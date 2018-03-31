 Bundesliga Bulletin: Der Klassiker no contest, Serge Gnabry shines | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 01.04.2018
Sports

Bundesliga Bulletin: Der Klassiker no contest, Serge Gnabry shines

Bayern Munich's demolition of Dortmund wasn't the only 6-0 win of the Bundesliga weekend, and the other one also owed something to the champions. We also saw the strangest of sendings off and another goalkeeping howler.

Fußball | Bundesliga 25.Spieltag | FC Augsburg - Hoffenheim (Getty Images/Bongarts/S. Widmann)

Good week for: Robert Lewandowski, Schalke, Serge Gnabry, Florian Kohfeldt

Bad week for: Peter Stöger, Cologne, Nils Petersen, Leverkusen's European hopes, Lukas Hradecky

The Lowdown

- When tennis players lose a set to love, they're said to be 'bageled'. Two of Germany's most storied teams suffered that particular ignomony on Saturday, when Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim dished up 6-0 beatings to Borussia Dortmund and Cologne. Game, set and match.

Read more: This edition of Der Klassiker was no classic

Bayern Munich hammer Dortmund 6-0 with Lewandowski hat-trick 

- If that wasn't bad enough for Cologne fans, the day got even worse when one of their flags was stolen from the front of the away end - considered a humiliation in ultra circles. The flag was stolen by rival Borussia Mönchengladbach ultras who had positioned themselves next to the Cologne end and was an act of revenge after Cologne fans stole one of their flags at the Rhine Derby back in January.

- Hoffenheim's improved form was emphasized with that big win but among the joy, Julian Nagelsmann must be a bit concerned that two of Saturday's star men won't be with him next season. Serge Gnabry and Mark Uth got four goals and two assists between them but Gnabry will return to Bayern after his loan period and Uth has agreed a free transfer to Schalke. Another rebuilding job for the young coach, if he decides to stick around.

- Lukas Hradecky continued the Bundesliga's recent run of goalkeeping gaffes with an utterly baffling blunder on Sunday that cost his team a point. The Eintracht Frankfurt keeper allowed a looping header from a teammate to slip through his hands under no pressure, handing in-form Werder Bremen a 2-1 win. Bremen have now taken 13 points from the last 15 and are now closer to the Champions League spots than relegation.

Fußball Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Eigentor 2:1 (Imago/Nordphoto/Ewert)

Lukas Hradecky's mistake cost Eintracht Frankfurt dearly

- Hamburg enjoyed the unfamiliar sensation of winning, for 26 minutes, before limping to a 1-1 draw with Stuttgart. They are now winless in 15, their longest such run in their Bundesliga history, which is likely to end - at least temporarily - sometime in the next few weeks.

The Stats

- Wolfsburg's goalless draw in Berlin on Saturday night means they haven't scored in three consecutive games for the first time in more than six years. They've scored just two in Bruno Labaddia's five games in charge and are yet to record a win under their new boss. They also have the most draws (14) of all the teams in the league.

- Bayern's resounding victory over Dortmund was the club's 1800th Bundesliga game and 900th at home in the competition.

- Schalke broke their club record for consecutive league wins with their 2-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday. They have now won six in a row.

The Quotes

"If you concede one or two at the Allianz Arena you might be in for a thrashing. We eased off a bit in the second half." Thomas Müller suggests Dortmund were lucky to get away with six.

"They played cat and mouse with us." Borussia Dortmund captain Marcel Schmelzer's latest mea culpa.

"In the end, we were lucky that Bayern have a big game in the week and have escaped with one and a half black eyes." Peter Stöger is thankful for small mercies.

"Nils Petersen hadn't seen the first yellow card; he's not got eyes in the back of his head. But I'm not allowed to say anything. It's unbelievable." Freiburg coach Christian Streich on the strange dismissal of Nils Petersen (see 'The Weird' below).

"It's the first time this season that a decision against us has been withdrawn after VAR. That makes it about 1-10." RB Leipzig head coach Ralph Hasenhüttl on Hannover's third goal that was disallowed due to a controversial offside.

