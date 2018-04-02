Camels escape German circus for fast food dinner date

Circus camel "Ivan the Great" and his smaller friend found an adventurous way to celebrate the Easter holidays.

The two slipped out of their circus enclosure in Bremen and strolled to a nearby McDonald's restaurant.

The two vegetarians eschewed the fast food chain's menu, and instead chewed on meadow grass opposite the fast-food outlet.

After almost thirty minutes, police brought the two wandering camels back to their enclosure.

The camels were unharmed.

ap/rc (AFP, dpa)

