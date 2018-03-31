Dachshund gets its own museum amid revived popularity

What do Napoleon Bonaparte, Abraham Lincoln, Kaiser Wilhelm II, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol and Adele have in common? What else but their love for dachshunds, better known in the English-speaking world as "wiener" or "sausage" dogs.

For decades, the robust little guy rated high on the popularity scale of dog owners. But the Labrador, Chihuahua and pug have long since eclipsed the dachshund, knocking it down to 29 on the most popular dogs list, according to German animal registry association, Tasso.

Like the German shepherd, the dachshund is today considered to be the epitome of Germanness, even more so than the cliched Bavarian lifestyle — explaining why a connotation of middle-class kitsch often clings to the pooch.

Read more: Long live the pug: Cuddly canine gets its own exhibition

Some owners love to dress up their dachshund

'When the dachshund looks in the mirror, he sees a lion'

In dog circles, it's well-known that the dachshund belongs to those most idiosyncratic of four-legged friends; usually, the human at the other end of the leash isn't the one calling the shots. This pugnacious pooch has a healthy self-esteem and sometimes suffers from delusions of grandeur when fearlessly facing up to larger peers. It's not for nothing that the German saying goes: "When the dachshund looks in the mirror, he sees a lion."

The dachshund likely inherited this bravery from its forefather, the Celtic hound, said to have been hunting over 2,000 years ago. During the Middle Ages, dogs with short bowed legs were bred for their strong hunting instinct, and their ability to dig, because foxes and badgers were constantly eating chickens and crops but couldn't be caught in their underground homes. As early as 1560, dachshunds were mentioned in a publication on dogs, where it was said that they were "bred specifically for hunting in badger and fox holes."

Read more: Miniature sleuths to sniff out transnational wildlife crooks

In 1888, the Prussian officers and dog nuts Klaus Graf Hahn and Emil Illgner founded the German Dachshund Club, which still exists to this day and counts more than 20,000 members. Even Kaiser Wilhelm II, Germany's last emperor, was an avowed dachshund fan — his canine hunting companion, Erdmann, even got his own gravestone after his death in 1901.

About a century earlier, Napoleon declared he would share the grave with his best friend — his dog was laid out in the foot area of his grave. The hunting dog become a fashionable breed among the English aristocracy when Queen Victoria was seen accompanied by the loyal pooch.

Pop culture's most iconic canines Dogs are often better than human beings "Man's best friend" lives in about seven million German households. The arts have provided more than a few iconic canines to remember while the World Dog Show takes place in Leipzig from November 8-12. This smartly dressed blue dog in the painting "Wendy and Me," created by George Rodrique, is so popular that it was once stolen from an art gallery.

Pop culture's most iconic canines Straight from hell Humans' ties to dogs dates all the way back to ancient Greece. However, they weren't man's best friend back then. With his three heads, the mythological Cerberus was a horrific sight. He guarded the entrance to the underworld. Heroic Heracles, pictured here, managed to overcome the beast.

Pop culture's most iconic canines The sound of music Nipper, the mascot of the music label EMI Electrola, became famous at the end of the 19th century. He loved the gramophone that belonged to his owner, Francis Barraud. He was a painter and captured the moment in which Nipper got caught up in the music and simply forgot the world around him.

Pop culture's most iconic canines A dog at play Painter Franz Marc loved his Siberian husky, Russi. He painted him in 1911, as he was getting up close as personal with the freezing landscape around him. It became one of his most famous works and can now be seen in Frankfurt's Städelmuseum.

Pop culture's most iconic canines The epitome of faithfulness This faithful dog Hachikō was not a piece of fiction. In the 1920s in Japan, he waited everyday for his master to come pick him up at the end of the day. When his owner passed away, the dog continued to wait - for nearly a decade. In 1934, a memorial was built to Hachikō and in 2009, his story was turned into a movied starring Richard Gere.

Pop culture's most iconic canines Cinema star Lassie first appeared in a short story in 1938, but her big break came five years later with the film "Lassie Come Home." It was the beginning of unparalleled stardom, even culminating in a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood. Her star can be found right next to those of the famed German Shepherd Strongheart and comic dog Rantanplan.

Pop culture's most iconic canines First kiss Schmaltzy violin music, spaghetti on checkered table cloths and romantic love scenes – "The Lady and the Tramp" (1955) stars two of the most famous animated dogs of all time. They're not the only hounds that Disney has catapulted to stardom, however. In "101 Dalmatians" (1961), just as many spotted puppies take to the screen and "The Fox and the Hound" (1981) features an unusual animal friendship.

