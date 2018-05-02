 Bundesliga: Hamburg can look to Frankfurt for rebuilding inspiration | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 05.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Bundesliga: Hamburg can look to Frankfurt for rebuilding inspiration

With their first ever relegation looming large, Hamburg appear in drastic need of a major overhaul. Eintracht Frankfurt’s makeover from relegation candidates to European contenders offers them a template.

Fußball 1 Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt Hamburger SV Tor 3:0 Meier (Imago/Jan Huebner)

Another season, another torrid campaign for HSV. But Hamburg's chances of Bundesliga survival seem lower than ever after their 3-0 loss away to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

However, should the Bundesliga Dino decide to search for solutions, they need look no further than their opponents, a team that has turned things around after being on the brink of relegation.

Eintracht Frankfurt spent the best part of the 2015/16 season in the Bundesliga's relegation areas. The club decided on a managerial change in March that season, appointing the relatively inexperienced Niko Kovac to his first role as a head coach in club football.

After stablizing the team and surviving the relegation playoffs, Eintracht turned to young players to get the club moving forwards. Most of Kovac's summer signings were hungry, hard-working youngsters that could fit into their coach's system of aggressive, high intensity play. 

And it played out well for the Eagles, with two seasons of constant progress, including two DFB Pokal finals in a row and the club now sitting on the brink of European qualification for the first time since 2013/14. Kovac's successful rebuilding job at Frankfurt has also earned him a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Same to happen at HSV? 

Whether they'll manage to miraculously avoid relegation or not, HSV can take note of the process that took place at Eintracht Frankfurt over the past two seasons, and early signs show they've already begun to notice.

Like Kovac, Hamburg coach Christian Titz possessed virtually no experience as head coach before taking over at HSV. Like Kovac, the 47-year-old has a distinctive tactical style, in his case one that relies mostly on possession and building up play from the flanks, with the goalkeeper virtually playing as a sweeper, positioning himself outside the box behind his defenders.

And the similarities do not end there. Titz, who led HSV's reserves to the Regionalliga Nord's top spot before being called in to coach the first team, has already proved he believes in giving chances to young players, even when the going gets tough. Players like Matti Steinmann and Tatsuya Ito have been given a real go in the first team, as well as Germany's U21 goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck, who had previously spent most of his time on the bench after moving to HSV from 2. Bundesliga side Kaiserslautern.

Despite both coaches' belief in young talent, both Titz and Kovac showed they know how to make use of players that were thought to be part of the past rather than the future. SGE's Kevin-Prince Boateng is a good example of that, as well as Lewis Holtby on the blue side of Hamburg.

The former Tottenham midfielder scored four goals in Titz's first six games in charge after scoring just one in the whole season before that. That improvement came after rumours suggesting his contract would not be extended beyond the end of this season as a result of his high wages.

Fußball 1 Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt Hamburger SV Titz (Imago/Jan Huebner)

Hamburg coach Christian Titz

Patience is key

For HSV to take the Frankfurt route, the Hamburg executives first need to do something that hasn't been done at Hamburg for a long, long time: Let their coach do his job without the threat of the axe hanging above his head at any given time. The instability that comes with appointing seven different coaches in just five years has to stop. Christian Titz needs to be allowed to complete what he's started this season, whatever the outcome of next week's final day relegation battle.

Frankfurt's journey from relegation candidates to probable European qualification is proof that the patient approach bears fruit.

DW recommends

Bundesliga Matchday 33: As it happened!

Defeats for Wolfsburg and Hamburg send the relegation battle to the final day, while Schalke finish second for the first time in eight seasons. Recap all the action from the penultimate weekend of Bundesliga action. (05.05.2018)  

Bayern Munich announce that Niko Kovac is to take over as coach at end of season

Bayern Munich have confirmed that the current Eintracht Frankfurt coach is to replace Jupp Heynckes, who is to retire at the end of the current campaign. Niko Kovac has spent the past two seasons in Frankfurt.   (13.04.2018)  

U21 Euros: Germany beat England on penalties to set up final with Spain

Germany have reached the Under-21 European Championship final, beating England 4-3 in a shootout after new Hamburg goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck saved the crucial spot-kick. Germany will face Spain in Friday's final. (27.06.2017)  

Hamburg show promise on Christian Titz's debut, but face enormous challenge

A young HSV team failed to capitalize on Mainz's defeat to Frankurt as Hertha Berlin came from behind to win 2-1 at the Volksparkstadion. But there were positives in the first half for new coach Christian Titz. (17.03.2018)  

Opinion: The kids are alright — Hamburg's youngsters show change is possible

Christian Titz has placed his trust in Hamburg's youngsters and the decision is already paying dividends. Whether it's enough to save HSV remains to be seen, but it shows that change is possible. (28.04.2018)  

Related content

Fußball 1. Bundesliga | VfL Wolfsburg vs Hamburger SV | Lewis Holtby Jubel

Bundesliga: Cologne relegated despite late drama, Hamburg two points from safety 28.04.2018

Cologne have been relegated from the Bundesliga for the sixth time in their history after a 3-2 defeat away at SC Freiburg. Elsewhere, Hamburg beat Wolfsburg to move them within two points of a miraculous escape.

Bundesliga VfL Wolfsburg - Fans

Crying Wolves: 'Chaos club' Wolfsburg on the brink of relegation again 03.05.2018

Two seasons ago, Wolfsburg beat Manchester United and Real Madrid in the Champions League, but now the Wolves are in another battle to preserve their Bundesliga status. With two games remaining, the club is in turmoil.

Fußball 1. Bundesliga | VfL Wolfsburg vs Hamburger SV | Jubel

Opinion: The kids are alright — Hamburg's youngsters show change is possible 28.04.2018

Christian Titz has placed his trust in Hamburg's youngsters and the decision is already paying dividends. Whether it's enough to save HSV remains to be seen, but it shows that change is possible.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 