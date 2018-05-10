 Brexit Diaries 35: Theresa May begs for the UK′s trust | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 15.05.2018
Europe

Brexit Diaries 35: Theresa May begs for the UK's trust

Theresa May wants the rest of the British public to put on her rose-colored Brexit glasses. Meanwhile, the prime minister has missed another chance to fire Boris Johnson and the UK has been left out of the Galileo fun.

The Brexit Diaries.en

It is true that nobody forced Theresa May to take her job. But still one might feel a touch of pity for the prime minister and her desperate plea for trust in the Sunday Times. She described her mission in the Brexit negotiations, at the heart of which was taking back control — of borders, money, legislation, farming and fishing, taxes, trade, and life as such. Without of course disrupting the Northern Ireland peace process, the supply chains between the European Union and Britain, and economic growth, as well as tolerance, diversity and innovation in the UK.

Never mind that a recent UN report noted a rise in racism and nationalism in the UK after the Brexit referendum. May promised nothing but sweetness and light after Brexit and wants to deliver the best of all worlds: "I will not let you down."

The lady doth protest too much. And why on earth does she again promise things she cannot possibly deliver? May cannot achieve frictionless trade across borders and leave the EU customs union, do her own trade deals worldwide and not have a border between Northern Ireland and Ireland and/or the rest of the UK. This is logically not possible. Somewhere there will be the EU's future exterior border after Britain has left the bloc. And no amount of blue sky thinking and desperate pleading can change that fact.

Brussels EU summit | Macron, May and Merkel (picture alliance/AP Photo/F. Lenoir)

Time is running out for May to reach a favorable Brexit deal with her European colleagues

Still negotiating with itself

Negotiators in Brussels are twiddling their thumbs, leaving chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier free to travel to Ireland while May's Cabinet in London still can't get its act together. With a majority of one, ministers rejected the PM's plan for a "customs partnership" with the EU. It's a complicated model where the UK would collect tariffs for the EU and maintain some regulation in order to prevent border checks. Brexiteers are calling foul and want "Max Fac" instead, a technological solution that does not yet exist and may never be feasible.

May retaliated by dividing her cabinet into two working groups tasked with creating a solution. This left ministers free to speculate in the media about treason in the other camp — going aginst the will of the people and so on. Never mind that the EU has turned down both of these variants for the future of the customs union as unworkable — London continues to furiously negotiate with itself. Brussels can do nothing but wait.

Another chance missed to fire Boris

Among all the Brexiteers rejecting May's proposal, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was the most strident. "If you have the new customs partnership, you have a crazy system whereby you end up collecting the tariffs on behalf of the EU at the UK frontier," he explained. The PM's plans were not only crazy but also "unacceptable."

NATO summit in Brussels (picture-alliance/AP/V. Mayo)

Boris Johnson's diplomatic efforts, including his overtures to the current US government, have not always been successful

This is certainly not the first transgression by Boris, but it should have been the last. It was another brilliant chance for May to fire the man, who is a chaotic diplomat and a divisive Brexiteer. But for reasons unknown she let it pass again, be it from weakness, secret fondness or sheer lack of political capability. And so Boris can continue to wreak havoc at home and on the international stage. A country gets the government it deserves, as the 18th century French diplomat and philosopher Joseph de Maistre said.

Meet Her Majesty, Mr. Erdogan

Global Britain after Brexit as promised by May in her Sunday sermon was to be observed in action this Tuesday in London. And alas, it had the face of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish president was received by the Queen and given ample opportunity to promote himself for the upcoming elections as a big player on the international stage. He criticized the US and the "bleak" global outlook of a collapsing world order, called the EU accession process "overly politicized" and spent most of his time in London seeking trade ties with Britain after Brexit. The UK was a "valuable and reliable" strategic ally, he said.

Read more: Young Europeans believe in the EU, fear Donald Trump

If you repel your closest friends and neighbors and the largest economic bloc on earth, it's largely tin-pot dictators and self-styled autocrats you are left with. Never mind that Erdogan has thrown thousands of journalists, opposition politicians, dissidents and human rights activists in jail. Who can deal with details like that when future trade for global Britain is at stake.

London presser Erdogan May (Reuters)

In Erdogan, May perhaps has a new post-Brexit friend

We are not kicking you out, you are leaving us

As with other EU programs and agencies, the British government was totally surprised to hear that with Brexit it would stop participating in Galileo. The EU's global positioning satellite system is supposed to make Europe independent from US-controlled GPS. The first bout of anger came when British firms were not invited to the next round of Galileo contracts, even though the UK had been at the heart of the project from the very beginning. "EU Commission is excluding us," ran the angry headlines.