Pop culture's most iconic canines Slobbering star In the 1989 Hollywood comedy, Hooch the dog turns police offer Scott Turner's life upside down. The slobbering Dogue de Bordeaux is the only witness in a murder and the cop, played by Tom Hanks, has to give him refuge in his own apartment. It takes a while for the two to get used to each other, which is evident in the film's most famous line: "This is not your room."

Pop culture's most iconic canines Small but smart Dogmatix is Obelix's loyal companion in the "Asterix" comic series. He follows his beloved obese Obelix around wherever he goes. He doesn't need any magic potions; his canine instincts are enough to save his master from a variety of tricky situations. Just the thought of a dog bone once helped the whole troop out of an Egyptian tomb.

Pop culture's most iconic canines Ready for adventure In the world of comic dogs, size isn't a measure of intelligence. Snowy is the clever fox terrier who accompanies reporter Tintin on his exciting journeys around the world. The duo was first created by Belgian illustrator Georges Remi, alias Hergé, in 1929.

Pop culture's most iconic canines Classy canines French artist Thierry Poncelet portrayed people, but with a catch: He gave them dogs' heads. He came up with the idea while painting a wealthy lady whose face was so ugly that Poncelet thought he'd rather paint his dog. While she likely wasn't thrilled, it was the beginning of his artistic trademark.

Pop culture's most iconic canines The hound of the Baskervilles A spooky hound kills one person after another in the Baskerville family. Is it a curse? Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are on the case in Arthur Conan Doyle's 1902 novel. A relative is after the family's inheritance and has a motive for getting rid of the whole clan. He starved and tortured the poor dog, which made his appearance so eerie. The book was named one of the best-loved novels in the UK.

Pop culture's most iconic canines What dogs do... "Otto's Pug" was created by Austrian poet Ernst Jandl in 1963. He wrote a short poem about master Otto who sends his pug away, only to miss him terribly. The dog returns and does what dogs do: He pukes. The poem is required reading in many German schools and has entertained children for decades.

Pop culture's most iconic canines Only the best A noble dog needs a noble environment. Photographer William Wegman is famous for capturing his Weimaraners in the most luxurious of poses. His images are sold as books and posters. Author: Silke Wünsch / kbm



All shapes and sizes

In the 20th century, the dachshund began its triumphant march around the world. Bred with short, long and rough hair, the increasingly chic breed was idealized by everyone from Picasso, who loved his Lump and immortalized him in a famous black-and-white drawing; to artists Andy Warhol and David Hockney, who also featured their dogs Archie, Stanley and Boogie in their works. Singer Adele built her house directly across from a park, out of sheer love for her dachshund Louie.

In Berlin, dog fans can visit the hip bar Posh Teckel, named in honor of the owner's dog, Ella. The bar even serves dachshund-shaped fritters. Trend watchers are saying that the dachshund's cachet is again on the rise — indeed, the low-flying hound could soon be challenging the pug as the new hipster dog.

Nowhere, however, are there more dachshunds than in Japan, with around 20,000 puppies born annually. Not even a half as many wiener dogs were born in their German homeland in 2017. Besotted Japanese owners often dress their dogs in velvet and silk.

Read more: Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' is a Japanophile's feast

Monument to the dachshund

But while the dachshund is still a minority on German streets, the new Dachshund Museum in Passau, founded by former florist and souvenir shop owners Josef Küblbeck and Oliver Storz, aims to change that.

For 20 years, the two men have purchased all manner of dachshund curios before a collector from Belgium left them his sausage dog treasure trove. Among the 2,000 exhibits in the permanent exhibition: dachshunds made of porcelain, in the form of bottle openers, Christmas tree decorations, and, of course, a print of Picasso's famous dachshund drawing.

"Dachshunds are relaxed, sociable, quick, intelligent, persistent, affectionate, loyal, loving and devoted," said Küblbeck. He and his partner have read everything about dachshunds, including many anecdotes. One example: when the breed was going out of style at the turn of the millennium, English singer Liam Gallagher bought 10 dachshunds to ensure they wouldn't die out.

But the Oasis frontman need not have worried. Despite some opponents of the museum claiming it isn't a real cultural institution, Passau itself has gone pooch crazy with a local Italian restaurant creating a dachshund pizza, and bakers serving up sausage dog-shaped pretzels and chocolates.

Indeed, it seems the new star attraction could soon be back in the German top 10.