 France drafts sexual violence, abuse and harassment prevention bill | News | DW | 21.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

France drafts sexual violence, abuse and harassment prevention bill

French Gender Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa has presented a bill to combat sexual violence and harassment. The legislation includes groundbreaking changes to laws regarding the age of consent and street harassment.

Women hold placards at a sexual violence protest in France (Getty Images/AFP/F. Pennant)

France presented a bill against sexual harassment and abuse on Wednesday, with measures including a law that states people under 15 years of age cannot consent to sex and fines for sexual street harassment.

The legislation, which still needs to be approved by the parliament, will also extend the age limit for reporting underage rape and redefine sexual and moral harassment to better cover online offenses.

Read more: Opinion: Harvey Weinstein's Hollywood is everywhere

President Emmanuel Macron has said the bill is meant to ensure "women are not afraid to be outside," following a flood of sexual assault allegations brought to light through the #MeToo movement.
Watch video 01:38

France: Initiative to address violence against women

Age of consent altered

The new legislation states that minors below the age of 15 cannot consent to sex with an adult. Schiappa said this measure would facilitate rape prosecutions.

Sexual acts with someone below the age of 15 are illegal under French law. However, as the law now stands, in order to charge an offender with rape, it must be proven that the sexual encounter was forced.

Read more: Opinion: Why 2018 is the year of the woman

The introduction of the new bill was heavily influenced by two landmark cases that shocked France, involving adult men who allegedly had sex with 11-year-old girls.

The new legislation will see the prison sentence for rape involving penetration increased to 10 years, compared to the current five, French newspaper Le Monde reported. 

Street harassment fines

The proposed law provides for on-the-spot fines for sexual harassment on the street, ranging from €90 to €750 ($110 to $920).

Fines could be even higher for repeat offenders or in the event of aggravating circumstances.

Read more: Opinion: Tougher enforcement needed – not tougher laws

"The idea is that it is high enough to be a deterrent but also that we could be sure the harasser can pay it immediately, so that the law can be efficient," the gender equality minister said in a Facebook Live session.

Schiappa has said street harassment included situations such as repeatedly asking a woman for her phone number when she has made it clear she is not interested.

  • Ashley Judd (Getty Images/AFP/J. Samad)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Ashley Judd

    In 1997, upcomer Ashley Judd was invited to meet star-maker Harvey Weinstein at an LA hotel, whereupon he tried to coerce her into bed. Judd escaped but refused to be silenced. Many in Hollywood then said the producer's sexual misconduct was an "open secret." "There wasn't a place for us to report these experiences," said Judd, the first to call out Weinstein in the New York Times in October.

  • Rose McGowan (picture-alliance/empics/The Canadian Press/AP/Invision/R. Shotwell)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Rose McGowan

    When actor Rose McGowan first told people that Harvey Weinstein had raped her, she says some in Hollywood threatened to end her career. "They threatened [me] with being blacklisted. I was blacklisted after I was raped, because I got raped, because I said something," she said in a January interview first published in the Observer. But that didn't stop her from later speaking out.

  • USA Taylor Swift (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Szenes)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Taylor Swift

    When Taylor Swift alleged that Denver radio DJ David Mueller reached under her skirt and groped her, he took her to court after it lead to his firing. "I'm not going to let you or your client make me feel in any way that this is my fault," she told his lawyer. Swift also told Time magazine that if Mueller was "brazen enough to assault me... imagine what he might do to a vulnerable, young artist."

  • Actress Selma Blair (picture-alliance/AP Images/J. Strauss)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Selma Blair

    Blair claims that writer/director James Toback invited her to his room and asked her to remove her clothing while she read a script before asking her for sex. When she refused, he blocked her way and masturbated against her leg. He then threatened to kill her if she dared to talk. "I didn't want to speak up because, it sounds crazy but, even until now, I have been scared for my life," said Blair.