The next round of fury emerged when EU officials noted that the UK would probably not be included in shared secret information related to Galileo. This is endangering our security, media and government figures fumed. How can they dare to kick us out? And London retaliated by prohibiting UK companies from bidding further on Galileo contracts, even if they were invited.

Now EU negotiator Barnier has set the record straight: "We are not kicking the UK out of Galileo. The UK has decided unilaterally and autonomously to withdraw from the EU. This implies leaving its programs as well." And the same holds true for the European City of Culture, Open Skies, the EU Medicines Agency, the Horizon 2020 Science program and everything else. The UK is unilaterally leaving and therefore will not be part of any EU plan, program or agency any more. This holds true until new agreements have been made. But we have not reached that point yet. They still have to agree on the terms of the divorce.

  • Hard and soft boiled eggs (picture-alliance/dpa/R.Vieira/W.Rothermel)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    Hard or soft options

    It's essentially a choice of a harder or softer Brexit. Harder prioritizes border control over trade. UK firms would pay tariffs to do business in the EU, and vice versa. The softest Brexit would see access to the single market, or at least a customs union, maintained. That would require concessions — including the payment of a hefty "divorce bill" — to which the UK has provisionally agreed.

  • People jumping off a cliff (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    A leap into the unknown

    Businesses have expressed concern about a "cliff edge" scenario, where Britain leaves the EU with no deal. Even if an agreement is reached at the EU bloc level, the worry is that it could be rejected at the last minute. Each of the 27 remaining countries must ratify the arrangements, and any might reject them. That could mean chaos for businesses and individuals.

  • Thumbs down and EU flag

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    No deal - better than a bad deal?

    If there is no agreement at all, a fully sovereign UK would be free to strike new trade deals and need not make concessions on the rights of EU citizens living in the UK or pay the financial settlement of outstanding liabilities. However, trade would be crippled. UK citizens in other parts of the EU would be at the mercy of host governments. There would also be a hard EU-UK border in Ireland.

  • A ring and scissors (Fotolia/Jens Klingebiel)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    Divorce-only deal

    The EU and the UK could reach a deal on Britain's exiting the bloc without an agreement on future relations. This scenario would still be a very hard Brexit, but would at least demonstrate a degree of mutual understanding. Trade agreements would be conducted, on an interim basis, on World Trade Organization rules.

  • Maple leaves (picture-alliance/All Canada Photos/L. Staples)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    Limited arrangement, like with Canada

    Most trade tariffs on exported goods are lifted, except for "sensitive" food items like eggs and poultry. However, exporters would have to show their products are genuinely "made in Britain" so the UK does not become a "back door" for global goods to enter the EU. Services could be hit more. The City of London would lose access to the passporting system its lucrative financial business relies on.

  • Swiss Cheese (picture-alliance/Anka Agency International)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    Bespoke deal: Swiss model

    Under the Swiss model, the UK would have single market access for goods and services while retaining most aspects of national sovereignty. Switzerland, unlike other members of the European Free Trade Area (EFTA), did not join the European Economic Area (EEA) and was not automatically obliged to adopt freedom of movement. Under a bilateral deal, it agreed to do so but is still dragging its feet.

  • Flash-Galerie Frauen-Fußball-WM 2011 Australien - Norwegen (dapd)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    The Norway way

    As part of the European Economic Area, Norway has accepted freedom of movement – something that no Brexit-supporting UK government would be likely to do. Norway still has to obey many EU rules and is obliged to make a financial contribution to the bloc while having no voting rights. Some see this as the worst of both worlds.

  • Trucks lined up near Dover (Reuters/N. Hall)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    A Turkey-style customs union

    Turkey is the only major country to have a customs union with the EU, as part of a bilateral agreement. Under such an arrangement, the UK would not be allowed to negotiate trade deals outside the EU, instead having the bloc negotiate on its behalf. Many Brexiteers would be unwilling to accept this. It would, however, help minimize disruption at ports and, crucially, at the Irish border.

  • UK - Protests against Brexit (Getty Images/AFP/O. Scarff)

    Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down

    No deal, no Brexit?

    EU President Donald Tusk says the outcome of the talks depends on Britain, citing a good deal, bad deal or "no Brexit" as possible options. However, with both of the UK's major political parties – the Conservatives and Labour – committed to going ahead with Brexit, that looks unlikely.

    Author: Richard Connor


