 Chinese tourists killed in North Korea bus crash | News | DW | 23.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Chinese tourists killed in North Korea bus crash

A team of Chinese medical experts has been deployed to North Korea following the bus crash which left 36 people dead. An investigation is underway to find out why the bus fell off a bridge.

A crashed bus in North Korea (Reuters/CCTV)

The 32 Chinese tourists and four North Koreans died in a "major traffic accident” in North Korea, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday. China's state broadcaster said a bus fell from a bridge south of the capital Pyongyang on Sunday night.

The Chinese Health Ministry is sending a team of medical experts along with equipment and medication to North Korea to "to assist with the emergency rescue and treatment operations."

In addition to the 32 Chinese fatalities, two Chinese nationals are believed to be in critical condition in hospital. 

State television showed images of a crashed blue bus with its wheels in the air, in footage that had been recorded in pouring rain in the dark.

The road runs to the border with South Korea and passes the ancient city of Kaesong.

Read more: North and South Korea 'suspicious' of China
Watch video 02:46

A glimpse of life in North Korea

Strong ties

China and North Korea share a long border.China is North Korea's main political ally and has been its largest trading partner.

But China has enforced United Nations sanctions over Pyongyang' nuclear programs and in the first three months of this year, figures issued on Monday showed imports from North Korea had dropped 87 percent while exports fell 46 percent. 

About 80 percent of all foreign tourists to North Korea are Chinese, according to South Korean think-tank the Korea Maritime Institute. It estimates that tourism brings about $44 million (€35.8 million) each year in revenue for the country.

More than 237,000 Chinese visited North Korea in 2012, according to official Chinese figures, but no numbers have been published since 2013.
Watch video 01:13

Fall in China trade with North Korea suggests sanctions working

law/jm (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

China tells US to stop unilateral North Korea actions

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said the US risks jeopardizing co-operation over North Korea. A terse response was issued after Washington imposed sanctions against a range of targets, including Chinese firms. (24.02.2018)  

Two German tourists killed, 10 injured in Peru after bus plunges down mountainside

Two German tourists have been killed in Peru after a minibus they were traveling in plunged into a ravine. Ten other Germans were injured. (21.04.2018)  

Moscow bus plows into pedestrians, at least 4 dead

A Moscow bus has crashed into a pedestrian underpass near a metro station in the Russian capital. Police are investigating whether it was an accident or a deliberate attack. (25.12.2017)  

North and South Korea 'suspicious' of China

China's role in North Korea's diplomatic affairs is in the spotlight following reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Beijing. DW spoke with former British diplomat James Hoare about China-North Korea ties. (27.03.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Fall in China trade with North Korea suggests sanctions working  

A glimpse of life in North Korea  

Related content

Fotos vom südkoreanischen Künstler Hwang Kim

South Korean makes 'Pizzas for the People' of North Korea 22.04.2018

A South Korean artist smuggled 500 DVDs of a homemade cooking video to North Korea. But why did Hwang Kim choose pizza of all things? It's a seemingly silly project with serious goals.

Russland Polizei Demonstration Symbolbild Menschenrechte

US human rights report calls China, Russia, Iran and North Korea 'forces of instability' 21.04.2018

The US global human rights report covers some 200 countries and territories. China, Russia, Iran and North Korea were top of the list in violating human rights.

Grenze zwischen Süd- und Nordkorea

South Korea stops border propaganda broadcasts ahead of key summit with North 23.04.2018

Leaders from the North and South are due to meet on Friday for the first time in a decade. The two countries have made moves in recent weeks to thaw relations ahead of the highly anticipated summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 