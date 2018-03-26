 Miniature sleuths to sniff out transnational wildlife crooks | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 27.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environment

Miniature sleuths to sniff out transnational wildlife crooks

Bloodhounds and other sniffer dogs have been helping to track down villains for centuries — but when space is tight, Africa's "sniffer rats" could be perfect for the job.

Schnüffelratten bekämpfen den transnationalen Wildtierhandel (Apopo)

In a boot camp deep inside Tanzania, an elite squad of tiny sniffer troops is being drilled for combat duty against transnational wildlife criminals.

Weighing in at just over a kilogram (2.2 pounds) each, several African Giant Pouched Rats are busy with intensive training in the city of Morogoro, west of Dar es Salaam.

Enticed by bananas, peanut butter and other tasty treats, the rats are being taught to detect the presence of illegal wildlife and timber products hidden in ships and smuggled out of Africa's major ports to customers in Asia, Europe and elsewhere.

Though the rodents may end up with miniaturized GoPro cameras strapped to their heads, their most important weapon was bestowed by nature, in the form of an acute sense of smell. They can be trained to sniff out almost anything, from TNT explosives to early traces of tuberculosis in humans.

A sniffer rat sticks its nose into a hole in the metal floor of a glass cage

"There is something fishy here guys ...". Julius the sniffer rat indicates that he is on to something.

Their other main advantage is size. Unlike sniffer dogs, African Giant Pouched Rats can squeeze into very tight spaces — such as shipping containers stuffed with illicit hardwood timber, disguised beneath other products to throw customs officers off the scent.

Rats could also help in rhino poaching war

Future sniffer rats could also help to ferret out smuggled rhino horn. Earlier this year, South African Environment Minister Edna Molewa confirmed that more than 1,000 rhinos were killed in South Africa in 2017 — the fifth year in a row that has happened.

Read more:Malaysian authorities seize record haul of pangolin scales

In Morogoro, older relatives of the latest rat recruits have already proved their worth sniffing out abandoned landmines, as well as cases of human tuberculosis in a project pioneered by the Belgian non-profit organization Apopo.

Now the project is diversifying to see if the rats can be used to curb the multi-billion dollar flow of animals and plants by transnational crime syndicates.

Environmental crimes now worth billions

Studies by INTERPOL and the United Nations environmental agency UNEP suggest transnational environmental crimes — illegal logging, trafficking of wildlife, illegal fisheries, mining and toxic-waste dumping — have reached an annual value of somewhere between $70 billion (€56 billion) and $213 billion.

Just over a year ago, the South Africa-based Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) announced it was teaming up with Apopo on a pilot project aimed at detecting illegal pangolin and timber samples.

Cindy Fast, head of training at Apopo's Morogoro laboratory, says several rats have completed the early phases of a rigorous training program, though progress was delayed by legal snags in obtaining pangolin scales to train the rodents.

Nevertheless, the rats are hard at work, learning to "signal" the difference between African ebony wood and up to 18 other items commonly used to mask its odor in shipping, such as coffee beans and textiles.

Portrait photo of Dr. Cindy Fast with a sniffer rat on her shoulder

Dr Cindy Fast from UCLA has been conducting behavioral experiments with various animal species for more than 10 years. Since 2016, she has been head trainer at the Apopo training center at Sokoine University of Agriculture.

Teaching the rats

So how do you train a rat to find, and bring to the attention of a human handler, something fishy hidden in a shipping container? The bananas and peanut butter help, Fast explains.

Training starts very early for the baby rats, which are socialized to humans for one or two weeks before they are weaned from the mothers at six weeks.

Read more:Sanctuary saves anteaters maimed by poachers

The first phase involves "clicker training" where the young rats are taught to associate the delivery of a food reward with the sound emitted by a metallic clicker device held by the human trainer.

The trainers observe the rats closely as they scurry about a custom-built glass chamber. Inside the chamber there is a long metal tray with 10 separate compartments, all holding different target items, with small holes that allow the rats to get a good whiff of what they are searching for.

Photo of a sniffing rat inside a glass cage with a man watching her

"Isaac" the sniffer rat is put through his paces by trainer Sezirahiga Dario

During the early stages of training, samples are placed in some of the 10 compartments - including samples of pangolin scales or ebony.

"The rats are trained using a standard learning and behavior principle of 'shaping,' whereby behavior is reinforced with a positive outcome," says Fast. "For our rats, the positive outcome is a tasty food reward."

To get this reward, there is a small aperture in the glass chamber which allows the trainer to feed them via a syringe.

A sniffer rat drinks from a syringe held by a man

A sniffer rat is rewarded by trainer SokHeng Hul

"Once the rats reliably approach the feeding hole after the clicker is sounded, we then begin shaping their behavior within the training chamber.

"We gradually introduce non-target odors into the holes. The rats initially hold their nose over these holes, but when they fail to earn food for this behavior they gradually learn to rely on the smell of the item in the hole to predict when their response will earn them a reward."

Some of the Apopo rats have also been trained to scratch the floor with their feet to provide a visible signal to the handler.

But training rats to find rhino horn is still a way off.

"It is too early to speculate about timelines for training with other wildlife contraband," Fast says. "Before branching out we will need to complete the current laboratory, followed by the mock field environment proof-of-concept tests.

"Depending on the results from these phases, we might then conduct trials in a real field environment. This could take up to five years and must show promising results before expansion to other wildlife items would be reasonable."

Photo of three women with sniffing rats on their shoulders

Apopo rat trainers Mariam Juma (left) and Beatrice Malosa (right) introduce some of their students to Kelly Marnewick of the Endangered Wildlife Trust (centre)

GoPro camera helmets

Endangered Wildlife Trust spokesman Adam Pires says customs officers will need to be consulted closely to simulate the real life practicalities of harbor searches.

