Bundesliga Matchday 33: LIVE blog!

59' GOAL! GLADBACH 2-1 FREIBURG

Two goals in as many minutes in Gladbach, but this time it's Freiburg getting in on the scoring act. Kempf flicks a corner on at the near post and Tim Kleindienst finishes at the back post.

58' GOAL! COLOGNE 1-1 BAYERN

The champions are level. Rafinha finds space on the right and picks out James Rodriguez at the front post with the Colombian making no mistake. Unlike in midweek, he celebrates here.

57' GOAL! GLADBACH 2-0 FREIBURG

Nico Elvedi is up like a salmon to extend Gladbach's lead from a corner. Only the second goal of the season for Elvedi. His first came on Matchday 1.

56' GOAL DISALLOWED! AUGSBURG 1-2 SCHALKE

Marco Richter thought he had leveled the scores, but is denied by the offside flag.

55' FRANKFURT 1-0 HAMBURG

Meanwhile, in Frankfurt, Kyriakos Papadopoulos has just hit the side netting for Hamburg.

53' GOAL! LEIPZIG 3-1 WOLFSBURG

I spoke too soon! Leipzig are gifted a goal by Felix Uduokhai who lets Timo Werner ghost past him unchallenged, chases back to win the ball, concedes possession to Werner again, allowing the German international to tee-up Ademola Lookman. Shocking defending.

50' LEIPZIG 2-1 WOLFSBURG

The complexion of this game has changed completely since the break as Nany Dimata almost levels the scores for the visitors. Wolfsburg are going at Leipzig, who haven't adjusted to the Wolves' half-time changes and at the rate this game is going, anything is possible.

48' GOAL! LEIPZIG 2-1 WOLFSBURG

Bruno Labbadia made an attacking change at the break with Dimata replacing Knoche and it's paid off early as Wolfsburg's greater sense of ambition results in Daniel Didavi pulling a goal back. Where would Wolfsburg be without his nine goals this season? Easy answer. In the 2. Bundesliga.

46' SUBSTITUTION COLOGNE 1-0 BAYERN

Substitution at the break for the champions as 17-year-old Franck Evina comes off to be replaced by Thiago.

SECOND HALF!

We're back underway around the grounds in Germany's top-flight. Still plenty to play for and, if the second half is anything like the first, then we could be in for a wild ride!

HALF TIME! STUTTGART 1-0 HOFFENHEIM

A quick injury update for you...

HALF TIME!

Bote Baku. 20 years old and with two Bundesliga goals to his name in as many top-flight games. What a story!

HALF TIME!

The tips of my fingers are have been put through their paces much like the heart rates of many a Bundesliga fan. As it stands, Schalke are on course to clinch a top-four finish, Mainz and Hannover are on course to guarantee their survival, while Hamburg and Wolfsburg are both behind leaving things as they were at the foot of the table.

44' BREMEN 0-0 LEVERKUSEN

Apologies for the lack of updates if you're a fan of either Bremen or Leverkusen, but being honest, there's been virtually nothing to write about. Chances at a premium!

42' HANNOVER 3-0 HERTHA BERLIN

I reckon that two-for-one deal on beers after the game in Hannover we told you about earlier may see plenty of taps go dry. It's party time in Hanover as Niclas Füllkrug gets in on the scoring act, netting a lovely finish as the 96ers grab a quickfire double.

40' HANNOVER 2-0 HERTHA BERLIN

Set to join Schalke in the summer, Salif Sane leaves a parting gift in Hanover as he rises highest to head the hosts further in front.

38' SUSBTITUTION DORTMUND 1-2 MAINZ

Ömer Toprak has picked up an injury and Marcel Schmelzer is on in his place.

35' GOAL! AUGSBURG 1-2 SCHALKE

Thilo Kehrer will want to claim it, but I think it's going to go down as an Alfred Finnbogason own goal after the ball deflects off the Icelandic striker to beat the departing Marwin Hitz. The Royal Blues are back on course to secure Champions League football next season.

34' GOAL! LEIPZIG 2-0 WOLFSBURG

The good news for Hamburg is that Wolfsburg are now two-down with Timo Werner extending Leipzig's lead with his first goal since the 2-1 win over Bayern Munich back in March. In other news my fingers are on fire!

31' GOAL! FRANKFURT 1-0 HAMBURG

In the space of a few minutes this game has turned on it's head. Hamburg have a goal ruled out for offside and soon after Frankfurt break down the other end with Marius Wolf breaking HSV heart... for now at least.

