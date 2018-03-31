Bundesliga: Bayern Munich trounce Borussia Dortmund 6-0 in Klassiker

+++ Refresh the page for live updates. All times in Central European Time (CET) +++

Bayern Munich 6-0 Borussia Dortmund

(Lewandowski 5', 44', 86', Rodriguez 14', Müller 23', Ribery 45')

Bayern Munich have edged closer to their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title after trouncing Borussia Dortmund 6-0 on Saturday at the Allianz Arena.

The defending champions dominated the Black and Yellows from the opening whistle, putting five past the visitors before the halftime break. Robert Lewandowski, who played for Dortmund from 2010-2014, scored a hat trick against his former side, all three of his goals coming from inside the six-yard box.

The Polish striker got things started less than five minutes into the game, tapping in a cross from Thomas Müller. James Rodriguez doubled the hosts' lead less than 20 minutes later, finishing off a cross from David Alaba. Lewandowski, Rodriguez and Müller combined for Bayern's third, with Müller volleying in a cross from Rodriguez at the far post. Lewandowski and Franck Ribery added two more before the break, giving Bayern a 5-0 halftime lead.

Dortmund could not even muster a consolation goal in the second half, managing only two shots after the break. Lewandowski put more salt in the wound when he tapped in a Joshua Kimmich cross before fulltime.

The 6-0 loss was Borussia Dortmund's worst in 27 years as they failed to beat Bayern in all three attempts this season.

With the victory, Bayern increased their lead to 17 points above second-placed Schalke, which means they only have to beat Bavarian neighbor Augsburg next weekend to clinch the title.

As it happened...

90' — Fulltime

86' — GOAL! Robert Lewandowski completes his hat trick after tapping in a cross from Joshua Kimmich. Bayern Munich 6, Borussia Dortmund 0

81' — Maximilian Philipp finds himself one-on-one with Sven Ulreich, but the Bayern keeper disrupts the Dortmund winger's run in the final moment. Philipp fires a hopeful lob from the left side of the box and Rafinha chests it back to Ulreich to end the chance.

80' — Joshua Kimmich tries to thrust the ball ahead to Robert Lewandowski, but Manuel Akanji is there to intercept the long pass.

80' — Maximilian Philipp receives the ball from just outside the penalty area, but his shot flies wide right.

78' Dortmund substitution — Nuri Sahin replaces Mario Götze, a tactical substitution from Peter Stöger. Sahin joins Mahmoud Dahoud and Julian Weigl to form a midfield three for the rest of the game.

75' — Thomas Müller miss-hits a left-footed cross from the left wing out of play as his teammates began sprinting into the penalty area, slapping his hands together in frustration.

74' Dortmund substitution — Maximilian Philipp replaces Christian Pulisic, a straight change from Peter Stöger

69' Bayern substitution — Sebastian Rudy replaces Franck Ribery, a tactical substitution from Jupp Heynckes. Rudy slots next to Martinez in defensive midfield, while Thomas Müller slides to the left in place of Ribery.

67' — Despite slipping, Mario Götze hits the post with an effort from outside the penalty area. It was Dortmund's first shot in the second half.

65' Bayern substitution — Thiago replaces James Rodriguez, a straight change from Jupp Heynckes.

64' — Franck Ribery picks up a yellow card for shoving Julian Weigl

56' — Rafinha goes down at the edge of the penalty area after getting hit in the face with Julian Weigl's arm. Referee Bastian Dankert allows the play to continue, but Bayern eventually kick it out of bounds to allow Rafinha to get his bearings.

54' — Rafinha combines with Franck Ribery before unleashing a shot from outside the box, but his effort flies wide right.

52' — Mahmoud Dahoud hits Javi Martinez in the face while trying to win the ball outside of Bayern's penalty area. Referee Bastian Dankert decides not to show the Dortmund midfielder a yellow card.

46' Bayern substitution — Joshua Kimmich replaces David Alaba at halftime, a tactical substitution. Kimmich assumes the right back position, with Rafinha switching to the left flank.

46' Second half

45' Halftime

45' — GOAL! Franck Ribery intercepts a Julian Weigl pass, combines with Thomas Müller and chips the ball over Roman Bürki for Bayern's fifth goal in the first half. Bayern Munich 5, Borussia Dortmund 0

44' — GOAL! Franck Ribery dribbles around Lukasz Piszczek and takes the ball along the baseline. He deflects the ball over Roman Bürki, and Robert Lewandowski taps in the loose ball. Bayern Munich 4, Borussia Dortmund 0

43' — In trade mark style, Arjen Robben cuts in on from the right and unleashes a shot, but his shot slides wide right.

39' — André Schurrle gets a roar out of the Allianz Arena crowd after completely botching a pass while trying to switch the play.

35' — Robert Lewandowski intercepts the ball in midfield and breaks forward, but Manuel Akanji tackles the ball away before Lewandowski can get a shot off.

31' — Marcel Schmelzer puts a cross in from the left, but Mats Hummels calmly clears it away.

29' Dortmund substitution — Julian Weigl comes on for Gonzalo Castro, tacking his place in midfield.

23' — GOAL! Robert Lewandowski plays a through ball to James Rodriguez, who picks out Thomas Müller in the penalty area. Müller volleys the ball over the outstretched Roman Bürki to increase Bayern's lead. Bayern Munich 3, Borussia Dortmund 0

19' — Arjen Robben unleashes an effort from outside the box after combining with Thomas Müller, but the shot sails wide right.

