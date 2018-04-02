 Camels escape German circus for fast food dinner date | News | DW | 02.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Camels escape German circus for fast food dinner date

Two camels escaped from their circus enclosure in Bremen to head for a nearby fast food restaurant. The pair gave the well-known brand's menu a miss, and instead plumped for a healthy vegetarian alternative.

Two circus camels stand in a meadow opposite a McDonald's restaurant

Circus camel "Ivan the Great" and his smaller friend found an adventurous way to celebrate the Easter holidays.

The two slipped out of their circus enclosure in Bremen and strolled to a nearby McDonald's restaurant.

The two vegetarians eschewed the fast food chain's menu, and instead chewed on meadow grass opposite the fast-food outlet.

After almost thirty minutes, police brought the two wandering camels back to their enclosure.

The camels were unharmed.

ap/rc (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Watch video 04:19

Germans and wolves

DW recommends

10 dog breeds that originated in Germany

Could you name 10 off the top of your head? DW walks you through some breeds whose origins are very much German, even if their names might suggest otherwise. They've since become famous around the world. (21.03.2018)  

Germany's wolf population on the rise, new data shows

Researchers have found 60 packs of wolves living across Germany. That's 13 more than last year. The news is likely to frustrate some farmers who believe the predators are dangerous and attack livestock. (23.11.2017)  

Managing wolves in Germany: A toothy job for tough ladies

The wolf commissioner for the German state of Brandenburg and the director of a wolf sanctuary in Saarland, each in her own way, work to reconcile Homo sapiens and Canis lupus. (27.10.2017)  

The adorable pug

Pudgy, flat-faced, sniffling, with an adoring gaze – pugs are a hit with dog-lovers. In Germany and around the world, the soft, wrinkly, lovable hounds have become a high fashion breed. What makes them so irresistible? (23.02.2018)  

400 huskies compete in Baltic Lights dogsled race

Germany's annual winter dogsled race is taking place in the Baltic town of Kaiserbäder on the island of Usedom. Several top celebrities turned out for the beach event's first day, in aid of the charity Welthungerhilfe. (11.03.2018)  

Wolf numbers grow in Germany

Germany's wolf population has been gradually increasing since the animals were reintroduced in 2000. New data shows there are now up to 160 adult wolves in the country, but the animals still face a range of threats. (24.11.2017)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germans and wolves  

Related content

Saudi Arabien König Abdulaziz Kamel Festival Rimah

Do camels really store water in their humps? 23.03.2018

The camel's hump is perhaps its defining feature. It's not just an anatomical oddity but a brilliant bit of evolution.

Möpse - Garantiert stubenrein - Ausstellung im Hetjens-Museum Düsseldorf

The adorable pug 23.02.2018

Pudgy, flat-faced, sniffling, with an adoring gaze – pugs are a hit with dog-lovers. In Germany and around the world, the soft, wrinkly, lovable hounds have become a high fashion breed. What makes them so irresistible?

DW Meet the Germans with Kate - Redewendungen mit Tieren

Best German animal expressions 28.02.2018

What do pigs have to do with luck and zebras with crossing the road? Kate Müser gets to the bottom of funny German animal expressions on Meet the Germans.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 