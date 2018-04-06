 Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont released from jail in Germany | News | DW | 06.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont released from jail in Germany

Puigdemont's €75,000 bail fee has been met and the former Catalan leader has left detention in Germany. He could still be extradited to Spain on charges of misusing state funds.

Carles Puigdemont (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Rehder)

Catalan separatist and the former head of the regional government Carles Puigdemont paid bail on Friday, allowing him to walk out of jail after he was arrested last month on a European warrant.

After walking out of jail, Puigdemont called for the release of so-called political prisoners in Spain, notably those who were arrested for their involvement in the Catalan independence referendum.

"I call for the immediate release for all of my colleagues still in Spanish prisons," he said in English. "It's a shame for Europe to still have political prisoners."
Watch video 00:30

Puigdemont: democracy ‘at risk’ in Spain

 "The time for dialogue has arrived," he declared, condemning the "violent and repressive response" the push for secession has received from the Spanish government.

Puigdemont also thanked the German authorities for "their professionality and for their respect," and thanked his fellow inmates for "their solidarity and help for me to adapt quickly to the situation,"

Blow to Madrid

Spanish authorities had issued an arrest warrant against Puigdemont for his involvement in a controversial Catalan independence referendum.

Read more: Opinion: Carles Puigdemont belongs in Spanish court

In a blow to Spanish authorities, a German court on Wednesday refused to extradite him on charges of high treason, the closest German legal equivalent to Spain's most serious charge of rebellion.
Watch video 03:33

German court frees Puigdemont on bail

Extradition still on the table

However, Puigdemont may yet face extradition on separate charges of misusing government funds during his time in office.

The Schleswig prosecutor's office said Puigdemont was given an address in Germany, where he will reside until judges decide on Spain's extradition request.

Read more: Catalan independence: What you need to know

"No information will be provided about his current whereabouts," said prosecutors in a statement.

At a press conference, a German government spokeswoman reiterated Berlin's position that it will not interfere into the judicial process, saying: "The proceedings are in the judiciary's hands."

  • Greek ruins in Empuries

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Rich ancient heritage

    Catalonia has been settled by the Phoenicians, the Etruscans and the Greeks, who were mainly in the coastal areas of Rosas and Empuries (above). Then came the Romans, who built more settlements and infrastructure. Catalonia remained a part of the Roman Empire until it was conquered by the Visigoths in the fifth century.

  • Boarding of James I in Salou to conquer Majorca, an engraving in The Catalan Illustration, 1904

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Counties and independence

    Catalonia was conquered by Arabs in 711 AD. The Frankish king Charlemagne stopped their advance at Tours on the Loire River and, by 759, the north of Catalonia was once again Christian. In 1137, the counties that made up Catalonia entered an alliance with the Crown of Aragon.

  • An engraving showing the revolt of peasants in Catalonia

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Autonomy and the war of succession

    In the 13th century, the institutions of Catalan self-administration were created under the banner of the Generalitat de Catalunya. After the unification of the Crown of Aragon with that of Castile in 1476, Aragon was largely able to keep its autonomic institutions. However, the Catalan revolt — from 1640 to 1659 — saw parts of Catalonia ceded to present-day France.

  • A mass demonstration in Barcelona on September 11

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Remembrance of defeat

    After the conquest of Barcelona on September 11, 1714, by the Bourbon King Phillip V, Catalan instuitutions were dissolved and self-administration came to an end. Every year, on September 11, Catalans commemorate the end of their right to autonomy.

  • Francisco Pi y Margall

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Federal ideas in wider republic

    After the abdication of King Amadeo I of Spain, the first Spanish Republic was declared in February 1873. It lasted barely a year. The supporters of the Republic were split – one group supporting the idea of a centralized republic, the others wanting a federal system. Pictured here is Francisco Pi i Maragall, a supporter of federalism and one of five presidents of the short-lived republic.

  • Alfons XII King of Spanien

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Failed attempt

    Catalonia sought to establish a new state within the Spanish republic, but this only served to exacerbate the differences between republicans, ultimately dividing and weakening them. In 1874, the monarchy and the House of Bourbon (led by King Alfonso XII, pictured here) took the helm.

  • Francesc Macia i Llussa

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Catalan Republic

    Between 1923 — with the support of the monarchy, the army and the church — General Primo de Rivera declared a dictatorship. Catalonia became a center of opposition and resistance. After the end of the dictatorship, the politician Francesc Macia (pictured here) successfully pressed for important rights of autonomy for Catalonia.

  • Soldiers on the Catalunyan front in 1939

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    The end of freedom

    In the Second Spanish Republic, Catalan lawmakers worked on the Statute of Autonomy of Catalonia. This was approved by the Spanish parliament in 1932. Francesc Macia was elected president of the Generalitat of Catalonia by the Catalan parliament. However, the victory of Franco at the end of the Spanish Civil War (1936 to 1939) put an end to all that.

  • Francisco Franco addresses naval forces

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Loss of liberties

    The Franco regime ruled with an iron rod. Political parties were banned and the Catalan language and culture were surpressed.