  • Alyssa Milano (Getty Images/D. Kambouris)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Alyssa Milano

    "Me Too" was first used in 2006 by gender equality activist Tarana Burke as a rallying cry for young sexual harassment and assault survivors. Actor Alyssa Milano was sent a screenshot of the phrase in October and later tweeted: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." She woke to find that over 30,000 people had used #MeToo and burst into tears.

  • Wendy Walsh (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. McCartney)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Wendy Walsh

    After Bill O'Reilly and Fox News spent millions on lawyers to settle, and silence, sexual harassment claims, Wendy Walsh, a psychologist and Fox contributor spoke out about O'Reilly after initial reluctance for fear of retaliation. "I felt it was my duty," Walsh told Time, "as a mother of daughters, as an act of love for women everywhere and the women who are silenced, to be brave."

  • Megyn Kelly (Getty Images/K. Winter)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Megyn Kelly

    TV news anchor Megyn Kelly has accused Fox host Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment. "What if we did complain?" she said to Time, "if we spoke our truth in our strongest voices? What if that worked to change reality right now?" Perhaps that change has already started to come. "I always thought maybe things could change for my daughter," said Kelly. "I never thought things could change for me."

  • Susan Fowler (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Van Tine)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Susan Fowler

    An Uber engineer, Fowler felt powerless with "a harasser in the White House" and decided to out sexual harassers at Uber in a blog post. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was subsequently forced to resign and 20-odd employees were fired. "There's something really empowering about standing up for what's right," said Fowler, who has been described as a whistle-blower — which she calls "a badge of honor."

  • Terry Crews (picture-alliance/AP Images/Invision/J. Strauss)

    Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

    Terry Crews

    The actor and former American football star is one of a number of men who have said "me too." Crews has taken out a sexual assault lawsuit against talent agent Adam Venit, who he accuses of groping him at a party in Hollywood in February 2016. Also among Time's Silence Breakers is actor Blaise Godbe Lipman, who's accused talent agent Tyler Grasham of sexually assaulting him when he was a teenager.

    Author: Stuart Braun


Read more: How do you fight back against online harassment in Germany?

More time to file rape complaints

Underage rape victims will have until the age of 48 to file a rape complaint, an increase of 10 years from the current deadline of 38.

The push to extend the age deadline gained momentum after French television and radio presenter Flavie Flament accused controversial British photographer David Hamilton of raping her when she was 13 years old.

France's statute of limitations protected Hamilton from prosecution as Flament was 42 when she came forward. Hamilton died just weeks after the allegations came out at the age of 83, in a suspected suicide.

A new definition for sexual and moral harassment

The bill states that sexual and moral harassment offenses are defined "where such words or conduct are imposed on the same victim in a concerted manner," Le Monde reported. 

This definition has been used in an attempt to crackdown on coordinated attacks conducted online, whose authors are currently able to avoid prosecution because they have not acted repeatedly.

Read more: Ten years of online harassment - documented

"We want to put an end to this group cyber-harassment by making clear that every single person that is taking part will have to answer for it, even if they just sent a few tweets," Schiappa said on Tuesday.

Under the new laws, sexual harassment and moral harassment will be punishable by three and two years' jail time respectively, according to Le Monde.

DW recommends

Opinion: Go ahead, blame the victims

Following dozens of sexual assaults in Cologne, women are now advised to keep their distance. That amounts to holding them responsible, says DW's Dana Regev, and is the wrong approach. (06.01.2016)  

Ten years of online harassment - documented

For many women, receiving harassing messages online is business as usual. But one musician decided to do something about it and documented 10 years of abusive content she had received online. Here is the result. (24.10.2015)  

Opinion: Tougher enforcement needed – not tougher laws

Ever since a large number of women were sexually harassed and robbed on New Year's Eve in Cologne, a debate on tougher laws has been raging in Germany. But, writes Johannes Beck, better enforcement would suffice. (15.01.2016)  

How people are saying #MeToo around the world

Thousands of social media users have been breaking the silence around the culture of sexual abuse, with international versions of the #MeToo hashtag going one step further. Here are some of the celebrities who reacted. (17.10.2017)  

How do you fight back against online harassment in Germany?

