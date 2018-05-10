Clashes erupt in Gaza as US Embassy in Jerusalem set to open

Ten Palestinians have been killed and scores injured during clashes with Israeli forces along the Gaza border. Israel says Hamas militants plan to storm the frontier on Monday in opposition to the US Embassy move.
Fresh clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinians broke out on Monday on the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, as protesters reached the climax of a six-week protest against the US moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
Gaza's health ministry said ten Palestinians were shot and killed by the Israeli army — including a 14-year-old.
Conflicting sources have put the number of injured at between 227 and 500. The ministry said 69 were wounded by live fire.
Protesters are burning tires to provide a smokescreen for others to approach the border fence and attempt to tear it down
The Israeli army said in a statement its forces are "responding with riot dispersal means and fire, and are operating according to standard operating procedures" in response to "10,000 violent rioters."
Jerusalem US Embassy opens Monday
As many as 10,000 Palestinians have gathered at 10 different points along the border to protest the moving of the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem.
A lavish ceremony is due to take place later on Monday to mark the occasion.
The US decision has infuriated the Palestinians, who seek east Jerusalem as a future capital.
Monday's inauguration also takes place on the 70th anniversary of Israel's founding.
Although US President Donald Trump isn't due to attend the ceremony, he has sent his son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka. The US leader will address the event by video.
More troops deployed
Israel has doubled security along the border in preparation for a bloody showdown with protesters. The Israeli military has expressed concern that Hamas militants will attempt to lead the storming of the frontier fence on Monday in opposition to the embassy move.
Reports from within Gaza suggest that mosques have used their loudspeakers to urge Palestinians to join the so-called "Great March of Return."
Monday is expected to see the largest protest against the US Embassy move to Jerusalem, amid concerns the Gaza border will be breached
Since the demonstrations began on March 30, Israeli troops have killed 55 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,800 others, according to Palestinian health officials.
Israel's response to the protest campaign has drawn international criticism. The Israeli government has defended the use of live ammunition, saying it was to prevent the border fence from being damaged or breached.