  • Catalonia's parliament building

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    New autonomy by statute

    After the first parliamentary elections that followed the end of the Franco dictatorship, the Generalitat of Catalonia was provisionally restored. Under the democratic Spanish constitution of 1978, Catalonia was given a new Statute of Autonomy just a year later.

  • Jordi Pujol

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    New and different statute

    The new Statute of Autonomy recognized the autonomy of Catalonia and the importance of the Catalan language. In comparison to the 1932 statute, it was enhanced in the fields of culture and education but curtailed when it came to the realm of justice. Pictured here is Jordi Pujol, the long-time head of the government of Catalonia after the dictatorship.

  • Poeple hold colored placards to form a giant Catalan flag

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Stronger self-awareness

    A desire for independence has grown stronger in recent years. In 2006, Catalonia was given a new statute that broadened the Catalan government's powers. However, it lost these after a complaint by the conservative Popular Party to the Constitutional Court of Spain.

  • A ballot paper

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    First referendum

    A referendum on independence was already envisaged for November 9, 2014. The first question was "Do you want Catalonia to become a state?" In the case of an affirmative answer, the second question was posed: "Do you want this state to be independent?" However, the Constitutional Court suspended the vote.

  • Rajoy and Puigdemont are shown wearing boxing gloves on a poster

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Clash of the titans

    Since January 2016, Carles Puigdemont has been president of the Catalan government. He proceeded with the separatist course of his predecessor Artur Mas and called the new referendum for October 1, 2017. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy dismissed this as unconstitutional.

    Author: Richard Connor


Fractured independence movement

Last year, the Catalan government orchestrated an independence referendum, which was outlawed by Spain's Supreme Court. The referendum saw just 40 percent voter turnout and was marred by police violence at some polling stations. Those who did vote overwhelmingly favored secession.

Read more: Catalan independence: Challenges ahead for Puigdemont and secessionist political unity

After the election, Catalan lawmakers declared unilateral independence from Spain. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservative government responded by dissolving the regional parliament and calling snap elections.

Since December's regional election, Catalan's separatist parties have failed to agree on a government, preventing them from further pursuing their independence agenda. Infighting has witnessed parties aligned with the separatist movement fracture despite retaining a combined absolute majority in the regional parliament.

Infographic showing Catalan election results

ls,es/msh (Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

Catalan independence - What you need to know

Ex-Catalan President Carles Puigdemont has been detained in Germany five months after declaring Catalonia's independence. But why is secession from Spain so important to him and millions of Catalans? DW has the lowdown. (21.09.2017)  

Opinion: Carles Puigdemont belongs in Spanish court

The theatrics continue around the Catalonian ex-president now facing extradition from Germany. The pro-independence leader should return to Spain to face justice like his comrades, writes Bernd Riegert. (03.04.2018)  

Catalan independence: Challenges ahead for Puigdemont and secessionist political unity

Exiled independence leader Carles Puigdemont's decision to tap an imprisoned MP to be Catalonia's next president could be the start of new woes for the movement — and for him. DW takes a look at an unclear future. (03.03.2018)  

Catalonia election: Spain's Mariano Rajoy rules out new national vote

Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy has said he is willing to talk with Catalonia's new government after an electoral upset by separatists. Whether he is willing to meet with ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is less clear. (22.12.2017)  

Catalonia separatist groups win absolute majority

A coalition of secessionist parties has won an absolute majority in the Catalan regional parliament. The single party with the most seats, however, was the pro-Madrid Citizens party. (22.12.2017)  

German government won't interfere if Carles Puigdemont extradited

Angela Merkel's government has decided it's hands off when it comes to sending the Catalan independence leader back to Spain. Catalonia's ex-president is wanted for rebellion and embezzlement, but the case is not clear. (30.03.2018)  

German court grants Carles Puigdemont bail as extradition for corruption considered

A German court has ruled that Carles Puigdemont can be released on bail until a decision on his extradition to Spain is made. The corruption charge against him is a potential basis for his return to Spain. (05.04.2018)  

Who is former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont?

The Catalan president's biography is dominated by the quest for regional independence. But the former journalist is world-savvy and conversant in English, French and Romanian. (10.10.2017)  

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

The desire of many Catalans to gain independence from Spain has a long history. The region has experienced varying levels of autonomy and repression over the centuries. (06.10.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Puigdemont: democracy ‘at risk’ in Spain  

German court frees Puigdemont on bail  

Related content

Deutsches Gericht - Carles Puigdemont kann gegen Kaution freigelassen werden

German court grants Carles Puigdemont bail as extradition for corruption considered 05.04.2018

A German court has ruled that Carles Puigdemont can be released on bail until a decision on his extradition to Spain is made. The corruption charge against him is a potential basis for his return to Spain.

Spanien Madrid Oberster Gerichtshof

Opinion: Carles Puigdemont belongs in Spanish court 03.04.2018

The theatrics continue around the Catalonian ex-president now facing extradition from Germany. The pro-independence leader should return to Spain to face justice like his comrades, writes Bernd Riegert.

Belgien Carles Puigdemont

German prosecutors seek extradition of Catalonia's Carles Puigdemont 03.04.2018

Prosecutors have asked a regional court in northern Germany to permit the extradition of the former Catalan leader to Spain. Puigdemont has been detained in Germany since March 25.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 