14' — GOAL! David Alaba crosses a ball in from the left and James Rodriguez scores from just outside the six-yard box. Bayern Munich 2, Borussia Dortmund 0

11' — Mario Götze tries to play a through ball to Christian Pulisic inside the penalty area, but Mats Hummels clears the ball out for a corner. Javi Martinez heads away Lukasz Piszczek's ensuing corner.

9' — Goal disallowed! James Rodriguez flicks on a cross from Thomas Müller to Franck Ribery, who scores from inside the six-yard box. However, VAR rules Ribery offside.

5' — GOAL! Robert Lewandowski receives a through ball from Thomas Müller on a break and fires a shot on target. Video replays show that Lewandowski was offside when the ball came in, but the video assistant referee did not intervene. Bayern Munich 1, Borussia Dortmund 0

4' — Christian Pulisic breaks down the right and crosses the ball towards Michy Batshuayi. Batshuayi heads a shot towards goal, but Mats Hummels deflects the ball out of bounds. Bayern clears the ensuing corner only as far as Mario Götze, who fires a shot from outside the penalty area over the crossbar.

3' — Thomas Müller unleashes the first shot of the game. He uses a cheeky touch to get around Mahmoud Dahoud, but his volley flies wide.

1' Kickoff

18:17 — There'll be a few meetings of old friends today. Mats Hummels, Robert Lewandowski and Mario Götze all start against their old clubs.

18:10 — This evening's game will be the 98th Bundesliga meeting of these two giants. While we wait for kick off, it'll be worth your while having a look through this gallery of the fixture's defining moments.

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry 2015: Bayern dominate in vain The last German Cup clash between the two teams came in the semifinals in April 2015. Bayern dominated the match, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in the 74th minute to take it into extra time. Dortmund, who finished the game a man down after Kevin Kampl was given a second yellow card, won a dramatic penalty shootout.

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry 2013: All-German final at Wembley Bayern Munich took the prize in the most prestigious club game of them all. Arjen Robben scored the winner as Bayern beat Dortmund 2-1 in the Champions League final at Wembley in 2013.

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry 2013: On the way to the treble Robben also scored the winner as Bayern beat Dortmund 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the German Cup in 2013. Bayern would go on to win the competition, completing the treble.

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry 2012: Changing of the guard? But it was Dortmund who won the cup final the year before, beating Bayern 5-2 to complete the double. At the time, some thought this was a sign that BVB were about to take over from Bayern as Germany's top team. However, this impression didn't last for very long.

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry 2002: Clean sheet Jan Koller was actually a striker, but in November 2002, the Czech national team player was pressed into action between the sticks. Goalkeeper Jens Lehmann had been sent off after Dortmund had used up all of their subs. Koller kept a clean sheet, stopping a powerful shot from Michael Ballack. Depite his heroics, Bayern won 2-1.

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry 2002: Meeting of the minds The rivalry between the teams has often been heated. Munich's Brazilian striker Giovane Elber (left) was usually quite laid back. However, agent provocateur Jens Lehmann managed to get under even his skin. Just before this meeting of the minds, the Dortmund goalkeeper had knocked Elber on his backside.

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry 2001: Busy referee This April 2001 match was perhaps the most heated of all the battles between two clubs. Referee Hartmut Strampe sent off two Bayern players (Bixente Lizarazu, Stefan Effenberg) and one of their Dortmund opponents (Evanilson) while issuing a total of 13 yellow cards. Between all the fouling that went on, Roque Santa Cruz and Fredi Bobic each managed to score to make it a 1-1 at the end of the 90.

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry 1999: Kung fu No, this isn't Jackie Chan, but Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn. In this match in April 1999, "King Kahn" seemed to be close to losing it as he charged way beyond his penalty area and lunged at Dortmund striker Stéphane Chapisat with an outstretched right leg. Chapuisat managed to get out of the way in the nick of time and lived to tell the tale.

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry 1997: Cry me a river! Dortmund's Andreas Möller was another guy who was good at getting under an opponent's skin - sometimes with theatrical swan dives. In this 1997 contest, Bayern's Lothar Matthäus seemed to think he was simply a crybaby.

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry 1986: How could he miss? In August of 1986 Dortmund striker Frank Mill walked around Bayern keeper Jean-Marie Pfaff for what looked to be a certain goal. It remains a mystery to this day how he managed to miss the open goal, but he put his close-range shot off the post in a game that ended 2-2.

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: A decades-old rivalry 1971: Müller-fueled blowout Gerd "Der Bomber" Müller (second from left) helped lay a beating on Dortmund in November 1971, scoring four goals as Bayern won 11-1. This remains Bayern's highest margin of victory in any Bundesliga game. Author: Joscha Weber, Stefan Nestler, Chuck Penfold



18:00 — Schalke's 2-0 win over Freiburg earlier on means Bayern Munich's players won't be covering Jupp Heynckes in beer this evening, but this is still a game to get the pulses racing.

Contrary to some opinion, Heynckes names something close to his strongest side, despite the Champions League trip to Sevilla looming large on Tuesday. Dortmund, who are without the injured Marco Reus, select Andre Schürrle, Christian Pulisic and Mario Götze behind Michy Batshuayi.