30' GOAL! COLOGNE 1-0 BAYERN

Yes you read that right. The side bottom of the table are in front against the champions! Marcel Risse gets the ball off of James Rodriguez out wide and, after whipping a cross into the box, sees Niklas Süle get the decisive touch to turn the ball into his own net. Two goals in two games for Süle, unfortunately this one was at the wrong end.

27' GOAL! AUGSBURG 1-1 SCHALKE

It's all level in Augsburg. Philipp Max, who has registered the most assists of any Bundesliga player this season, gets him name on the scoresheet for only the second time this season.

27' NO GOAL! FRANKFURT 0-0 HAMBURG

Just as we finish writing that entry, VAR has ruled Ito offside. A blow for Hamburg.

26' GOAL! FRANKFURT 0-1 HAMBURG

Oh. My. Word. Tatsuya Ito, the 20-year-old Japanese winger, has put Hamburg in front and potentially etched his name in HSV folklore. As it stands they currently sit above Wolfsburg in the standings, occupying the relegation play-off spot. The dream is still alive for HSV!

26' GOAL! STUTTGART 1-0 HOFFENHEIM

Mario Gomez has broken the deadlock in Stuttgart, but there's a more important goal that's been scored up North...

25' GOAL! LEIPZIG 1-0 WOLFSBURG

Big cheers in Leipzig, but there will be bigger cheers in Hamburg when the news filters through. The hosts take the lead with Ademola Lookman tapping home from Bruma's cutback, but the significance of that goal will only become apparent at the final whistle.

22' GOAL! AUGSBURG 0-1 SCHALKE

A Schalke centre-back has scored and it's not Naldo surprisingly. Daniel Caligiuri's free-kick isn't dealt with and when Guido Burgstaller fires the loose ball back into the box, Thilo Kehrer gets the sweetest of glacing touches to move the Royal Blues a step closer to their Champions League return.

18' GOAL! GLADBACH 1-0 FREIBURG

Gladbach close the gap on the European qualification spots as Thorgan Hazard puts them in front. Tobias Strobl, making a rare start, picks out a lovely pass to find the Belgian and, after taking the ball around Alexander Schwolow, taps in despite Kempf's best efforts to clear off the line.

16' GOAL! DORTMUND 1-2 MAINZ

Dortmund and Mainz are hogging all the early goals, but the hosts are back in it. Jadon Sancho goes on a mazy run down the left before finding Maximilian Philipp, who takes one touch to turn his marker before placing the ball in the back of the net.

13' GOAL! DORTMUND 0-2 MAINZ

Is this real life? What a start for Mainz who are two up inside 15 minutes. An inquest will take place amongst Dortmund's backline with Ömer Toprak and Roman Bürki not covering themselves in glory, but Yoshinori Muto won't care as he pokes home Mainz's second of the afternoon.

10' - AUGSBURG 0-0 SCHALKE

Schalke have their sights set on clinching a top-four finish ahead of their final home game of the season, but it's Augsburg who have made the more promising start, enjoying more possession and hitting the post through Alfred Finnbogason.

7' - We second this opinion!

4' GOAL! DORTMUND 0-1 MAINZ

Can you believe it! Just a week after being hauled of the Mainz reserves bus to play for the first-team only to score in a 3-0 win over Leipzig, Bote Baku is back at it again, opening the scoring in Dortmund with a tidy finish that could guarantee the club top-flight football next season. What a story!

4' GOAL! HANNOVER 1-0 HERTHA BERLIN

A huge goal for Hannover who can secure safety today, as Niclas Füllkrug knocks the ball down for Martin Harnik to fire a left-footed volley beyond Rune Jarstein. That's Hannover's fastest goal of the season. Perfect start for the hosts.

15:30 - KICK OFF!

We're underway around the grounds in Germany. The Bundesliga is perfectly poised for this to be a decisive day. Some teams will experience immense joy, others may have to cope with serious heartbreak.

Anything but a win could rid Hamburg of the ever-present status in Germany's top flight, while victory for Schalke and Dortmund would guarantee them UEFA Champions League football next season. Are you ready?

15:28 - Oooh! A nice touch from Thomas Müller.

15:25 - Time to say goodbye. given that nine sides are playing their final home games of the campaign there were plenty of send-offs ahead of kick-off.

