 Clashes erupt in Gaza as US Embassy in Jerusalem set to open | News | DW | 14.05.2018
News

Clashes erupt in Gaza as US Embassy in Jerusalem set to open

Ten Palestinians have been killed and scores injured during clashes with Israeli forces along the Gaza border. Israel says Hamas militants plan to storm the frontier on Monday in opposition to the US Embassy move.

Violence at Gaza/Israel border (Reuters/M. Salem)

Fresh clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinians broke out on Monday on the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, as protesters reached the climax of a six-week protest against the US moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Gaza's health ministry said ten Palestinians were shot and killed by the Israeli army — including a 14-year-old.

Conflicting sources have put the number of injured at between 227 and 500. The ministry said 69 were wounded by live fire.

Gaza protesters (Reuters/I. Mustafa)

Protesters are burning tires to provide a smokescreen for others to approach the border fence and attempt to tear it down

The Israeli army said in a statement its forces are "responding with riot dispersal means and fire, and are operating according to standard operating procedures" in response to "10,000 violent rioters." 

Read more: Jerusalem: US Embassy inauguration divides the city

Jerusalem US Embassy opens Monday

As many as 10,000 Palestinians have gathered at 10 different points along the border to protest the moving of the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem. 

A lavish ceremony is due to take place later on Monday to mark the occasion.

The US decision has infuriated the Palestinians, who seek east Jerusalem as a future capital. 
Watch video 00:26

Netanyahu: 'Move your embassies to Jerusalem'

Monday's inauguration also takes place on the 70th anniversary of Israel's founding.

Although US President Donald Trump isn't due to attend the ceremony, he has sent his son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka. The US leader will address the event by video.

Read more: Israeli soccer club renames itself Beitar Trump Jerusalem in honor of US president

More troops deployed

Israel has doubled security along the border in preparation for a bloody showdown with protesters. The Israeli military has expressed concern that Hamas militants will attempt to lead the storming of the frontier fence on Monday in opposition to the embassy move.

Reports from within Gaza suggest that mosques have used their loudspeakers to urge Palestinians to join the so-called "Great March of Return."

Palestinians protest with tires at Israel border (Reuters/M. Salem)

Monday is expected to see the largest protest against the US Embassy move to Jerusalem, amid concerns the Gaza border will be breached

Since the demonstrations began on March 30, Israeli troops have killed 55 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,800 others, according to Palestinian health officials.

Israel's response to the protest campaign has drawn international criticism. The Israeli government has defended the use of live ammunition, saying it was to prevent the border fence from being damaged or breached.

  • Israel Jerusalem (picture alliance/AP Photo/O. Balilty)

    Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a timeline

    US Congress passes Jerusalem Embassy Act

    Back in 1995, the US Congress passed the so-called Jerusalem Embassy Act, declaring that Jerusalem "should be recognized as the capital of the State of Israel." The act, however, also allowed the sitting president to delay the move by signing a waiver every six months. Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all reissued the waiver throughout their presidencies, citing security concerns.

  • Trump election posters in Israel (Reuters/B. Ratner)

    Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a timeline

    Trump makes campaign promise

    During the 2016 US presidential campaign, Republican candidate Donald Trump promised that, if elected, he would relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, describing the holy city as "the eternal capital of the Jewish people." Trump's declaration attracted a great deal of fervor within Israel and won over scores of Jewish and Evangelical voters in the US.

  • US President Donald Trump visits Western Wall in Jerusalem (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a timeline

    Trump visits Jerusalem's Western Wall

    In May 2017, Trump became the first sitting US president to visit the Western Wall. The site is located in Jerusalem's Old City, which Israel forces captured during the 1967 Six-Day War. According to reports, Trump considered fulfilling his Jerusalem pledge during the visit, but was advised against such a move by foreign policy officials who feared it would only stoke regional tensions.

  • Trump announced decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital (picture alliance/dpa/AP/E. Vucci)

    Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a timeline

    Trump formally recognizes Jerusalem as Israeli capital

    During a speech at the White House on December 6, 2017, Trump said he had "determined it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," adding that the move was a "recognition of reality." Trump cited the Jerusalem Embassy Act as one of the reasons behind his decision. "While previous presidents have made this a major campaign promise, they failed to deliver," he said.

  • Protesters in Jerusalem (Getty Images/AFP/A. Gharabli)

    Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a timeline

    Arab world reacts with outrage

    Following Trump's announcement, thousands of Muslims worldwide participated in demonstrations protesting his controversial decision. Protesters marched the streets, burned flags and shouted anti-Israel slogans in countries including Iraq, Turkey, Egypt, Malaysia, Indonesia and Indian-controlled Kashmir.

  • Protests break out in Berlin over Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a timeline

    Protests break out in Europe

    The protests soon reached Europe. In Germany, on December 8, 2017, mostly Muslim demonstrators attended a rally near the US embassy at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, waving Palestinian flags. The German government was among those warning against Trump's move.

  • UN General Assembly votes to reject US Jerusalem resolution (picture alliance/dpa/AP/M. Lennihan)

    Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a timeline

    UN rejects Trump's Jerusalem declaration

    On December 21, 2017, an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution condemning US President Donald Trump's decision to name Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. A total of 128 countries voted in favor of the measure, while nine voted against it and 35 countries abstained. The vote came after the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Jerusalem.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu und US Vice President Mike Pence in Jerusalem (Reuters/A. Schalit)

    Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a timeline

    US doubles down on Jerusalem embassy promise

    On February 23, the US State Department said it would hasten the relocation of the embassy to Jerusalem. "The opening will coincide with Israel's 70th anniversary," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said. The anniversary falls on May 14. During a visit to Jerusalem in January, US Vice President Mike Pence had said he did not expect the move to be complete before the end of 2019.

  • Road signs pointing to US embassy in Jerusalem (Reuters/R. Zvulun)

    Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - a timeline

    First road signs for new US embassy go up

    On May 7, Israeli authorities put up the first road signs pointing towards the US embassy in Jerusalem. The signs were put up on the southern side of the city by the US consulate. Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat hung the first sign. In a statement, he said: "This is not a dream, it's reality. Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people, and the world is beginning to recognize this fact."

    Author: David Martin


mm/ng (AP, AFP, dpa)
 