"So far the rats are proving their ability to detect target odors and I have no doubt that this experiment will be successful, but the challenge will be around how they indicate a suspicious discovery," says Pires.

One suggestion is attaching mini GoPro cameras to the rats, with a handler checking the live feed.

With these miniature sleuths are on their scent, wildlife smugglers will have to work much harder to cover their tracks.

  • Mandrill with baby (picture alliance/dpa/S.Radke)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    The nose of a chief

    "Hey, I'm the boss here!" screams the colorful nose of the male Mandrill Ape - dominant males crow with brighter colors than those of inferiors. When a Mandrill gets mad or aroused, the blue parts on its nose glow even stronger. The red color stems from the Mandrill's high blood circulation, the blue results from the light breaking on its skin.

  • elephant's trunk (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/P.Leeson/ardea.com)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    The all-rounder nose

    Elephants trumpet, smell, grab, fight and even snorkel with their nose. Strictly speaking the elephant's trunk is a fusion of nose and upper lip. It also serves for communication, for example, when flehmening. That's a way to pick up scent or pheromones, which is especially important during mating season for males. Not only can the elephant smell its adored female's odor, but it can also taste it.

  • Roaring Sea Elephant (picture alliance/dpa/WILDLIFE)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    The bulge nose for mating

    The sea elephant got its name from its bulging nose, which may remind you of an elephant's trunk. It dangles down over the animal's muzzle. During mating season the male pumps up his mouth with blood and air and gives off a loud noise to chase away its rivals. But both males and females absorb moisture through their noses - especially when fasting during mating season.

  • Picasso Triggerfish (picture alliance/dpa/H.Schmidbauer)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    Nose vs. sting

    One of the triggerfish's favorite dishes is sea urchins. So to ensure it doesn't get stung, the triggerfish developed a long "nose." To get to the soft and tasty interior of a sea urchin, the fish (the one in the photo is called Picasso) blows a strong jet of water on its prey, or clutches one sting with its mouth, and uses it to lift up the urchin and attack.

  • Snooping Anteater (Getty Images/F.Perry)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    The tube snout

    What looks like a terribly long nose is actually the snout of the Giant Anteater. Its actual nose is at the very tip of it, and snoops in nooks and crannies for food - mostly ants and termites. When it finds a tasty morsel, the anteater stretches out a 90 centimeter-long (35 inches) gluing tongue and sticks its prey to it - 160 times per minute!

  • pig's trunk (picture alliance/dpa/E.Weingartner)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    The plug socket nose

    The plug socket-like nose of a pig may look ugly to some, but it is very sensitive. It senses, feels, and smells scents up to 50 cm deep in the soil. Pigs have even more olfactory cells than the fine-nosed dog. That's why they are great truffle tracers. Sows are especially good at it - the smell of the precious mushrooms is very close to that of male pigs' pheromones.

  • Pug dog in pink coat (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

    The sniffy and spoiled

    Pug-nosed dogs are a human creation. They're nearly square in shape, and said to have been first reared in China centuries ago as an exclusive privilege of the emperor. Later it accompanied noble ladies in paintings. People have bred pug dogs for entertainment, but the dog suffers - its respiratory organs are highly contracted, giving it its characteristic panting and leading to illness.

    Author: Lea Albrecht


DW recommends

Malaysian authorities seize record haul of pangolin scales

Malaysian officials seized nearly a ton of African pangolin scales at the Kuala Lumpur airport. The mammals are the most trafficked animal in the world, as demand for their scales and meat continues to grow in Asia. (08.05.2017)  

Sanctuary saves anteaters maimed by poachers

The pangolin is under threat of being hunted to extinction by poachers in Southeast Asia's illegal wildlife trade, who hunt it for its meat and its scales. A new center in Cambodia is doing all it can to save the animal. (14.03.2013)  

Pumping, snorkeling, talking - the amazing talents of animal noses

We humans use our noses to breathe and smell, and they're not that great for smelling. Other animals are much more advanced. Here are the 6 most splendid animal noses - and one poor devil. (22.03.2017)  

Frankfurt Airport's bizarre customs finds

Customs officers in Frankfurt have presented their 2016 report: drugs, animals, weapons - they've seen it all. (06.04.2017)  

Related content

Zimbabwe Mugabe Rally

Zimbabwe's former First Lady Grace Mugabe investigated for ivory smuggling 25.03.2018

The former first lady of Zimbabwe, Grace Mugabe, is suspected by wildlife officials of having smuggled ivory worth millions of dollars. The wife of ex-President Robert Mugabe was once tipped to lead the country.

Letztes männliches Nördliches Breitmaulnashorn der Welt gestorben

Sudan, world's last male northern white rhino, dies 20.03.2018

The world's last male northern white rhino, named Sudan, has died in Kenya. His death means that only two females from the subspecies survive. The rhino, which would have been too old to breed, had to be euthanized.

DW eco@africa Sendung 103

Welcome to eco@africa 16.03.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we check out an innovative net that harvests water from fog, visit one of the largest ape conservation projects in Africa, and meet an eco hero trying to save Nigeria's wildlife.

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Dodo Illustration (Fotolia/Morphart)

Poetry about species extinction

Mikael Vogel's book "Dodos On The Run" looks at man's responsibility for the extinction of animals in plain words. 

Eco@Africa

eco@africa Sendung 104 (DW)

Welcome to eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa: milky garments, resilient coral reefs and distracting kids from smartphones with nature. 