15:19 - Franck Evina finds himself in the Bayern starting line-up for the second consecutive game. A big moment for the youngster.

15:16 - Flashback to Matchday 1 when Nicolai Müller scored in Hamburg's opening day of the season only to injure himself during the celebration. He's back in the Matchday squad for the first time since today.

15:13 - Mario Gomez hasn't exactly been striking fear into the hearts of opponents with his goalscoring form this season, but Hoffenheim will still need to keep a close eye on the natural finisher if his record is anything to go by!

15:10 - If you have the time to get to Hannover, it may be worth it for the post-match refreshments alone!

+++++++TEAM NEWS+++++++

15:05 - Let's take a look at the line-ups shall we.

Frankfurt vs Hamburg

Frankfurt: Hradecky – Da Costa, Salcedo, Abraham, Willems – Wolf, Boateng, Mascarell, Fernandes, Chandler – Haller

Hamburg: Pollersbeck – Sakai, Papadopoulos, Jung, Douglas – Ekdal, Steinmann, Holtby – Hunt, Wood, Ito

Cologne vs Bayern

Cologne: T. Horn – Risse, Maroh, Heintz, J. Horn – Clemens, Koziello, Höger, Hector – Zoller, Terodde

Bayern: Ulreich – Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Rafinha – Martinez, Rudy – Müller, James, Evina – Lewandowski

Dortmund vs Mainz

Dortmund: Bürki – Piszczek, Sokratis, Toprak, Akanji – Weigl – Pulisic, Reus, Götze, Sancho – Philipp

Mainz: Müller – Brosinski, Bell, Hack, Diallo – De Jong, Gbamin – Öztunali, Baku, De Blasis – Muto

Leipzig vs Wolfsburg

Leipzig: Gulasci – Klostermann, Upamecano, Konate, Bernardo – Kaiser, Demme, Kampl, Lookman – Augustin, Werner

Wolfsburg: Casteels – Knoche, Bruma, Uduokhai – Steffen, Guilavogui, Arnold, William – Brekalo, Origi, Didavi

Werder Bremen vs Leverkusen

Werder Bremen: Pavlenka – Gebre Selassie, Langkamp, Veljkovic, Friedl – Junuzovic, Delaney, Bargfrede, Eggestein, Kainz – Kruse

Leverkusen: Leno – Retsos, Baumgartlinger, Jedvaj, Wendell – Kohr, Aranguiz – Brandt, Havertz, Bailey – Volland

Gladbach vs Freiburg

Gladbach: Sommer – Elvedi, Ginter, Jantschke, Wendt – Hazard, Cuisance, Strobl, Hofmann – Drmic, Raffael

Freiburg: Schwolow – Kübler, Gulde, Kempf, Günter – Terrazzino, Schuster, Frantz, Höfler – Kleindienst, Petersen

Augsburg vs Schalke

Augsburg: Hitz – Richter, Gouweleeuw, Hinteregger, Max – Khedira, Baier – Schmid, Gregoritsch, Caiuby – Finnbogason

Schalke: Fährmann – Stambouli, Kehrer, Naldo – Caligiuri, Goretzka, McKennie, Schöpf – Burgstaller, Di Santo, Konoplyanka

Hannover vs Hertha Berlin

Hannover: Tschauner – Hübers, Sane, Sorg – Bebou, Bakalorz, Schwegler, Karaman, Albornoz – Harnik, Füllkrug

Hertha Berlin: Jarstein – Pekarik, Rekik, Stark, Plattenhardt – Lustenberger, Darida – Leckie, Lazaro, Kalou – Selke

Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim

Stuttgart: Zieler – Pavard, Baumgartl, Badstuber, Insua – Gentner, Ascacibar, Aogo, Thommy – Gomez, Ginczek

Hoffenheim: Baumann – Akpoguma, Vogt, Nordtveit – Zuber, Rupp, Grillitsch, Amiri, Schulz – Uth, Kramaric

15:00 - Hello and welcome one and all to the penultimate weekend of Bundesliga action in the 2017/18 campaign! There are permutations aplenty as all 18 sides in Germany's top-flight take to the pitch simultaneously and we'll be keeping you bang up-to-date with all of them as the goals go in around the grounds.

Can Hamburg keep their great escape alive? Will Schalke secure their return to the UEFA Champions League and is there one last hoorah in store for Borussia Dortmund's Roman Weidenfeller? Welcome to DW's live coverage of Bundesliga Matchday 33 - don't miss a beat!