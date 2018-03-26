 Brazilian sports journalists denounce harassment at work | News | DW | 28.03.2018
News

Brazilian sports journalists denounce harassment at work

Fifty-two female sports journalists launched a hashtag to gather reports of aggressive incidents, harassment and prejudice they have suffered both in newsrooms and on the pitch. The movement is already gaining traction.

Screenshot of #DeixaElaTrabalhar (#LetHerWork) anti-sexual harassment campaign (YouTube/#DeixaElaTrabalhar)

The #MeToo movement has had repercussions in numerous industries, and journalism is no exception. This week a group of female reporters in Brazil launched the hashtag #DeixaElaTrabalhar ("Let her work") on social networks to denounce cases of harassment, disrespect and violence that they have suffered while simply carrying out their job: sports journalism. The English hashtag #LetHerWork has now also been launched in solidarity.

The campaign began with a video in which presenters, advisors and journalists spoke out about the violence and harassment they had suffered at work, and demanded respect from both the public and colleagues. The video was first shown on Sunday at a football match at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium — to an audience of 79,000 spectators. It has meanwhile gone viral on social media.

Read more: The news media has a woman problem

Screenshot of journalist Bruna Dealtry being harassed by an athlete (Instagram/brunadealtry)

Journalist Bruna Dealtry was harassed by a fan on camera

'It happened to me'

Journalist Bruna Dealtry of the Esporte Interativo channel was the first to appear in the video. "It happened to me," says the reporter, referring to the sexual harassment that occurred on March 13 when a Vasco do Gama fan tried to forcibly kiss her during a live broadcast in Rio de Janeiro.

One day before that incident, radio reporter Renata de Medeiros was physically and verbally assaulted by an Internacional supporter while she covered a match. The cases sparked discussions about machismo faced by female professionals in the sports industry.

Read also: France drafts sexual violence, abuse and harassment prevention bill
Watch video 02:11

Don't Call Me Bossy: Sexism

Read more'An avalanche of changes' will follow #MeToo, says Berlinale director

#LetHerWork

The result was the #LetHerWork campaign, signed by 52 journalists. Several other well-known Brazilian journalists including Fernanda Gentil and Carol Barcellos appear in the video.

On the day of the campaign's launch Kelly Costa, a reporter for the Brazilian media giant RBS, was verbally assaulted by a supporter while covering the semifinals of the Campeonato Gaucho series. That same day, Kelly appeared on the channel SporTV to call for respect and reinforce the #LetHerWork campaign. 

Double standards in newsrooms

In addition to living with machismo and aggression on the part of the fans, the Brazilian journalists report that they are also often discriminated against in sports newsrooms.

They say they are challenged all the time at work, are "professionally" evaluated on the way they dress, publicly cursed and harassed on social networks.

In recent years, several young professionals have teamed up to work in an environment removed from gender bias in sports journalism, on and off the court.

The website Dibradoras, formed by four women journalists, is one of them. The professionals not only address the topic of women journalists in the sports world, but also offer more space and publicity to women athletes and teams. Dibradoras declares that its mission is "to seek out women's points of view and roles in contemporary sport."

Women still face legal discrimination in 155 countries

Millions in Spain stage International Women's Day strike
Watch video 01:43

Women fight sexual abuse at Carnival in Brazil

Breaking the silence

Even before the current denunciations, other campaigns had already appeared on the internet to break the silence on machismo in Brazilian journalism in general.

In 2016, the campaign Journalists Against Harassment was launched to denounce machismo in newsrooms; the campaign became a collective of women journalists. Currently the initiative's Facebook counts more than 22,000 supporters and has gathered several complaints.

In a survey run by Abraji and released at the beginning of the year, 64 percent of the journalists who answered the questionnaire said they had suffered abuse of power or authority from bosses or sources, 83.6 percent had suffered some type of psychological violence in newsrooms and 46 percent pointed out that the companies where they work do not have internal channels to receive harassment and gender discrimination complaints.