German journalist Richard Gutjahr has long been fighting back against the online harassment directed at him and his family. Now there are new anti-abuse laws and internet support groups backing him. (19.01.2018)  

Opinion: Harvey Weinstein's Hollywood is everywhere

The allegation that the Hollywood mogul sexually assaulted numerous women should come as no surprise, says feminist Anne Wizorek. And yet, the fact that it does testifies to the silent prevalence of everyday sexism. (15.10.2017)  

Sexual harassment: France plans on-the-spot fines

France is to introduce a law against harassment of women in the street. It comes as millions of women share their experiences of harassment in an online campaign that arose from the scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein. (16.10.2017)  

Controversial British photographer David Hamilton found dead

The 83-year-old was found by a neighbor in his Paris apartment. A book accusing him of rape was released just weeks before. (26.11.2016)  

Opinion: Why 2018 is the year of the woman

#MeToo has sparked a heated debate that runs the gamut: from Oprah Winfrey's appeal for women's rights to Catherine Deneuve's admonition to moderation. Finally, a debate about sexism, says DW's Susanne Lenz-Gleissner. (10.01.2018)  

France to present first statutory rape law

The proposed law comes after two cases of adult men who had sex with 11-year-old girls shocked France. Currently, sex acts with someone under 15 years of age are illegal but it must be proved that they were forced. (06.03.2018)  

Catherine Deneuve's attack on #MeToo sparks fury

"Apologists for rape"? Harvey Weinstein victim Asia Argento and women rights' activists in France and around the world have excoriated French star Catherine Deneuve and co-signatories of a letter criticizing #MeToo. (10.01.2018)  

Catherine Deneuve and 100 French women denounce #MeToo 'puritanism'

French star Catherine Deneuve and other artists wrote in an open letter published in daily Le Monde that the wave of "denunciations" in the wake of the #MeToo movement is a threat to sexual freedom and a "witch-hunt." (09.01.2018)  

French stars divided over #MeToo

An open letter signed by over 100 celebrities, among them Catherine Deneuve, in the newspaper Le Monde has caused an uproar in France, where stars are divided about the role of the #MeToo and #BalancetonPorc actions. (10.01.2018)  

High-profile sexual misconduct cases in the US

Since The New York Times published allegations of sexual misconduct against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in October, many other prominent US men have faced harassment allegations. DW looks at some high-profile cases. (23.11.2017)  

Time's 2017 Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers

Giving power to the #MeToo movement, the people who came forward with their stories of sexual harassment have been named Time's 2017 Person of the Year. Here are some of the most high-profile "Silence Breakers." (06.12.2017)  

Women's movements in Germany — a long history

Women have been fighting for equal rights in Germany for over 170 years. Despite their extraordinary achievements, the #MeToo movement also shows that much still has to be done. (08.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Catherine Deneuve denounces #MeToo 'puritanism'  

France: Initiative to address violence against women  

Macron's gender balanced cabinet  

Related content

Indien Pakistan Symbolbild Vergewaltigung

#MeToo in India: 'Women's rights need more than just a social media campaign' 15.03.2018

In an interview with DW, Indian feminist V. S. Elizabeth says that although the global #MeToo movement had an impact on India, it is still restricted to the educated middle class with an access to the Internet.

Frauentag, Gleichberechtigung

Gender equality petition in Austria hits 100,000 signatures, will go to parliament 21.02.2018

A petition calling for more gender equality is set for debate in Austria's parliament. The women's minister believes its goes "too far," while coalition partners said it was a far cry from "sensible" feminist politics.

Symbolbild Gewalt Frauen Schutz

France to present first statutory rape law 06.03.2018

The proposed law comes after two cases of adult men who had sex with 11-year-old girls shocked France. Currently, sex acts with someone under 15 years of age are illegal but it must be proved that they were forced.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 