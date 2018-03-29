 Czech Republic defies Russia, extradites ′hacker′ to United States | News | DW | 30.03.2018
News

Czech Republic defies Russia, extradites 'hacker' to United States

The Czech Republic has defied Russia and deported a Russian accused of hacking to the United States. Russia wanted Yevgeniy Nikulin for online theft; in the US he'll face charges of penetrating US corporate networks.

The Czech Justice Ministry confirmed Friday that the 29-year-old Yevgeniy Nikulin had been "flown out" to face charges of hacking into Silicon Valley firms such as LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring in 2012.

The charges stem from a probe by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and a 2016 US federal grand jury indictment reached in California. Nikulin has denied any wrongdoing in past comments to Czech media.

Read more: Digital insecurity

Nikulin was arrested in Prague in October 2016.

Czech Justice Minister Robert Pelikan reportedly went ahead with Friday's extradition after the country's top court rejected a last-minute appeal from Russia.

The US Embassy in Prague welcomed news of Nikulin's extradition.

"We value immensely our cooperation with the Czech Republic on a range of issues including judicial, law enforcement and police matters," it said in a statement.

A Moscow court in late 2016 issued a warrant for Nikulin's arrest over the alleged theft in 2009 of $3,450 (€2,000) inside the electronic system Webmoney.

Czech President Milos Zeman, who often takes a pro-Russian stance, had called for Nikulin's transfer to Russia.

However, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who is currently trying to form a new Cabinet after losing a confidence vote last month, said he favored the US.