  • Internationaler Frauentag - Frauen in typischen Männerberufen Weltweit (Reuters/O. Rivas )

    Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange

    "Machismo still persists"

    This year's Women's Day is calling on people to #BeBoldForChange and push for a more gender-inclusive working world. For example, Yolaina Talavera from Managua, Nicaragua who works as a firefighter says: "In my early days as a firefighter, men thought that I wouldn't last long in the job due to the hard training. However, I showed them that I am able to take on tasks at the same level."

  • Internationaler Frauentag - Frauen in typischen Männerberufen Weltweit (Reuters/M. Hamed)

    Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange

    "Believe in your skills"

    Khawla Sheikh is a plumber in Amman, Jordan. She gives training courses in plumbing to other women out of her basement. "Housewives are more comfortable to have a woman plumber in their house in the absence of their husbands," said Sheikh. "To tackle gender inequality, I think that all operating sectors must provide equal opportunities for men and women in all fields."

  • Internationaler Frauentag - Frauen in typischen Männerberufen Weltweit (Reuters/R. Duvignau)

    Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange

    "Women raise the boys"

    Posing on her boat in Southwestern France, oyster farmer Valerie Perron says that gender-equal attitudes must be instilled early. "It is up to us to change attitudes by raising the boys at their youngest age in a spirit of parity and equality with the woman. We must change the mentalities of early childhood education. A boy can play with dolls and a little girl with small cars."

  • Internationaler Frauentag - Frauen in typischen Männerberufen Weltweit (Reuters/E. De Castro)

    Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange

    "I'm better than men!"

    Filipina Ocol, a backhoe operator, poses in Tubay, southern Philippines. The mother of three is confident in her abilities: "There are a few female workers that can drive big trucks and backhoes. If men can do it, why can't women do it? I'm better than the men, they can only drive trucks here but I can drive both!"

  • Internationaler Frauentag - Frauen in typischen Männerberufen Weltweit (Reuters/J. Lee)

    Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange

    "Gender inequality happens"

    Deng Qiyan is a decorator at contraction sites in Beijing, China. She has a very down-to-earth approach: "Sometimes gender inequality happens. But we cannot do anything about that. After all, you have to digest all those unhappy things and carry on," the mother of three says.

  • Internationaler Frauentag - Frauen in typischen Männerberufen Weltweit (Reuters/O. Orsal)

    Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange

    "Inequality starts in our minds"

    In Istanbul, Turkey, Serpil Cigdem works as a train driver. She reports: "When I applied for a job 23 years ago as a driver, I was told that it is a profession for men. I knew that during the written examination even if I got the same results as a male candidate, he would have got the job. That's why I worked hard to pass the exam with a better result than the male candidates."

  • Internationaler Frauentag - Frauen in typischen Männerberufen Weltweit (Reuters/D. Mdzinarishvili)

    Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange

    "Society has changed"

    Ekaterine Kvlividze, a military captain, stands in front of a Georgian Air Force UH-1H helicopter in Tbilisi, Georgia. She joined the Georgian Air Force in 2007. "There were some difficulties in the beginning, I experienced some irony, cynicism. I felt they did not appreciate me. But, thank God, during the last 10 years society has changed and nowadays a woman pilot is a normal thing."

  • Internationaler Frauentag - Frauen in typischen Männerberufen Weltweit (Reuters/S. Vera)

    Women at work worldwide - #BeBoldForChange

    "Women are tested every day"

    Paloma Granero floats inside the wind tunnel at Windobona indoor skydiving in Madrid, Spain. Granero is a skydiving instructor. "Men don't have to prove themselves like we do. The instruction jobs still go mostly to men, whereas the administrative jobs go mostly to women."

    Author: Nadine Berghausen


Audios and videos on the topic

Women fight sexual abuse at Carnival in Brazil  

Don't Call Me Bossy: Sexism  