The News

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Sky on Saturday that the club will have a new coach in place "by the end of April" and it will be a German speaker. Thomas Tuchel is out of the frame, according to Rummenigge, who says the former Dortmund coach has agreed terms with another club, thought to be Paris Saint-Germain. 

The Weird

Freiburg skipper Nils Petersen lost his rag at the decision to award Schalke the penalty that broke the deadlock on Saturday and probably would have expected a yellow card to come his way. It did, but Petersen didn't notice, primarily because the referee showed it to his back. The striker continued to remonstrate and, much to his surprise, was then shown a second yellow and dismissed - without knowing where the first came from. As he departed, his boss, Christian Streich took up the fight and had to be restrained from approaching the official before being sent off himself. 

  • Deutschland Bayern München gegen Borussia Dortmund (Reuters/M. Dalder)

    Bundesliga Matchday 28 in pictures

    Unstoppable

    Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski and Franck Ribery (from left to right) had a lot to celebrate as Bayern Munich trounced Borussia Dortmund 6-0 in the Klassiker. The win put the Bavarians a victory away from securing their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title.

  • Fußball Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Eigentor 2:1 (Imago/Nordphoto/Ewert)

    Bundesliga Matchday 28 in pictures

    Hradecky howler

    This is the moment Eintracht Frankfurt's hard earned away point slipped through Lukas Hradecky's hands. Under no pressure, the keeper somehow managed to drop a gentle looping header back from his own defender in to his net and settle an engaging contest 2-1 in Werder Bremen's favor.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach - Mainz 05 (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Frey)

    Bundesliga Matchday 28 in pictures

    It's the hope that kills you

    Mainz's Alexander Hack (42) thought his second half header had bounced off the bar and in but he was denied the deadlock-breaker by the referee, who correctly ruled that Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer had scrambled the ball off the goalline.

  • Bundesliga VfB Stuttgart - Hamburger SV (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Maurer)

    Bundesliga Matchday 28 in pictures

    Smoke screen

    Hamburg's game against Stuttgart was delayed after the HSV fans ignited some blue pyrotechnics right before kickoff. The smoke screen didn't work for Hamburg, as the cellar dwellers drew with Stuttgart 1-1, extending their winless run to 15 games.

  • Bundesliga Hertha BSC - VfL Wolfsburg Pyrotechnik (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kuppert)

    Bundesliga Matchday 28 in pictures

    Smoke screen, mark 2

    There was also a delay in Saturday's late match as fans also got the pyrotechnics out in Hertha Berlin's clash with Wolfsburg. There was nothing even approaching fireworks on the field. It finished 0-0.

  • Bundesliga Hannover 96 - RB Leipzig (Bundesliga Hannover 96 - RB Leipzig)

    Bundesliga Matchday 28 in pictures

    Successful team-up

    Bruma (left), Emil Forsberg (center) and Timo Werner (right) were all smiles after executing a perfect counter attack to give Leipzig an early 1-0 advantage in Hannover. Leipzig went on to win 3-2, a result that brought them closer to Champions League place.

  • Daniel Caligiuri penalty (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

    Bundesliga Matchday 28 in pictures

    Spot on

    Daniel Caligiuri (right) helped Schalke collect their sixth win on the bounce. He put the Royal Blues ahead of Freiburg in the second half, converting a penalty in Schalke 2-0 win.

  • Bundesliga Bayer 04 Leverkusen - FC Augsburg (imago/J. Huebner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 28 in pictures

    Aerial duel

    Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah (above) and Augsburg's Caiuby (below) challenge for a header in what was a physical afternoon in BayArena on Saturday. Leverkusen and Augsburg wound up splitting the points in a 0-0 result.

  • Bundesliga TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. FC Köln Gnabry Tor (picture-alliance/Pressefoto Baumann)

    Bundesliga Matchday 28 in pictures

    Wonderful weak foot

    Saturday was some day for Serge Gnabry (right). The German forward used his dribbling skills to baffle Dominik Maroh (left) before finishing with his weaker left foot, giving Hoffenheim an early 1-0 lead. He added a second after the break, as Hoffenheim beat Cologne 6-0.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


