as the music director at the London Symphony Orchestra — and now he's added a new position to the mix. 

Osterhase (Colourbox/Kzenon)

The Easter Quiz

Easter is Christianity's most important holiday and in Germany it is marked with church services. But beyond church there are traditions that make Easter an attractive time to visit Germany. Test your knowledge! 

DW Moderatorin Sarah Willis (DW/Chris Rowe)

Sound Unbound at the Barbican

Sarah Willis explores the Barbican Centre´s Sound Unbound Festival and finds exciting music in every corner of the performing arts centre including the London Symphony Orchestra and Sarah´s own Pop-Up Horns event. 