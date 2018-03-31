Bundesliga Matchday 28 roundup

Schalke 2-0 Freiburg

(Caligiuri 63' pen, Burgstaller 73')

Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen

Schalke won their sixth straight Bundesliga game on Saturday, but the victory did not come without controversy.

Their first goal came from the spot, after Breel Embolo drew a foul from Freiburg defender Manuel Gulde. After Gulde and Nils Petersen pleaded their case to referee Tobias Stieler, Daniel Caligiuri converted the penalty to put Schalke ahead. Stieler then showed Petersen two yellows in quick succession before Freiburg coach Christian Streich was also sent off after a vehment demonstration of his displeasure.

With the man advantage, Schalke doubled their lead when Guido Burgstaller got behind the Freiburg defense and struck from the right side of the penalty area. The victory ensured that Bayern Munich will have to wait at least another week to clinch the title.

Hoffenheim were celebrating a lot on Saturday as they trounced cellar dwellers Cologne

Hoffenheim 6-0 Cologne

(Gnabry 22', 47', Uth 56', Rupp 61', Zuber 73')

Rhein Neckar Arena, Sinsheim

Cologne's survival hopes took a major blow after a disastrous display on Saturday. Serge Gnabry began the rout by wrongfooting defender Dominik Maroh before shifting the ball to his weaker left foot to give Hoffenheim the lead. He doubled it with a similar effort after the break.

Matters only got worse for Cologne thereafter. Maroh and Dominique Heintz collided while trying to intercept a Hoffenheim pass, leaving the ball far Mark Uth to score the third. Uth was involved in the next three goals as well: he set up Lukas Rupp after another Koziello turnover, finished off a cross from Nico Schulz and teed up Steven Zuber from the goal line to finish the day with two goals and two assists. Cologne remain bottom on 20 points with six matches to play.

Leverkusen 0-0 Augsburg

BayArena, Leverkusen

The home crowd jeered at fulltime as Leverkusen failed to dispatch Augsburg. Julian Brandt appeared to have put the home side ahead in the second half with an effort from outside the box after combining with Leon Bailey. However, VAR called the goal back after ruling Bailey offside in the build up. The result was a setback for Leverkusen, who are hoping to return to the Champions League.

Timo Werner (right) set up two goals for Leipzig

Hannover 2-3 Leipzig

(Sane 71', Fullkrüg 78' — Forsberg 16', Orban 54', Poulsen 77')

HDI Arena, Hanover

Hannover's losing streak now extends to five games as as Leipzig picked up their second win on the bounce, despite nearly throwing it away.

Timo Werner, fresh off Germany duty, helped put the visitors ahead early by assisting Emil Forsberg in a perfectly executed counter attack. Leipzig captain Willi Orban doubled his side's advantage, scoring from a free header after a short corner routine between Emil Forsberg and Naby Keita.

Hannover defender Salif Sane put the hosts on the scoreboard with 20 minutes to play, heading in a corner from Pirmin Schwegler. Sane's effort was quickly canceled out by another Leipzig break which saw Werner set up substitute Yusuf Poulsen.

Niclas Fullkrüg, another replacement, really got the home crowd believing in a comeback. He put the hosts back within one after finishing off a cross from Oliver Sorg, before appearing to have notched the equalizer. But the video assistant referee ruled that he was offside.

Stuttgart 1-1 Hamburg

(Ginczek 44' — Holtby 18')

Mohamed Gouaida receives a ball in the back of the head

For a moment, it appeared Hamburg were going to finally win their first game since the end of November. Lewis Holtby had finished off a deflected save from Stuttgart goalkeeper Ron Robert Zieler, who couldn't handle a Luca Waldschmidt effort. But Hamburg goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck made a similar error on a shot from Erik Thommy at the end of the first half, setting up an equalizer for Daniel Giniczek just before the break.

Hamburg failed to muster anything positive in the second half, and their winless streak extended to 15 games as a result.

Still to come...

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund (Saturday, 6:30 p.m. CET)

Hertha Berlin vs. Wolfsburg (Saturday, 8:30 p.m. CET)

Werder Bremen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. CET))

Mainz vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach (Sunday, 6:00 p.m. CET)